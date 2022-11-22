Bittersweet: Somerset Berkley, Joseph Case seniors face off in Thanksgiving Day showdown

SWANSEA — For over 75 years, the Joseph Case and Somerset Berkley football teams have shared great memories on Thanksgiving Day.

But once the game hits triple zeroes in the fourth quarter, it's time to pay tribute to the seniors who paved the way for the younger stars of tomorrow.

"It is a little bittersweet," Raiders head coach Nick Freitas said. "You want to play that game and get the W. But you realize it's the last time they're going to dress in uniform. It's a great game, an old and great tradition. But it's a little sad because it is the last game with your seniors."

Before the holiday feast takes place at the dinner tables, SBR will first travel to face the Cardinals on Thanksgiving Day morning, beginning at 10 a.m. at Joseph Case High School. The Raiders won last season's holiday matchup, 34-0.

"Our kids are excited about the opportunity to play a game," Case head coach Anthony Palladino said. "They are always excited about the chance to play football and a chance to improve."

The Cardinals (2-7) come into the contest winners of their final non-playoff game against Wareham.

Leading the way for Palladino's group is quarterback Jack Orton. The junior signal caller is among the area's best in touchdown passes with 11. Senior wideout Devin Silva leads the team in touchdowns with six while junior running back Nathan Wood has five touchdowns.

Other dangerous offensive players are junior wideout Angelo Ciallella (four touchdowns), junior running back Braden Bibeau (three touchdowns) and Will Leboeuf (two touchdowns).

Other players include Baylor Thacker, Benjamin Blier and freshman Mike Ricupero.

"They're a good team and their quarterback can throw the ball pretty well," Freitas said. "They also have receivers who can catch and they have some good running backs. I know their record hasn't been as strong as it has been in recent years but it is also Thanksgiving. A lot of things can happen. We're hoping to play our best game on Thursday."

Meanwhile, Freitas' group, who punched their ticket to the postseason, is loaded with plenty of star power, especially in the backfield.

Seniors Davis Sullivan and Wyatt Figueiredo are approaching 1,000 rushing yards on the season. The two Raiders' running backs, who are No. 1 and No. 2 among Greater Fall River's top scorers, have combined for 26 touchdowns.Senior Ashton Khoury (RB/CB) is ranked fourth among area scorers with nine touchdowns.

Junior running back Sam Grew is another threat on the ground game. Senior quarterback Owen Meehan has done a solid job all year running the offense.

"We understand it is a tall task versus a Division 3 state playoff team and a school twice our size," Palladino said. "But we are excited for the opportunity [to] play in front of our home fans."

Freitas also mentioned senior fullback/linebacker Matt Baldwin, senior tight end/defensive end Ian Sullivan, senior left tackle Caden Vertentes, senior outside linebacker Devan Medeiros and junior Austin Desouto RB/FS, who currently leads the team in tackles.

"We have around 20 or so seniors," Freitas said. "[This] senior class was awesome and they're a hard working group of kids."

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @Chezsports.