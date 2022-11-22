Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Can we improve public education by subsidizing private education?
The president and CEO of Mountain States Policy Center (MSPC), which styles itself as an “independent, free market think tank,” recently floated a thought piece on how to improve Idaho’s public school system. First, MSPC contends we can restore faith in public schools by using taxpayer money to fund private education. Second, it contends we should increase transparency in public school budgeting.
Streets find names in variety of places
[In November 2011], Mrs. Nancy Wray Farmin takes us back to 1897 — the year she came to Sandpoint. Below, you will find a continuation of Mrs. Farmin’s story, in her own words, as she told it 62 years ago in 1949. “As the naming of the streets...
Bonner County History - Nov. 27, 2022
20-year service awards were presented to seven Bonner General Hospital employees: Lila LaFever, LPN; Emma Lockwood, LPN; Leonora Spiller, LPN: Anna Roe, central supply clerk; Virginia Ross, RN; Frances Sletager, RN, and Phoebe Senft, RN, who is the hospital’s assistant administrator. •••. QUINN PROMOTED TO NEW POST. Jack...
Bonner County News of Record - Nov. 15, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. A non-injury collision was reported on the 470000 block of U.S. 95 at 6 a.m. A juvenile male was arrested in the 100...
Clayton Allan Russell, 86
Clayton Allan Russell, 86, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Clayton was born April 23, 1936, in Chama, N.M., to Allan and Eileen Russell. He grew up and attended schools in Kootenai, Idaho, graduating from Sandpoint High School in 1955. He married Patricia Walker on...
County's decisions matter, affect us all
On Dec. 7, the Bonner County commissioners will decide on goals and objectives for the county Land Use Plan. While the plan update was not as inclusive and open as it should be, the Planning Commission did adopt some recommendations to better protect the public interest. For instance, they included...
Sentence reduction request denied
SANDPOINT — A Bonner County man’s request for reduced sentence on a host of charges was denied in First District Court on Nov. 21. Justin Drew Morley, 21, had previously pled guilty to three felony burglary charges, a charge of grand theft of firearms, and a charge of eluding police officers. He received a three- to eight-year sentence.
Man pleads not guilty in drug case
SANDPOINT — A traffic stop for expired tags ended with a North Dakota man receiving three drug-related charges. Following the traffic stop by Idaho State Police in Bayview on Oct. 19, Wayde Gerald Olsson, 53, was arrested on charges of misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia with the intent to use, felony drug trafficking of methamphetamine, and felony possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.
Shotgunning workshop scheduled for Dec. 3
Area residents are invited to sign up now to learn the basics of shooting shotguns from NRA-certified instructors. Idaho Fish and Game staff along with NRA certified instructors will be teaching a Successful Shotgunning workshop on Dec. 3 at the Farragut Shooting Range Center in Athol. The class is geared...
Spinosa, Carothers lead LPOIC fall derby
SANDPOINT — It's been a busy, mixed few days on the water with the Lake Pend Oreille Idaho Club's fall derby in full swing. The event, which kicked off Nov. 19, has alternated between busy and not so busy with cool temperatures to start the annual Thanksgiving Derby. Tuesday, the derby's fourth day, brought out warmer weather — and then snow.
Community races to help food bank
SANDPOINT — At first, just a few folks were scattered around the parking lot at Travers Park. Some were in sweats. Some in shorts. And still others had a Thanksgiving-themed hat on. By the time the 15th edition of the community's Turkey Trot got underway just after 9 a.m....
Christmas in Santa-point, Idaho-ho-ho
SANDPOINT — As hundreds of kids of all ages packed Jeff Jones Town Square on Friday for the city's annual tree lighting ceremony, Santa sent a text. "On my way. Had to stop for eggnog, lol." As the ceremony's emcee, David Keyes, read the text, a trio of anxious...
Vivian Dorothy Willford
Vivian Dorothy Willford of Cocolalla, Idaho, died peacefully in her sleep November 20, 2022, just one week prior to her 87th birthday. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Westmond Road in Cocolalla. Interment will be held at the Westmond Cemetery directly following the service. A viewing for close family and friends is scheduled at 10 a.m. A Zoom link will also be provided.
Author Shann Ray to visit NIC
The North Idaho College Writing Center will host writer and poet Shann Ray as part of the Visiting Writers Series at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, at the Writing Center in the Lee Hall Annex on NIC’s main campus in Coeur d’Alene. The reading and book signing...
Man pleads guilty to murdering mother
SANDPOINT — Gerald Eric Eggert, 57, pled guilty Monday to second-degree murder in connection to the fatal strangling of his mother at a Sandpoint hotel in late September. Eggert is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2023. Eggert was arrested after police were called to the Best Western...
'Tots' drive kicks off in community
SANDPOINT — What would you do if you won a million dollars?. Buy a new car? A house? Maybe splurge on a trip to somewhere that you've always dreamed of visiting?. That's what a lot of people would do, but best friends MacQueen and Marlisa Mercer decided to go a different route when they won the million-dollar Lotto Max prize in their hometown of Orillia, in Ontario, Canada.
O'Hara catches way onto mackinaw leaderboard
SANDPOINT — While Friday wasn't a good day for hooking rainbows, it was a bit better for mackinaws, Lake Pend Oreille Idaho Club officials said. The top three spots in the annual fishing derby's adult rainbow division were unchanged with Dan Spinosa holding down the top spot, followed by Josh Shelton is second and Dale Greene in third.
