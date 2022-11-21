ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 3

Paganos Waldo 76
2d ago

now that bottom written statement it is totally facts cuzz in my opinion some people that commit a crime they end up changing and do deserve a second chance in their lives. cuzz we all sometimes commit mistakes in our lives. and also no one is perfect. in this world.

3
Nick DiFroscia
3d ago

What would that do for employment What people did 🤔 when they were young it called xpunged something like that I personally don't think it would effect someone's performance when they were younger everyone makes mistakes they should not have to carry that when they become adults 😉

2
Abe
2d ago

do the crime do the time you've already paid for it after you done your time it should've effect your life in society cause you can't keep paying for something your whole life if you've already paid for it doing time and had your punishment. I never understood why do they even keep a record if you already did the time . it should be court records not employment record if your trying to get a job unless its murder or robbery we need to change the background system come on Americans, let's stop hunger, let's stop poverty, let's stop homelessness, let's stop 70%of America is unemployed because of discrimination and being judged because of their criminal record that old ,background checks ruin people's lives jail is supposed to evaluate people not hold them accountable there whole lives the judicial system does work for America let alone background check..they keep you incarcerated with your background check. let make a change in people's lives

2
Comments / 0

