Minneapolis, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

247Sports

NDSU faces tough test at New Mexico

NDSU takes the floor again tonight when they take on the host New Mexico in the Lobo Classic. The Bison come into the game at 1-5 while New Mexico sits at 4-0. NDSU lost their opening game to Northern Colorado, 80-70, last night while New Mexico beat Jacksonville St, 79-61. The Bison have four players averaging in double figures with Grant Nelson leading the way at 16.4 points per game. Andrew Morgan sits at 13.3 per game, Tajavis Miller at 11.2 per game and Boden Skunberg averages 10.2 per game. New Mexico is led by three guys averaging over 16 points per game. Morris Udeze leads the way at 18 points per game with Jamal Mashburn Jr sitting at 17 per game and Jaelen House at 16.5 per game. The game is set for a 6 PM tipoff.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Moorhead man shot while hunting in rural Jamestown

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 26-year-old Moorhead man is recovering at a Fargo hospital after the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office says he was shot while hunting. Sheriff Chad Kaiser says the man and his friend, a 37-year-old man from Jamestown, were out hunting coyotes Friday night around 11:30 p.m. in rural Jamestown.
JAMESTOWN, ND
mahoningmatters.com

‘Cold-blooded killer’ in Halloween mask shoots restaurant customer, Minnesota cops say

Update: A 47-year-old man from Texas was arrested in Oklahoma in connection with a fatal shooting at a Minnesota restaurant, cops say. Aaron Le fled in a white Mercedes Sprinter van, according to police in Bloomington, Minnesota. With help from officers in Kansas and Oklahoma, he was located and arrested at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, about 11 hours after the shooting, police said.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KX News

North Dakota State University hosts Irrigation Workshop

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota State University Extension, in partnership with the North Dakota Irrigation, will be hosting a public irrigation workshop on Thursday, December 8. The workshop is themed on economic opportunities related to the science of irrigation. In addition to the workshop itself, an irrigation exposition for suppliers will be held […]
BISMARCK, ND
travelawaits.com

7 Fabulous Restaurants To Experience In Fargo, North Dakota

Way back in 1996, a little film called Fargo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and then quickly went on to collect a bunch of awards and inspire a television series of the same name. It put the North Dakota city on the map, even if it sent the message that big fur hats, quirky speech patterns, and new uses for a woodchipper were all the rage.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Car rolled on its roof on University Drive in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car was flipped over on it’s roof at University and 2nd Ave. N in Fargo. According to Fargo PD, a driver was going west on 2nd Ave. N and entered the intersection of University Drive without stopping. That’s when the Jeep traveling...
FARGO, ND
gowatertown.net

Two dead in Lisbon, North Dakota house fire

LISBON, N.D.–Two people have died in a house fire in Lisbon, North Dakota. Fire crews were called to a home on Oak Street late Friday night. They encountered heavy smoke and fire. The names of the victims have not been released. The house is a total loss. The cause...
LISBON, ND
valleynewslive.com

Police surround vacant hotel in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police surrounded a vacant hotel Thursday night in West Fargo. Squad cars blocked the entrances to the permanently closed Howard Johnson Inn on Main Ave. E. for about an hour. That’s right next door to McDonald’s. Authorities say they were called...
WEST FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Man dead, woman in hospital following assault in Wahpeton

WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital with serious non life-threatening injuries after a woman reported being assaulted in Wahpeton on Wednesday. Police said a woman called officers to a home in the 400 block of 8th Street just before 8:30...
WAHPETON, ND

