Read full article on original website
Related
A 1973 computer that made chillingly accurate apocalyptic predictions claims ‘civilization could cease to exist by 2050’
A computer from 1973 accurately predicted an apocalypse and showed that the civilization we know might cease to exist by 2050. Professors at MIT University made a strangely precise model to predict how human civilization would be by 2060, and their findings are accurate! The program, which is called ‘World One’, models how long humans can sustain its then growth trajectory.
msn.com
31 breathtaking NASA photos you have to see to believe
Slide 1 of 32: On July 11, 2022, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released the first image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, which shows the universe as it has never been seen before. President Joe Biden released the first photo in a live event streamed on NASA TV. Prior to the reveal, the image and four others captured by the James Webb Space Telescope were only shared with a small group of scientists from around the world who were astounded and almost moved to tears. These groundbreaking images are only the start of the Webb Telescope pioneering the next era in space photography and digital exploration. NASA officially began operations on Oct. 1, 1958, as the primary organization for U.S. civil aerospace research and development. Just 11 years later, NASA landed the first human on the moon in 1969. In the 1970s, the focus shifted to developing a space station. Skylab was launched, unmanned, in May 1973. Three crewed missions followed during the next seven months to repair the station and conduct experiments. The first international space station partnership was the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project in 1975, which brought American and Soviet crews together. The space shuttle program became fully realized in April 1981 with the manned launch of the Columbia. In 135 missions flown with five shuttles, there were two catastrophic accidents—Challenger and Columbia. Discovery delivered the Hubble Space Telescope into orbit. The 30-year shuttle program was significant in setting the foundation for future Earth-to-orbit transportation and sustained space stays. Shuttle technology led to the construction of the International Space Station, the largest structure humans have put into space. As of May 2022, 258 astronauts from 20 countries have lived there, conducting experiments and documenting life in space since 2000. In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes. You may also like: Space discoveries that will blow your mind.
My Little Dumb Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time
Now that right there is interesting.
Human-powered aircraft: A plane with ‘impossible engineering’ and no engine
Students at the University of Southampton have a special project they have been working on for years together. That is, to power flight using only the muscle power of a single pilot, technically known as human-powered aircraft (HPA). Earlier this year, the team won their first Formula Flight competition with their design dubbed Lazarus.
The Verge
An offshore workforce is training Amazon’s warehouse-monitoring algorithms
This report is published in partnership with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism. Inside a vast Amazon warehouse in Beaumont, California, squat blue robots carrying eight-foot yellow shelving units perform a jerky, mechanized dance around each other as they make their way to human workers. Amari* works 42 hours a week...
sciencealert.com
Expert Proposes a Method For Telling if We All Live in a Computer Program
Physicists have long struggled to explain why the Universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets, and ultimately life to develop?. The expansive force of the Universe, dark energy, for example, is...
scitechdaily.com
As Never Seen Before: NASA’s Webb Reveals an Exoplanet Unlike Any in Our Solar System
Observations of Exoplanet WASP-39b show fingerprints of atoms and molecules, as well as signs of active chemistry and clouds. WASP-39 b is a planet unlike any in our solar system – a Saturn-sized behemoth that orbits its star closer than Mercury is to our Sun. When NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope initially began regular science operations, this exoplanet was one of the first to be examined. The exoplanet science community is buzzing with excitement over the results. Webb’s incredibly sensitive instruments have provided a profile of WASP-39 b’s atmospheric constituents and identified a plethora of contents, including water, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, sodium, and potassium. The findings bode well for the capability of Webb’s instruments to conduct a broad range of investigations of all types of exoplanets, including small, rocky worlds like those in the TRAPPIST-1 system.
The Next Web
UK researchers used AI to uncover a whopping 11,456 social innovation projects online
The EU’s Renewed Social Agenda, a comprehensive program began in 2008 to improve Europe’s economy, fight climate crisis, and generally provide greater overall quality of life for all Europeans, was a landmark initiative. At its core lies the idea of “social innovation,” a modality involving the creation of new social services and models that are applicable in a multinational paradigm.
invezz.com
Metacade Accounces Presale for Its Hotly Anticipated Native Token MCADE
Today Metacade has announced the presale for their MCADE token is open for early investors. Metacade is one of the best crypto projects launching in 2023 with the goal of leading the GameFi revolution. The platform has plans for community hub that directly produces some of the most innovative Play2Earn...
aiexpress.io
Faircado, Interview with CEO Evoléna de Wilde d’Estmael
Faircado, a Berlin, Germany-based startup that gives an AI-powered second-hand procuring assistant, raised €500K in pre-seed funding. Together with the announcement, CEO Evoléna de Wilde d’Estmael agreed to reply our questions in regards to the firm, the product, the funding and future plans. Evolena is a local...
'Safe Fireball' Lights Up Sky Over the U.S. and Canada — See Video
The "fast moving object" impacted the Earth's atmosphere early Saturday morning over Brantford, Ontario A fireball lit up the sky over portions of the United States and Canada over the weekend. The Minor Planet Center said the "fast moving object" impacted the Earth's atmosphere at 3:27 a.m. over Brantford, Ontario on Saturday. After striking "in the skies above Niagara Falls" it became "a safe fireball," according to the European Space Agency, which noted this marked the 6th time in history that an object in space was detected before making impact. According to NASA,...
ffnews.com
FinTech Connect 2022 Unveils Startup Launch Pad & “FinTech For Good” Documentary
FinTech Connect 2022, Europe’s only dedicated fintech event for the entire ecosystem, is unveiling its inaugral fintech pitching competition in collaboration with FINTECH Circle, and the world premiere of documentary “FinTech For Good”, as the event celebrates the budding companies and innovations reshaping the fintech landscape. And...
invezz.com
VRJAM Reveals New Project Supported By Epic Games Ahead Of VRJAM’s Coin Launch
London, United Kingdom, 24th November, 2022, Chainwire. Leading immersive live events platform VRJAM today unveiled an exciting new project to empower artists to perform live in the metaverse, powered by the world’s no. 1 game developer, Epic Games. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for...
Meet the 24 most promising retail startups revolutionizing how brands operate and customers buy online and in stores
From non-alcoholic DTCs to new mac-and-cheese brands, these 24 retail companies were picked by top venture capitalists as the most promising of 2022.
Freethink
Discovery finds the Earth’s core is constantly changing the length our day
Our units of time are not as constant as we think they are. The length of a day depends on how long it takes the Earth to spin on its axis. But all sorts of other things affect how long it takes our planet to do that. Gravitational interactions with other planets, activity in the oceans and the atmosphere, and the exchange of angular momentum between the Earth’s core and its mantle, all have a slight effect on how long it takes the Earth to complete its rotation.
The Best New Tech Inventions Of 2022
In 2022, we saw advancements in AI, wearable tech, electronic vehicles, smart devices, and more. These are the best new tech inventions of 2022.
invezz.com
MATIC price movement after Magic Eden integration and zkEVM progress
The cross-chain NFT marketplace Magic Eden is integrated with Polygon (MATIC). Polygon’s zkEVM crossed 14,000 transactions since launch. MATIC’s trading volume spiked by 32% in the last 24 hours. One of the leading cross-chain non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces, known as Magic Eden, is integrating with the Polygon (MATIC/USD)...
IGN
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope - the Most Incredible Images So Far
Since its launch on Christmas Day 2021, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has been busy at work uncovering the secrets of the universe and revealing the majesty of the cosmos through breathtaking displays of astrophotography. Here at IGN, we’re curating and updating a gallery of the most spectacular and important JWST’s images as they’re released.
labroots.com
Hunt For Dark Matter Gets Good News
In a recent study published in Physical Review Letters, an international team of researchers led by the Albert Einstein Center for Fundamental Physics (AEC) at the University of Bern in Switzerland have carried out a precision experiment in hopes of focusing the search for the existence of dark matter. This study holds the potential as a big leap forward in searching for one of the most mysterious substances in the universe.
TechCrunch
Amazon to shut down its online learning platform in India
The retailer says it will wind down the edtech service in the country in a phased manner starting August 2023. Those who signed up for the current academic batch will receive a full refund, it said. Amazon officially launched Academy, previously called JEE Ready, early last year, but had been...
Comments / 0