FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24 years ago, a 14 year old girl snuck out to meet her secret older boyfriend and disappeared. What happened to Wendy?Fatim HemrajNaples, FL
A Florida doctor utilizes laughing gas and sedatives to rape women during surgeries.EddyEvonAnonymousNaples, FL
Red Lobster Restaurant Location Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
First Trump, Now Madison Cawthorn – Florida Gets Another Election Loser.Matthew C. WoodruffCape Coral, FL
Iconic Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
Marconews.com
In unanimous vote, Kelly Lichter named chair, Tim Moshier vice chair of Collier School Board
Newly elected Collier school board members Kelly Lichter and Tim Moshier were chosen Tuesday to serve as chair and vice chair. Voters elected Lichter and Moshier, along with Jerry Rutherford, on Nov. 8 to the five-member board. Lichter — who was on the board from 2014-18 and is the founding...
usf.edu
Collier, Lee still haven't used their RUSH funds allocated to help those Ian left homeless
Collier County agencies for the homeless are criticizing local governments for what they say is a delay in releasing federal funds to help those who lost their homes in Hurricane Ian. Around $1 million for homeless people waits for local government approval. Hurricane Ian swept Southwest Florida nearly two months...
WINKNEWS.com
Brian Rist; helping the community through his business and philanthropy
The owner of Storm Smart has built an empire providing materials to keep your home safe in hurricanes. Now Brian Rist is looking at how he makes long-term impacts in our community through philanthropy. WINK News sat down with the businessman who’s sharing his wealth and knowledge. Any Friday...
WINKNEWS.com
Parents of students speak at Lee County school board meeting
On Tuesday night, the Lee County school board held a meeting for parents, students, and teachers of the schools that received the most damage can tell the board how they feel. Students, like Casey and Dylan, and their parents love Fort Myers Beach Elementary. “We love it, and we miss...
Marconews.com
Fort Myers Beach manager, formerly a Marco manager, ousted
Shortly after the Nov. 8 election, former Marco Island city manager Roger Hernstadt has now left his follow-up post with Fort Myers Beach Town Council. With the new Town Council in place, members quickly moved to make the change in its leadership. Critical of Hernstadt’s handling of the Hurricane Ian...
businessobserverfl.com
Developer pays $7 million for Fort Myers Beach hotel
The Carousel Beach Inn on South Fort Myers Beach has sold to a Chicago developer who will use the property to complete a luxury residential development already under construction. According to Lee County property records, the hotel sold for $7 million to Carousel Beach Redevelopment, a subsidiary of the Dublin...
WINKNEWS.com
2022 Lee County Tax bills getting mailed Wednesday
On Wednesday, Nov. 23, more than 538,000 property tax bills will be mailed to home and business owners in Lee County. According to the Lee County Tax Collector, these bills reflect the value of the property as of Jan. 1, 2022, when Florida law required them to be assessed. They...
estero-fl.gov
New Florida website provides additional Hurricane Ian resources
Gov. DeSantis yesterday announced the “Unite Florida Portal” for state sheltering and housing assistance. People must be registered with FEMA for individual assistance but this new portal is a way to connect residents with additional resources. Florida’s first-ever state-led sheltering and housing program is available through this new...
etxview.com
Helping after the hurricane: Methodist teams respond in Florida after storm Ian
SC United Methodist Volunteers in Mission Early Response Teams (UMVIM ERT) responded twice to the Fort Myers, Florida, area in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 Hurricane decimated portions of the Fort Myers area with 155 mph winds and waves of floodwaters. Its deadly destructive path tore across Florida as the deadliest hurricane to strike the state since the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane.
marketplace.org
Southwest Florida had an affordable housing shortage. Hurricane Ian made it worse.
The city of Fort Myers and surrounding Lee County took serious damage when Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida nearly two months ago. Category 4 winds, the storm surge and heavy rain combined to inflict damage and flooding along the coast and inland. Tens of thousands of displaced residents are...
Florida Weekly
New Disaster Recovery Center opens in Collier County
FEMA and the State of Florida have opened a Disaster Recovery Center in Collier County at Eagle Lakes Community Park (Community Center Building), 11565 Tamiami Trail East, Naples. Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies,...
santivachronicle.com
Just Listed Properties on Sanibel; None on Captiva
Provided by Pfeifer Realty Group based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS for the period of 11/16/22 to 11/22/22.
WINKNEWS.com
Map shows the deadliest points of Ian in Lee County
Lee County saw 61 people die because of Hurricane Ian’s wrath in September. Southwest Florida’s community is working hard to pick itself up, but the lives lost will never be forgotten. Many of the individuals who died were concentrated in an area of Fort Myers Beach. On foot,...
Marconews.com
Social Scene: SEAgals celebrates 20
SEAgals, an arts and entertainment group on Marco Island recently celebrated its 20th anniversary at a dinner party at Mango's. SEAgals was formed on Nov. 19, 2002 and is the oldest continuously active arts and entertainment group on the island. Thirty-one members and spouses enjoyed a lovely evening. Of the original 22 members, there are still six active members who each received a red rose. The party was hosted by Cindy Crane, Adele Meilan and Cathy Mendygraw.
Fishermen's Village plans for multi-million dollar expansion
Before they take their plans to the board in January, they are first hoping to get some community input on their development plans.
WINKNEWS.com
Water safety at Collier County beaches
More Collier County beaches are opening, including the North Gulf Shore access point and the Vanderbilt Beach Access Point at numbers two, four, and six. Despite this, the water is still not safe to swim in. While the shores and streets around Vanderbilt Beach look a lot better than they...
WINKNEWS.com
Brent’s Music Headquarters shutting down due to Ian
A popular spot known for supplying the best music is saying goodbye. Brent’s Music has been a staple for years but Hurricane Ian was just too much for the store. Now the store owners and those who have worked there for years are sharing their memories of working there.
Cape Coral rescinds post-Ian burn ban
The ban was put in place shortly after the impact of Hurricane Ian, in order to limit fire hazards related to debris piles and collections.
Florida Weekly
Home sales underway for Terreno, DiVosta’s newest lifestyle community in Naples
Pre-sales are underway for Terreno, DiVosta’s new single-family home community in Naples featuring an elevated, vacation-everyday lifestyle, and homesites with golf course, water and nature preserve views. DiVosta is also offering limited-time pre-sales savings toward design center selections and financing. Prospective buyers can schedule a VIP appointment by calling 239-345-1704 or stopping by Terreno’s pre-sale location at 9252 Cormorant Drive in Naples.
WINKNEWS.com
Rob Moher, CEO of the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, fighting to preserve natural barriers in SWFL
Just like we harden our homes for hurricanes, we have to harden our coasts. How? One man has spent two decades fighting to protect the natural barriers that help keep Southwest Florida’s coasts safe from hurricanes. Rookery Bay in Collier County is one of the crown jewels of Florida’s...
