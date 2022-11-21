Read full article on original website
Related
States Where the Most People Are Divorced
According to the Institute of Family Studies, divorce rates have dropped drastically since the 1980s. Between 1980 and 2019, they fell from 22.6 to 14.9 per 1,000 married couples. (These are the states where people have been married the longest.) Divorce rates vary widely from state to state, however. To determine the states with the […]
Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in America
Two NC cities were named "Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement in 2022" by a major national publication. Here's why!Photo byPinehurst.com. After working for a number of years at a job, one thing that most people look forward to is riding off in the sunset and enjoying their retirement. While some people may stay in their hometown, others like to go somewhere else to enjoy the latter years of their life. Well, one major national publication thinks that not one but two cities in North Carolina are a few of the best places to enjoy retirement! In this article, we will take a look at which two NC cities were chosen as well as a few other cities that made the list!
travelnoire.com
Live Your Best Life! These Are The 25 Best Areas In The United States To Retire
If you’re looking to retire soon or know someone who is, location is super important for overall happiness post-retirement. U.S. News & World Report recently released its 2022/2023 list of the best places to retire in the U.S. The list factored in housing affordability, desirability, and healthcare. Emily Brandon,...
Best States to Live Off the Grid
According to BigRentz, an estimated 250,000 Americans lived off the grid as of 2020, and some forecast the number to increase in coming years. Dvele, a company that builds sustainable, off-the-grid homes, has seen a large increase in demand following black-out-inducing climate events in some Western states. What does it mean to live off the […]
Children Were Sometimes Fed To Hogs
Strange events occurred in America's past. It is over 400 years since the documented arrival of indentured workers. The children of these adults had odd responsibilities. (source)
A restaurant in Oregon threatened to fire servers who didn't surrender their cash tips, a Labor Department investigation found
A restaurant in Oregon said it would fire servers who didn't surrender their cash tips, a DOL investigation found. The restaurant said it instead gave staff more reliable earnings by paying twice the minimum wage. Cooks also weren't paid overtime wages, per the DOL. The restaurant was ordered to pay...
15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire
If you're like most people facing retirement, you're working with a limited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean you have to settle for living out your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just...
The Cheapest State to Buy a Home
The least expensive state in which to own a home is West Virginia, one of the poorest states in the country.
ConsumerAffairs
Because of declining affordability, many people are buying their ‘second home’ first
Rising mortgage rates are making homes much less affordable in the nation’s largest housing markets, prompting first-time buyers to get creative. Buyers in these high-priced markets are expanding their horizons. A study by ConsumerAffairs found that 81% of prospective homebuyers were considering buying a “second home” first, while continuing...
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
AOL Corp
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of income you bring in. The program sets restrictions on both net and gross monthly income, broken down into household size. To meet...
8 Surprising Places Where Home Prices are Dropping
Although the housing market has featured soaring prices for the past couple of years, it's finally showing signs of cooling off. Because of this, there are savings popping up in cities you wouldn't...
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City. While the idea of...
How a 'weird' and 'eccentric' night manager came to commit mass murder: What happened at Chesapeake Walmart?
Some said he was a loner. Others said he could be gruff and unresponsive. Police said that on Andre Bing’s cellphone, they discovered a “death note”, in which he complained about changes to his employment status, and what he termed other staff’s harassment of him about it. One report said that close to his body, police found a list of employees he planned to attack.“They laughed at me and said I was like Jeffrey Dahmer,” he wrote, referring to the cannibal serial killer.“I would have never killed anyone that would have entered my home.”As America marked Thanksgiving Day, police in...
The most popular city in the US for new renters is on the MS Coast, data shows
People are moving to the Coast to rent an apartment or house, even as prices surge. Here’s more.
This Is What the American Dream Home Looks Like (and Costs)
Most Americans (90%) still consider owning a home to be part of the American dream, a recent IPX1031 survey found. But what does that dream home look like? Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping...
How Much Are Home Prices Dropping in Cities Where Sellers Are Slashing Them?
Good news for prospective homebuyers: After many months of skyrocketing home prices, they are finally on the downswing in many places across the country. However, some U.S. cities are seeing bigger...
Cities That Will Grow the Fastest in the Next Few Decades
The population of the United States is forever shifting, with changing birth and death rates as well as immigration and migration patterns. The result is that while some parts of the country are stagnating or losing people, others are growing rapidly, a trend that is likely to continue in the coming years. The U.S. population […]
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
Finally There's Some Good News for Renters
Renters clearly have had enough of double-digit annual increases for their monthly payments. Slower demand and growing supply helped push the median asking rent in the 50 largest metropolitan areas down 1.4% to $1,734 in October from 1,759 in September. Rent has dropped 2.6% from July’s peak of $1,781, according to Realtor.com.
Comments / 0