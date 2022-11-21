ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses foot surgery of WR Rashod Bateman

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ecRc_0jJaO7VX00

The Baltimore Ravens lost wide receiver Rashod Bateman for the 2022 season after he suffered a Lisfranc injury. It’s been a big loss for the team’s wide receiver corps, and they’ve been relying on others to step up and fill the void that Bateman has left.

Bateman recently underwent surgery for his foot injury, and on Monday head coach John Harbaugh talked about the procedure and how Bateman is doing following the procedure. He said that it went great for Bateman, and the timeframe for recovery is quicker than if the injury ended up being worse.

“Right, it sounds like it went great. The doctors told me it went well. Rashod texted me back and said it went really well. I don’t know what doctor tells you it’s a bad surgery right after. I say that jokingly because I think it went really well, so don’t take that the wrong way. By all accounts, it went great. He was in great spirits. The good thing is he got it in kind of a timeframe where it should be a quicker recovery than it would’ve been if it had been a worse injury. So, it was an injury that needed the surgery, for sure, and I think [it was] absolutely the right thing to get it done at that time, and it’s going to make for a really good recovery. That’s what I was told. I know he’s excited about that. I don’t know what the timeframe is for him coming back, but he’s going to be good for next year.”

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles hire ex-Colts coach, report says

Nick Sirianni is hiring one of his former colleagues from the Colts. But it’s not recently-fired head coach Frank Reich, who was offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles before heading to Indianapolis. ESPN reports the Eagles are hiring former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady as a consultant. Brady, 43,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Hall Of Famer Terry Bradshaw Believes Rookie Kenny Pickett Is An ‘Upper Echelon B’ Talent

Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers’ four-time Super Bowl winner and current Fox broadcaster, Terry Bradshaw likes what he sees in the team’s rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. The 1978 NFL MVP joined The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Wednesday to talk about some of the quarterback play around the league and inevitably Cowherd wanted his opinion on the first-year Pittsburgh signal-caller who Bradshaw wanted to see start for Pittsburgh at the beginning of the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevor Lawrence shines against the Baltimore Ravens

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence had the best game of his young NFL career Sunday as he led the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens on a game-winning drive. Lawrence dealt with a lot of turmoil during his rookie season as he was thrust into arguably the worst situation any rookie quarterback can be in. With legendary collegiate coach Urban Meyer creating one of the worst situations in NFL history, things could only go up for Lawrence from there. Under new head coach Doug Pederson, that is exactly what has happened, and we saw it at its best with Trevor Lawrence leading a game-winning drive against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens Sunday. With a single timeout and 1:59 on the clock, Lawrence was composed, taking the Jaguars 78 yards for a touchdown. Pederson put the game in his quarterback’s hands, opting to go for a two-point conversion that would ultimately win the Jaguars the game. Lawrence completed 29-37 passes for 321 yards making some elite throws down the stretch. It was a beautiful performance from the young star. List Five takeaways from Clemson's loss to South Carolina
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Football World Is Stunned By Coach's Resignation Sunday

The football world is pretty stunned by a prominent coach's resignation on Sunday morning. Longtime Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw has officially stepped down from the program. "I prayed about it, I thought about it," Shaw said. "With every hour it seemed, it was more cemented in my head....
STANFORD, CA
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Parsons punched a Giant? TV record, Jones photo center of attention

Cowboys fans woke up Friday out of a turkey-induced fog to realize that the 28-20 comeback victory over the Giants wasn’t just the tryptophan talking. And just like those mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce, the leftovers the next day are just as good. We’ve got the details on everything you might have missed, from the run defense’s shutdown of Saquon Barkley and the tight ends’ inspired Whac-A-Mole touchdown celebration to the serious injury that didn’t seem to slow down Jayron Kearse and the play that one Giants player says should result in a heavy fine for Micah Parsons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska commits react to the hiring of Matt Rhule

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have found their new head coach. After a lengthy process, they have hired former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule enjoyed great success as a collegiate head coach at both Baylor and Temple. In 2013, Temple had a 2-10 record in Rhule’s first season. He quickly turned the program around, and they won 10 games in 2015 and made it to the Boca Raton Bowl. In 2017, Rhule became the head coach at Baylor, and his tenure followed a similar pattern. They had an abysmal 1-11 record in his first season. In 2019, the Bears went 11-3 and made it to the Sugar Bowl. Some of Nebraska’s 2023 commits reacted the hiring. Let’s take a quick look. ATH Malachi Colemanhttps://twitter.com/ChiColeman23/status/1596521854897983493RB Arnold Barnes IIIhttps://twitter.com/Duda_gocrazy/status/1596537517259780096CB Dwight Bootle IIhttps://twitter.com/BootleII/status/1596557006864879616DL Riley Van Poppelhttps://twitter.com/Riley_VanPoppel/status/1596559403104501760[mm-video type=playlist id=01fvdd6z9hqw4epb9e player_id=none image=https://cornhuskerswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/plugins/mm-video/images/playlist-icon.png] Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! [listicle id=7960]11
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Surrender Index grades Saints' early punt vs. 49ers among NFL's most-cowardly

Well that’s not what you want to hear. The Surrender Index Twitter account examines decision to punt in every game each week based on the specific situation, factoring in down and distance to go as well as the score and time left on the clock. It’s a unique tool, and it really disagreed with Dennis Allen’s decision to punt on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike White recorded second 3-touchdown game vs. Bears, which is two more than Zach Wilson has

If you watched Sunday’s game between the Jets and the Chicago Bears and felt unusual about seeing a quarterback throw three touchdown passes in a game, you’d be right. Mike White threw three touchdown passes in the 31-10 win over the Bears. That was only the second time season a Jets quarterback recorded a three-touchdown day through the air. And as you might expect or recall, that other quarterback is not Zach Wilson. It was Joe Flacco’s four-touchdown game against the Browns in Week 2.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

177K+
Followers
235K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy