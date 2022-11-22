Read full article on original website
Hockey: Legacy finds the net 5 times against West Fargo
Both Bismarck and Legacy back on the ice Saturday facing off against teams from the East. Bismarck Demons 0 Fargo North Spartans 9 Final Legacy Sabers 5 West Fargo Packers 2 Final
247Sports
NDSU faces tough test at New Mexico
NDSU takes the floor again tonight when they take on the host New Mexico in the Lobo Classic. The Bison come into the game at 1-5 while New Mexico sits at 4-0. NDSU lost their opening game to Northern Colorado, 80-70, last night while New Mexico beat Jacksonville St, 79-61. The Bison have four players averaging in double figures with Grant Nelson leading the way at 16.4 points per game. Andrew Morgan sits at 13.3 per game, Tajavis Miller at 11.2 per game and Boden Skunberg averages 10.2 per game. New Mexico is led by three guys averaging over 16 points per game. Morris Udeze leads the way at 18 points per game with Jamal Mashburn Jr sitting at 17 per game and Jaelen House at 16.5 per game. The game is set for a 6 PM tipoff.
2 Minnesota towns among most 'magical' winter locations in the country
Two of the most “magical” winter towns in the country are in Minnesota, according to a recent ranking. A list published earlier this month by Trips Discover highlighted 50 towns across the country with the best winter festivities and atmosphere. Among the towns listed were Stillwater and Winona.
5 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead man shot while hunting in rural Jamestown
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 26-year-old Moorhead man is recovering at a Fargo hospital after the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office says he was shot while hunting. Sheriff Chad Kaiser says the man and his friend, a 37-year-old man from Jamestown, were out hunting coyotes Friday night around 11:30 p.m. in rural Jamestown.
Hilarious Mishap On a Fargo, North Dakota Business Sign. “Don-ut” See it?
Every now and again you see something that can't be unseen and it's too funny you can't not share. This is one of those moments! For anyone who has been following along even a little bit. My boyfriend and I moved to the St. Cloud area back in August from Fargo, ND.
North Dakota man's stolen customized mobility van has been found
MINNEAPOLIS — *UPDATE: Minneapolis Police located the van Friday in north Minneapolis. Officials say the van appears to be operational. No arrests have been made. In this season of Thanksgiving, lifelong Minnesota Vikings fan Joel Zenker, has a lot to be thankful for. "They told me my life expectancy...
mahoningmatters.com
‘Cold-blooded killer’ in Halloween mask shoots restaurant customer, Minnesota cops say
Update: A 47-year-old man from Texas was arrested in Oklahoma in connection with a fatal shooting at a Minnesota restaurant, cops say. Aaron Le fled in a white Mercedes Sprinter van, according to police in Bloomington, Minnesota. With help from officers in Kansas and Oklahoma, he was located and arrested at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, about 11 hours after the shooting, police said.
Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
North Dakota State University hosts Irrigation Workshop
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota State University Extension, in partnership with the North Dakota Irrigation, will be hosting a public irrigation workshop on Thursday, December 8. The workshop is themed on economic opportunities related to the science of irrigation. In addition to the workshop itself, an irrigation exposition for suppliers will be held […]
2 dead, 5 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash near Alexandria
Two people were killed and a family of five from Bloomington were injured in a crash on Thanksgiving Day in west-central Minnesota. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. in Carlos Township – just north of Alexandria – when two motorists collided at the intersection of Hwy. 29 and County Road 5.
Two Minnesota School Districts Rank Among the Best in America
The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Restaurants To Experience In Fargo, North Dakota
Way back in 1996, a little film called Fargo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and then quickly went on to collect a bunch of awards and inspire a television series of the same name. It put the North Dakota city on the map, even if it sent the message that big fur hats, quirky speech patterns, and new uses for a woodchipper were all the rage.
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
Affordable housing push in North Dakota
The assistance will support the development or preservation of 266 housing units statewide.
valleynewslive.com
Car rolled on its roof on University Drive in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car was flipped over on it’s roof at University and 2nd Ave. N in Fargo. According to Fargo PD, a driver was going west on 2nd Ave. N and entered the intersection of University Drive without stopping. That’s when the Jeep traveling...
gowatertown.net
Two dead in Lisbon, North Dakota house fire
LISBON, N.D.–Two people have died in a house fire in Lisbon, North Dakota. Fire crews were called to a home on Oak Street late Friday night. They encountered heavy smoke and fire. The names of the victims have not been released. The house is a total loss. The cause...
valleynewslive.com
Police surround vacant hotel in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police surrounded a vacant hotel Thursday night in West Fargo. Squad cars blocked the entrances to the permanently closed Howard Johnson Inn on Main Ave. E. for about an hour. That’s right next door to McDonald’s. Authorities say they were called...
kvrr.com
Man dead, woman in hospital following assault in Wahpeton
WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital with serious non life-threatening injuries after a woman reported being assaulted in Wahpeton on Wednesday. Police said a woman called officers to a home in the 400 block of 8th Street just before 8:30...
Possible murder-suicide under investigation in west-central Minnesota
Authorities in west-central Minnesota are investigating a possible murder-suicide. A 59-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were found dead at a home in rural Battle Lake just before 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office. "At this time it is believed to be a...
