Warriors get even
CENTRE – Before Friday night’s Class 4A high school football state semifinal game against Oneonta, Cherokee County football coach Jacob Kelley told the Warriors he didn’t care about the circumstances surrounding the game. All he wanted was to beat the Redskins because of what happened in their...
Piedmont on point
PIEDMONT – Jack Hayes set another all-time state passing record on the last play of the first quarter and then he set out to carry Piedmont to another state championship game. In an impressive display of efficiency, the Piedmont quarterback led his offense to touchdowns on each of their...
