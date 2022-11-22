Vivian Dorothy Willford of Cocolalla, Idaho, died peacefully in her sleep November 20, 2022, just one week prior to her 87th birthday. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Westmond Road in Cocolalla. Interment will be held at the Westmond Cemetery directly following the service. A viewing for close family and friends is scheduled at 10 a.m. A Zoom link will also be provided.

COCOLALLA, ID ・ 19 HOURS AGO