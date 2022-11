How the uranium boom went bust but still led to one of the most vibrant towns in Utah. Charlie Steen’s rags-to-riches story has been told so many times it’s reached legend status: how he prospected unsuccessfully for two years in the Moab area before deciding to call it quits, and in testing his very last core sample, he discovered the high-grade uranium ore that made him rich and sparked a prospecting fever that forever changed the small western town of Moab, Utah.

MOAB, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO