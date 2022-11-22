How is Matty Cash Polish? Why Aston Villa's England-born right-back is part of Poland's World Cup team

Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
USMNT coach Berhalter claims England boss Southgate has ignored WhatsApp messages ahead of World Cup clash
U.S. men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter said Gareth Southgate has ignored his texts ahead of their World Cup match. Berhalter has revealed in his pre-match press conference that Southgate ignored his WhatsApp messages ahead of their pivotal World Cup clash on Friday. The two have previously been quite close...
U.S.-England World Cup Game Breaks Viewer Record
"The United States’ 0-0 draw against England in the World Cup drew 19.98 million viewers for English- and Spanish-language broadcasts, the third-most watched men’s soccer game on U.S. television.The match, which kicked off at 2 p.m. EST on Friday, was seen by 15,377,000 viewers on Fox, the most for a U.S. English-language men’s soccer telecast. The figure was 6% above the 14.51 million for Brazil’s penalty-kicks win over Italy in the 1994 final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, a Sunday 3:30 p.m. EDT start that July 17 viewed by 14,510,000 on ABC, according to Fox.The U.S.-England game was viewed by...
Sporting News
Mexico loses Messi, Argentina game, and possibly FIFA World Cup knockout berth in a single moment
For a few perilous seconds, everyone in a green Mexico shirt lost track of Lionel Messi. The ball was to the right side of the field. He stood alone in the center, 25 feet removed from the goal. No El Tri defender noticed he was there. This is the same sort of high-risk behavior as climbing a sheer rock wall with no ropes.
Sporting News
What time is Spain vs. Germany today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match
The two European powers in Group E were supposed to make it a true 'Group of Death'. One did their part; the other fell flat in the opening match. Spain pummelled Costa Rica 7-0 to begin group-stage play, but Germany must now pick up the pieces from the shock loss to Japan and move forward. Die Mannschaft are in a bad spot, needing a result from this game to have a chance at advancing through the group stage.
Sporting News
How long is Neymar out: Latest news on Brazil World Cup star's ankle injury that had him in tears vs Serbia
Brazil have started their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in fine form, with a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday — but there is a looming big worry for the Selecao, after an injury to star attacker Neymar. Richarlison scored a second-half double in the crucial win, that sees...
World Cup Viewer's Guide: Ronaldo gets rematch with Uruguay
Cristiano Ronaldo gets his rematch four years after Uruguay knocked his Portugal team out of the World Cup
Sporting News
When is USA v Iran World Cup match? Updated TV schedule, time for UMSNT Group B finale
The USMNT are gearing up for a potential winner-takes-all clash with Iran to reach the World Cup Round of 16, as they face off in their final Group B tie at the Al Thumama Stadium on November 29. Iran's late 2-0 win over Wales gives them an edge ahead of...
Sporting News
Can Germany still qualify for World Cup 2022 knockout stages? Group E scenarios for Hansi Flick's side
Germany's chances of a 2022 FIFA World Cup last-16 spot could depend on their final Group E match against Costa Rica, on December 1. Hansi Flick's side lost 2-1 to Japan in their opening game in one of the biggest group-stage shocks so far in Qatar. Defeat against Hajime Moriyasu's...
Sporting News
Canada fans react to Alphonso Davies' historic World Cup goal vs Croatia
Canada soccer fans will remember November 27, 2022 for a long time. Alphonso Davies' tally in the opening minute of their match against Croatia marked the first goal in Canada men's World Cup history. The star midfielder for Les Rouges took a cross from Tajon Buchanan and headed it into the net, past Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.
Sporting News
Ecuador vs. Senegal World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
Ecuador and Senegal face off in a crucial Group A showdown in Doha on November 29 with both sides pushing for the last 16. Senegal rallied superbly to win 3-1 against hosts Qatar in their second group game as Enner Valencia inspired Ecuador to a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands.
Sporting News
How to watch Brazil vs Switzerland in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
One of the biggest matches of the 2022 World Cup so far will see favourites Brazil tested against a very solid Switzerland outfit on November 29. Both teams claimed wins in their opening matches in Qatar with Brazil particularly impressive as they downed Serbia 2-0 courtesy of a brace from Richarlison.
Sporting News
Teams out of World Cup 2022: Updated list of nations eliminated from FIFA Qatar 2022
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off with 32 teams competing to reach the final on Sunday, December 18. Only two will get there, and one will get to hoist the trophy. Over the course of these next few weeks, all the other nations will be packing up and heading home from Qatar after falling short of fulfilling the ultimate dream.
Sporting News
What channel is Spain vs Germany on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group E game on TV from Qatar
One of the biggest clashes of the World Cup group stages takes place on November 27, as Spain take on Germany in Group E action. Germany have no margin for error after their shock loss to Japan in the opening round of fixtures, and this game is almost a must-win if the 2014 champions are to avoid the embarrassment of going out in the group stages for the second tournament in a row.
Sporting News
Why Weston McKennie's hair is red, white and blue for USA 2022 World Cup games
Soccer is nothing if not artistic expression. What better way to express yourself than through one's luscious locks?. Plenty of footballers have employed ambitious hairstyles in the past. From David Beckham's bizarre cornrows to Stephan El-Shaarawy's gelled mohawk, it seems more and more players are willing to take risks when it comes to styling their coiffures to give them that extra bit of edge on — and off — the field.
Sporting News
Canada coach John Herdman fires off expletive quote, draws fiery reaction from Croatia ahead of next World Cup game
There's a little international incident brewing in the early stages of the 2022 World Cup. Following Canada's 2-1 loss to Belgium in the group stage, boss John Herdman left little room for doubt as to what Les Rouges mentality would be for their upcoming match vs. Croatia (Sunday, Nov. 27):
Sporting News
Wallabies' 'unprecedented' run of injuries to be investigated
An “alarming” injury toll of over 40 separate incidents within the Wallabies camp this international season will come under review following the conclusion of the Wallabies end-of-year tour, Rugby Australia chief executive Andy Marinos reported to the Sydney Morning Herald. The injury woes were prevalent from the outset...
Sporting News
Qatar vs Senegal final score, result: Hosts come up short as Senegal claim first African win at World Cup 2022
Senegal revived their Group A campaign at the expense of Qatar, finally seeing off the hosts despite Mohammed Muntari scoring his country's first World Cup goal. After another poor performance, the hosts' exit from their own World Cup was confirmed later on Friday by the Netherlands' draw with Ecuador, after Senegal claimed Africa's first win of this 2022 tournament.
Sporting News
Jurgen Klinsmann's Iran World Cup comments earn the ire of coach Carlos Queiroz
Former Germany and USA coach Jurgen Klinsmann has sparked outrage for comments he made about Iran and their manager Carlos Queiroz. Klinsmann isn't on the sidelines for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar having led Germany to the semifinals in 2006 and the USA to the last 16 in 2014.
Sporting News
When is USA vs. Iran? Date, time for USMNT's next game at 2022 World Cup
Will it be the end of the group stage for the United States, or simply the end stage?. Iran handed the U.S. a major boost when they knocked off Wales on Friday, 2-0. That puts the Stars and Stripes in prime position to advance — as long as they take advantage against Iran on Tuesday.
Sporting News
Argentina vs Mexico score, result: Lionel Messi goal helps World Cup title push get back on track
And just like that Argentina are back on track at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez scored two stunning goals to give the Albiceleste a 2-0 win over Mexico and breathe life into their chances of advancing to the Round of 16 from Group C. Meanwhile, it was a serious blow to El Tri's hopes and the Mexicans will go into the final day in last place in the group.
Comments / 0