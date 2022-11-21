Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Leesburg sweets boutique supports local children's charity through nutcracker proceeds.Uplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
A New Thrift Shop Pushing Boundaries to Help Homeless YouthUplift LoudounPurcellville, VA
Baklava Fundraiser for Pediatric Cancer Returns with $5K GoalUplift LoudounSterling, VA
Triangle craft seemed to 'skip' across WV skyRoger MarshKearneysville, WV
Comments / 0