For much of 2022, Vans has been focused on reigniting the heat at the brand. The efforts include a shift in how it speaks to consumers, which has been led by global chief marketing officer Kristin Harrer. Historically, Harrer said Vans has spoken to the expressive creator, someone who is focused on the moment of creation. Now, the exec said Vans has shifted its attention to the creative voyager, the consumer who is on a journey of self-discovery. This new muse has been targeted through experiences and marketing efforts, such as its entry into the metaverse via Roblox Vans World, as...

1 DAY AGO