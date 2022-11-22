A man approached an officer in the back lot of the police station Nov. 16. The man said he was involved in an incident in which people were trying to rob him, pursue him in cars and shot at him. His car, which was parked next to the station’s rear entrance, had a damaged front bumper. There was no evidence of violence directed at the car. The officer learned the man was on probation for a drug related incident. The man said he was on Cleveland’s West 150 Street when another man approached him. He let the man into his car. They shared a cigarette. He took two hits from the cigarette and realized it contained K2/Spice, a synthetic cannabinoid that causes hallucinations, paranoia, delusions and altered perceptions. The other man then tried to rob him, but he escaped by driving over a cement parking bumper, which caused the damage to his front bumper. He then fled the area. He said the man and a few others pursued him in cars and shot at him as he was driving away. He said the chase went through Cleveland, Brook Park, Berea and Middleburg Heights, where he then went to police. He was unable to contact police during this almost hour chase because he did not have a phone. The officer noted he did not see any damage from gunshots. The officer checked the area’s license plate camera system and noted a different driving pattern. There were no cities that were alerted to such a chase. The officer believed, due to the man’s paranoid behavior and consuming the cannabis, the chase was likely imagined as a side affect of the substance. He did not perform field sobriety tests well. He was arrested for driving under the influence and operating with a temporary license. He refused to provide a statement and to perform more tests. A scouring pad used in drug usage was found inside the car.

