Handyman Sentenced For 'Senseless' Killing Of Queens Mom, Who Was Stabbed And Shoved Into Duffle Bag
“This was a brutal killing, and no amount of prison time can bring the victim back to her loved ones,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said of the sentence handed down for David Bonola in the fatal stabbing of Orsolya Gaal. A New York man who killed a Queens...
Mother and 10-year-old daughter repeatedly punched in the face on subway
Police are searching for the woman who repeatedly punched a mother and her daughter in the face on a subway train.
Verdict announced in trial of ex-NYPD cop Michael Valva who locked autistic son in garage and starved him
A FORMER police officer has been found guilty of murder after he left his autistic son in a garage, where he froze to death. Thomas Valva, 8, died after he was locked in the cold garage of a Long Island, New York home overnight. A Suffolk County assembly of jurors...
Employee Found Dead Inside Brooklyn Bakery's Walk-In Freezer After Getting Locked Inside
A 33-year-old worker at Beigel's Bakery in Canarsie was inside the freezer for several hours before his body was discovered and authorities were notified An employee at a Brooklyn bakery died after being locked inside a walk-in freezer early Thursday morning. Authorities responded to a call at 8:46 a.m. and found a 33-year-old man "unconscious and unresponsive" at Beigel's Bakery in Canarsie, per the New York City Police Department's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information. As the New York Times reports, the man got trapped in the...
Huge update in Orsolya Gaal death as handyman lover David Bonola is sentenced after fatally stabbing NYC mom
THE handyman who fatally stabbed his estranged lover over 50 times and crammed her body in her son's hockey bag has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Earlier this month, David Bonola, 44, pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter and confessed to killing Orsolya Gaal, 51, as part of a plea deal.
A New York Handyman Was Upset With His Lover. He Then Stabbed Her More Than 50 Times And Stuffed The Remains In A Bag.
A New York man pleaded guilty to stabbing a woman to death and stuffing her body into a hockey bag, Radar has learned.David Bonola, 44, submitted the guilty plea to first-degree manslaughter on Nov. 2 in connection to the death of Orsolya Gaal."This heinous killing devastated an entire family, left two boys without a mother, and horrified the surrounding community," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. "I want to thank my prosecutors for their exhaustive efforts in securing this plea. In pleading guilty, the defendant has accepted responsibility and is being held fully accountable for his criminal actions. We express...
Family of New York man shot dead by police demand Lee Zeldin stop using footage in ‘racist’ ad
The family of a man shot and killed by an NYPD officer have taken legal action against Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin for using footage from the shooting in a campaign ad they deem both misleading and racist. Amid an unexpectedly tight race for the New York governorship, the family of Saheed Vassell, 34, who was fatally shot by police during a mental health episode in 2018, have accused Mr Zeldin of knowingly running an ad that dehumanizes Vassell. They claimed on Monday that they’ve requested a retraction of the commercial to Mr Zeldin to no avail. The ad,...
43-year-old woman raped while jogging in Manhattan: Police
NEW YORK — A 43-year-old woman said she was raped while jogging along Manhattan's West Side Highway Thursday morning, according to police. The woman told authorities she was jogging near Pier 45 when, at about 5:30 a.m., a man grabbed her from behind, choked her and knocked her to the ground, the New York Police Department said.
Man shot while riding in his car on Long Island Expressway
Police say the 26-year-old was shot in the leg through his front driver's door going eastbound near the BQE exit around 2:30 a.m.
The Jewish Press
2 Men Arrested at Penn Station Charged with Felony Counts for Plans Against Jewish Community
The two men who were arrested on Saturday at New York’s Penn Station with an 8-inch hunting knife and an illegal firearm with a 30-round magazine, and described by police as a “developing threat to the Jewish community,” have been charged on Sunday with multiple felony counts, including criminal possession of a weapon and making a terrorist threat (Police Foil Attack on NY Jewish Community with Arrests at Penn Station).
Former New York City transit chief randomly attacked on Manhattan street
The former head of New York City's Metropolitan Transit Authority was attacked while on a street corner Friday.
2 New York men arrested at Penn Station in connection with threats to the Jewish community were carrying a weapon and swastika, say reports
Two men — one reportedly wearing a Nazi armband — were arrested at Penn Station carrying a large hunting knife. A Glock handgun was discovered later.
NYPD: Man on the loose after striking police officer, multiple vehicles with a car
A police hunt is underway for a man that struck a police officer after officials say they found him switching license plates in Kingsbridge Heights.
