Estero, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Parents of students speak at Lee County school board meeting

On Tuesday night, the Lee County school board held a meeting for parents, students, and teachers of the schools that received the most damage can tell the board how they feel. Students, like Casey and Dylan, and their parents love Fort Myers Beach Elementary. “We love it, and we miss...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Marconews.com

Fort Myers Beach manager, formerly a Marco manager, ousted

Shortly after the Nov. 8 election, former Marco Island city manager Roger Hernstadt has now left his follow-up post with Fort Myers Beach Town Council. With the new Town Council in place, members quickly moved to make the change in its leadership. Critical of Hernstadt’s handling of the Hurricane Ian...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Developer pays $7 million for Fort Myers Beach hotel

The Carousel Beach Inn on South Fort Myers Beach has sold to a Chicago developer who will use the property to complete a luxury residential development already under construction. According to Lee County property records, the hotel sold for $7 million to Carousel Beach Redevelopment, a subsidiary of the Dublin...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2022 Lee County Tax bills getting mailed Wednesday

On Wednesday, Nov. 23, more than 538,000 property tax bills will be mailed to home and business owners in Lee County. According to the Lee County Tax Collector, these bills reflect the value of the property as of Jan. 1, 2022, when Florida law required them to be assessed. They...
LEE COUNTY, FL
estero-fl.gov

New Florida website provides additional Hurricane Ian resources

Gov. DeSantis yesterday announced the “Unite Florida Portal” for state sheltering and housing assistance. People must be registered with FEMA for individual assistance but this new portal is a way to connect residents with additional resources. Florida’s first-ever state-led sheltering and housing program is available through this new...
FLORIDA STATE
etxview.com

Helping after the hurricane: Methodist teams respond in Florida after storm Ian

SC United Methodist Volunteers in Mission Early Response Teams (UMVIM ERT) responded twice to the Fort Myers, Florida, area in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 Hurricane decimated portions of the Fort Myers area with 155 mph winds and waves of floodwaters. Its deadly destructive path tore across Florida as the deadliest hurricane to strike the state since the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

New Disaster Recovery Center opens in Collier County

FEMA and the State of Florida have opened a Disaster Recovery Center in Collier County at Eagle Lakes Community Park (Community Center Building), 11565 Tamiami Trail East, Naples. Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies,...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Map shows the deadliest points of Ian in Lee County

Lee County saw 61 people die because of Hurricane Ian’s wrath in September. Southwest Florida’s community is working hard to pick itself up, but the lives lost will never be forgotten. Many of the individuals who died were concentrated in an area of Fort Myers Beach. On foot,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Marconews.com

Social Scene: SEAgals celebrates 20

SEAgals, an arts and entertainment group on Marco Island recently celebrated its 20th anniversary at a dinner party at Mango's. SEAgals was formed on Nov. 19, 2002 and is the oldest continuously active arts and entertainment group on the island. Thirty-one members and spouses enjoyed a lovely evening. Of the original 22 members, there are still six active members who each received a red rose. The party was hosted by Cindy Crane, Adele Meilan and Cathy Mendygraw.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Water safety at Collier County beaches

More Collier County beaches are opening, including the North Gulf Shore access point and the Vanderbilt Beach Access Point at numbers two, four, and six. Despite this, the water is still not safe to swim in. While the shores and streets around Vanderbilt Beach look a lot better than they...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Brent’s Music Headquarters shutting down due to Ian

A popular spot known for supplying the best music is saying goodbye. Brent’s Music has been a staple for years but Hurricane Ian was just too much for the store. Now the store owners and those who have worked there for years are sharing their memories of working there.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Home sales underway for Terreno, DiVosta’s newest lifestyle community in Naples

Pre-sales are underway for Terreno, DiVosta’s new single-family home community in Naples featuring an elevated, vacation-everyday lifestyle, and homesites with golf course, water and nature preserve views. DiVosta is also offering limited-time pre-sales savings toward design center selections and financing. Prospective buyers can schedule a VIP appointment by calling 239-345-1704 or stopping by Terreno’s pre-sale location at 9252 Cormorant Drive in Naples.
NAPLES, FL

