Debbie Patton, 56, Rochester, died at 8:16 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at The Meadows of Warsaw. She was born May 25, 1966. She is survived by two sons, William (Paige) Robinson and Dakota Vogt (Taylor Biltz), both of Rochester; four grandchildren; two sisters, Diane Fuller, Missouri and Faye Matejewski, Pekin, Ill.; and a brother Donnie Payton, Mississippi.

