Pierceton, IN

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Total Recovery Services Inc. v. McArthur Counseling Center v. Cheryl L. Bowyer, $1,312.92. Stucky Lauer & Young LLP v. Bailee R. Coller, $2,960.87. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Jennifer L. Kellogg, $2,048.56. Karen Olds,...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Ruth Hazel — UPDATED

Ruth Ann Hazel, 80, Warsaw, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation, Warsaw. She was born Oct. 30, 1942. She married Dennis M. Hazel on May 31, 1995; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Mitch Feldman, Tracy (Ron Pease) Feldman and Tina...
WARSAW, IN
Joy Renier — UPDATED

Joy A. Renier, 91, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement, Winona Lake. She was born March 10, 1931, to Don and Thelma Grable of Columbia City. On June 24, 1950, she married Walter W. Renier, who died on March 3, 2008. Joy lived most of her...
WARSAW, IN
Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, West Crystal Lake Road, east of North Brown Lane, Warsaw. Driver: Cathy L. Northcutt, 71, South CR 650W, Warsaw. Northcutt was traveling east on Crystal Lake Road when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $10,000.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
David Melton — UPDATED

David Andrew Melton Jr., known to most as “Drew,” 57, Warsaw, died at 2:48 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Fort Wayne’s Lutheran Hospital. He was born July 20, 1965. He is survived by six children, Zach Frantz, New York, Dana Heath, Virginia, Ashley Shepherd, Warsaw, Nikole (Ryan) McCarthy, South Bend, Britny Melton, Mishawaka and Kyleigh Melton, Mishawaka; brother, Nick (Amy) Melton, Warsaw; father, David Melton Sr., Warsaw; and 15 grandchildren.
WARSAW, IN
Geraldine Hite

Geraldine Hite, 74, Plymouth, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Geraldine was born Jan. 28, 1948. She married Mike Hite on Oct. 26, 1996; he survives in Plymouth. Geraldine is also survived by her sons, Harvey (Patty) Bishop, Robert Bishop and Ottis Young; her...
PLYMOUTH, IN
Debbie Patton

Debbie Patton, 56, Rochester, died at 8:16 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at The Meadows of Warsaw. She was born May 25, 1966. She is survived by two sons, William (Paige) Robinson and Dakota Vogt (Taylor Biltz), both of Rochester; four grandchildren; two sisters, Diane Fuller, Missouri and Faye Matejewski, Pekin, Ill.; and a brother Donnie Payton, Mississippi.
ROCHESTER, IN
Kevin Kyle — PENDING

Kevin Kyle, 59, Warsaw, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
WARSAW, IN
Kent McCullough

Kent McCullough, 44, South Whitley, died Nov. 20, 2022, in the Supportive Care Unit at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Fort Wayne. Kent was born Nov. 22, 1977. On May 28, 2011, Kent married Holly Snyder; she survives in South Whitley. He is also survived by his father, Earl McCullough, Logansport; mother,...
SOUTH WHITLEY, IN
Ruth Baldridge

Ruth Baldridge, 91, Wabash, died at noon Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Sept. 27, 1931. She married Lenvil Baldridge on Oct. 16, 1954; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three children, Kenny (Laurie) Baldridge, Marion, Bruce (Deborah) Baldridge, Lawton, Okla....
WABASH, IN
Raymond C. DeVault

Raymond C. DeVault, 95, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home, Plymouth. He was born June 1, 1927. He married Esther Stumpf on Dec. 30, 1950; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his daugthers, Donna (Dennis) Wenzel, Plymouth and Linda DeVault, Livonia, Mich.; three...
PLYMOUTH, IN
Lois Jean Fletcher

Lois Jean Fletcher, 88, North Judson, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Culver. She was born Sunday, Dec. 10, 1933. She married Forrest Fletcher; he preceded her in death. Surviving are sons, Morris Fletcher, Belleville, Mich. and Forrest Fletcher Jr.,Crown Point; daughters, Michelle (Bill) Singleton, Knox, Rhonda (Kevin) Ammons, Knox, Jennifer (Andrew) Jacobs, Winamac, Audra Kersting, North Judson, Patty (Garry) Coldiron, North Judson, Sherry Howard, North Judson, Constance “Connie” (Tony Mildice) Good, Knox and Kim Downey, Rochester; 24 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
NORTH JUDSON, IN
Roberta Fay Graves — UPDATED

Roberta Fay Graves, 92, Columbia City, died at 9:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at The Waters of Columbia City. She was born May 3, 1930. Survivors include her son William Calhoon, Columbia City; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and brother Jack Jerraid, Fort Wayne. She was preceded in death by...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Frances Gayle Wisler

Frances G. (Pero) Wisler, 87, Granger, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at her home in Granger. She was born Feb. 28, 1935, in Warsaw. She was united in marriage to Merlin Paul Wisler, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Wisler, Granger; sons, Michael Wisler,...
GRANGER, IN
Judith Anne Worrel

Judith Anne Worrel, 85, Wabash, died at 4:24 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Sept. 11, 1937. She married Lennie Worrel Jr. on Aug. 4, 1979; he survives in Wabash. She is also survived by son, William A. (Diana) Bever, Wabash; five grandchildren;...
WABASH, IN
Connie Solina — PENDING

Connie Solina, 77, Syracuse, died Nov. 21, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, IN
Art In Action: Lakeland Art Association Fall Members Show

The Lakeland Art Association, located on Winona Avenue in Warsaw, just finished its Fall Members Show. There were many beautiful pieces submitted. A total of 36 pieces of artwork were accepted into the show. The work was judged by award-winning watercolor artist John Kelty from Fort Wayne. The work from...
WARSAW, IN
William W. Conover

William W. Conover 91, Argos, died at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at his residence in Argos. He was born Sept. 15, 1931. On Nov. 8, 1985, he married Celesta Yvonne (Jones) Wolfe, and she survives in Argos. He is also survived by his children, Bill (Debbie) Conover, Hammond,...
ARGOS, IN
Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 7:31 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 1100 block East Portside Drive, Warsaw. Alexander W.J. Kuhn reported attempted fraud. 7:10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 5300 block West SR 14, Silver Lake. Officers investigated a report of battery. 12:25 a.m. Wednesday,...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Jeffrey Allen Miller — UPDATED

Jeffrey A. Miller, 46, Syracuse, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, after his courageous battle with cancer. Known to most as “Jeff”, he was born June 23, 1976, in Goshen, the son of James and Sandra Miller (Culbertson). He was a graduate of Warsaw Community High School. Professionally, he worked at Chore Time Brock for many years.
SYRACUSE, IN

