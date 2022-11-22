Read full article on original website
Related
startattle.com
A Wounded Fawn (2022 movie) Horror, Shudder, trailer, release date
A Wounded Fawn follows the story of Meredith Tanning (Sarah Lind), a local museum curator who is dipping her toe back into the dating pool, only to be targeted by a charming serial k–ler (Josh Ruben). Startattle.com – A Wounded Fawn 2022. When a fateful romantic getaway between...
startattle.com
As Good as Dead (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Michael Jai White, Tom Berenger
Bryant, a man with a mysterious past, moves to a small town to start over and live the simple life. Startattle.com – As Good as Dead 2022. Production : Odyssey Motion Pictures / Badhouse Studios Mexico / Capital Creative Management (CCM) Distributor : Eagle Entertainment / Front Row Filmed...
startattle.com
A Holiday Spectacular (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date, Ginna Claire Mason, Derek Klena
Set in 1958, A Holiday Spectacular follows Maggie, an heiress from Philadelphia who puts her high-society wedding plans on hold in order to sneak up to New York City and make her secret dream come true: dancing live on stage in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. Startattle.com – A Holiday Spectacular 2022.
startattle.com
Matilda the Musical (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson
An adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Matilda tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results. Startattle.com – Matilda the Musical 2022. Starring : Alisha Weir...
Nicole Kidman Receives Standing Ovation at Broadway’s ‘The Music Man’ After Bidding $100,000 for Hugh Jackman’s Signed Hat
Nicole Kidman received a warm welcome on Broadway Saturday evening when she made a surprise appearance at a performance of Hugh Jackman’s “The Music Man” revival. During an auction for the charity Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Kidman made her presence known when she bid a hefty sum of $100,000 for a hat signed by Jackman. Jackman shared a video of the meeting on Twitter, thanking his fellow Australian thespian for her support. “I love you. I love Broadway. And I love what they do, Broadway Cares, but I also want to say this show is extraordinary,” Kidman said, taking the microphone after...
startattle.com
The Apology (2022 movie) Horror, Shudder, AMC+, trailer, release date
Twenty years after the disappearance of her daughter, a recovering a——ic is preparing to host her family’s Christmas celebration when her estranged ex-bother-in-law arrives unannounced, bearing nostalgic gifts and a heavy secret. Startattle.com – The Apology 2022. Starring : Anna Gunn / Janeane Garofalo. Genre :...
startattle.com
Irreverent (Season 1) Peacock, trailer, release date
A cr—-al from Chicago is forced to hide in a small Australian reef town posing as the new church Reverend. Startattle.com – Irreverent | Peacock. Irreverent (Season 1) Peacock, trailer, release date. Irreverent Peacock. Irreverent is an Australian drama television miniseries on Netflix. Irreverent follows the story of...
21 Non-MCU Marvel Characters Who Could Return In The Multiverse Saga
Don't call it a comeback for these potential multiverse MCU appearances...
startattle.com
NCIS: Los Angeles (Season 14 Episode 8) “Let It Burn”, trailer, release date
NCIS investigates an arson attack at Global West Ventures Corp, a naval defense contractor. Also, Rountree connects with an ex and Kilbride gives Callen files on Pembrook. Startattle.com – NCIS: Los Angeles | CBS. Network: CBS / Paramount+. Episode title: “Let It Burn”. Release date: November 27, 2022...
startattle.com
Something from Tiffany’s (2022 movie) Amazon Prime Video, trailer, release date, Zoey Deutch
A woman’s life is upended when an engagement ring meant for someone else leads her to the person she’s meant to be with. Startattle.com – Something from Tiffany’s 2022. Starring : Zoey Deutch. Genre : Comedy / Family / Romance. Country : United States. Language :...
startattle.com
Sort Of (Season 2 Episode 1 & 2) HBO Max, trailer, release date
As Sabi braces for their father’s return, Deenzie drops world-shaking news. Bessy struggles to make sense of her life. Sabi has an awkward first day on the job with Imran, before going to a club with 7ven and Arrow. Sabi wonders if Olympia will stand them up. Startattle.com – Sort Of | HBO Max.
startattle.com
A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
Annie faces her first obstacle as CEO of Cooper’s Cookies when grandma’s secret recipe is stolen. While investigating the theft, she works with local baker Sam to recreate the beloved recipe. Startattle.com – A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe 2022. A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe is a Hallmark romance comedy...
startattle.com
The Good Doctor (Season 6 Episode 7) “Boys Don’t Cry”, trailer, release date
When a woman pregnant with sextuplets arrives at the hospital, Dr. Marcus Andrews must split the doctors into teams to ensure their health and safety following their high-risk delivery. Meanwhile, Shaun and Lea must face their own hurdles as they discuss starting a family. Startattle.com – The Good Doctor | ABC.
startattle.com
East New York (Season 1 Episode 9) Winter Finale, trailer, release date
When a retired cop who was planning to go public with claims of corruption dies and it’s initially ruled s——, a skeptical Haywood directs her team to investigate. Also, Bentley and Quinlan grow close. Startattle.com – East New York | CBS. Network: CBS / Paramount+. Episode...
startattle.com
Willow (Season 1 Episode 1 & 2) Disney+, trailer, release date
Willow, the legendary sorcerer, returns in a new series set many years after the events of the original film. Willow leads a group of misfit heroes on a dangerous rescue mission through a world beyond their wildest imaginations. Startattle.com – Willow | Disney+. Network: Disney+. Release date: November 30,...
Comments / 0