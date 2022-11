In the final game of the 2022 volleyball regular season, the Apple Cup was played in Pullman. It was also senior night for one Coug, Laura Jansen. No. 25 WSU volleyball (21-9, 13-6 Pac-12) hosted their bitter rival, No. 24 Washington (19-9, 11-7) in front of a record-breaking and sold-out crowd of 3,005. It was the largest crowd that Bohler Gym has seen since its remodel.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO