Bellvue motorcycle officer dies in crash, remembered as a leader and family man

By Erin Wencl
 5 days ago

BELLVUE, Wash. – A Bellvue motorcycle officer is being remembered as a leader within the police department who was eager to take on reponsibilities.

Officer Jordan Jackson, 34, died after being involved in a crash Monday morning while on duty.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Jackson was traveling northbound on his police issued motorcycle when another vehicle pulled out from a parking lot into the road. Jackson crashed into the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital, but authorities said he died from his injuries.

While the investigation is still in its early stages, authorities said it does not appear Jordan or the driver of the other vehicle were impaired and that speed did not appear to be a factor. The Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash and is currently looking for witnesses.

Jackson has been a member of the Bellvue Police Department since 2018. He transferred to the traffic unit in 2020 and was recently honored as employee of the quarter. According to a Facebook post, Bellvue Police Chief Wendell Shirley said Jackson was given the honor because of his quality of work and his service to the community. Chief Shirley said Jackson was married with two children and had many family and friends, as well as his extended police family. “This is a huge loss for the entire community,” he said in regards to the loss of Officer Jackson.

Jackson not only served as an officer, but was an EMT, volunteer firefighter and a member of the King County Sheriff’s Officer Search and Rescue Volunteer K9 Unit. He graduated from Central Washington University in Ellensburg and grew up in Spokane. His funeral arrangements have not yet been set.

