SEAgals, an arts and entertainment group on Marco Island recently celebrated its 20th anniversary at a dinner party at Mango's. SEAgals was formed on Nov. 19, 2002 and is the oldest continuously active arts and entertainment group on the island. Thirty-one members and spouses enjoyed a lovely evening. Of the original 22 members, there are still six active members who each received a red rose. The party was hosted by Cindy Crane, Adele Meilan and Cathy Mendygraw.

MARCO ISLAND, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO