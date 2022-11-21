Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
famuathletics.com
Willie Simmons Live Final Show of 2022 Tuesday, November 22 at 7 PM
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Willie Simmons Live returns for the final show of the 2022 season Tuesday, November 22 at 7 PM live on the Rattler Sports Network at the Hyatt House. Head Coach Willie Simmons will discuss the previous game versus Bethune-Cookman and more. Rattler fans are welcomed to join...
CBS Sports
College football top 25: Florida A&M, UT Martin round out FCS Power Rankings despite missing playoff field
With the regular season over in the Football Championship Subdivision, the postseason bracket has been set. Before moving forward with the playoffs, however, two teams that didn't make the cut -- Florida A&M and UT Martin -- deserve to be highlighted, especially since they round out this week's Power Rankings.
famuathletics.com
Men's Basketball Signs Kjei Parker out of Winter Haven, Florida
TALLHASEESS, Fla. | Florida A&M men's basketball signed two during the early signing period, one being guard Kjei Parker out of Winter Haven High School. "I'm elated over Kjei's decision to further his academic and basketball endeavors at FAMU," said Head Coach Robert McCullum. "I couldn't be more excited about adding Kjei to our program. In an era where fewer high school players are receiving Division I scholarship offers because of the transfer portal, Kjei is simply too talented to pass on.
WALB 10
Play of the Week: Dontavious Broadnax Fumble Recovery TD
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - This week the play of the week comes from the Bainbridge Bearcats. In the second quarter, the Burke County Bears have the ball, it’s tipped out of the quarterbacks hands and the Bears big man makes a run for it. The bearcats are all over him, Tevin Moore tips it out again and It’s a fight for the ball. Bearcats linebacker Dontavious Broadnax comes out of the pile with it. I was a huge play for a big time defense that balled out. They held Burke County scoreless in the 44-0 shutout, earning them a trip to the quarterfinals this Friday night.
greenepublishing.com
Madison native wins Lifetime Achievement Award
It probably comes as no surprise to those who knew Frank Argenbright, Jr. when he was a youngster growing up in Madison that he would someday win a Lifetime Achievement Award for his business successes. Argenbright, who is now the head of the Argenbright Group, based in Atlanta, was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Beginning in 1979, with $500 in startup capital, Argenbright has built the Argenbright Group into a $1 billion global operation.
WCTV
Gadsden County family represented key to new home after hurricsane Michael
Tallahassee Urban League offers free thanksgiving meals. Dozens of soccer enthusiasts gathered at Proof Brewing Company Monday afternoon to watch the U.S. compete in the World Cup. Capital City Youth Services provide thanksgiving meals to families. Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:48 PM EST. Capital City Youth Service volunteers provide...
Florida man claims $2M from Monopoly scratch-off game
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man’s $10 gamble paid off when he won a $2 million top prize from playing the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery. Jordan Domingue, 43, of Panama City, claimed his $2 million top prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Domingue chose to receive his winnings as a […]
westorlandonews.com
Ben Crump Donates $50,000 at FAMU Law Classic Tailgate
On Saturday, November 19th, Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Law is hosting the annual Classic Tailgate. This is an event for alumni, students, faculty, staff, family and friends to enjoy music, great food and fun before the Florida Classic game between FAMU and Bethune Cookman University. FAMU Law Dean...
Judge in Chrisley case recommends Todd Chrisley serve sentence in Pensacola: Insider
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced on Nov. 21 on tax evasion charges. According to a report from Insider, the judge in their case recommended that Todd serve his time in Pensacola, while Julie serves her time in Tallahassee. Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the hit reality […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Tallahassee, FL
Located between Jacksonville and Pensacola in the Northern Panhandle region of Florida,. in Leon County is the state's capital city. Although it may not be as well-known as some of Florida's other tourist destinations, Tallahassee has a lot to offer families looking for a fun vacation. From incredible historical tours...
valdostatoday.com
Scintilla’s scores outperform local district schools
VALDOSTA – Recently recognized as a 2022 Title I Distinguished school, Scintilla Charter Academy is celebrating positive CCRPI score results. The Georgia Department of Education recently released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports. The 2022 CCRPI scores include a content mastery score based on student scores on state assessments in English Language Arts, mathematics, science, and social studies as well as a readiness score based on literacy scores and data on the percentage of students passing “Beyond the Core” instruction at the elementary and middle scores.
WCTV
Man stabbed early Monday on West Georgia St.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing early Sunday morning. Tallahassee Police say the suspect approached the victim in the 400 block of West Georgia St. just before 1:30 Monday, asking for money. When the man declined, the suspect stabbed the victim, according to TPD.
cw34.com
First-grader accused of hitting teacher over Pokémon card allowed back at school
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A first grader who allegedly hit a teacher over a Pokémon card is being allowed to return to school. The 6-year-old student allegedly threw a tantrum and hit his physical education teacher for taking away the card. “I am glad that we were able...
WCTV
Crawfordville woman dies in Wakulla County crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One woman is dead following a crash in Wakulla County. Florida Highway Patrol said two Crawfordville women were driving eastbound on Shadeville rd, just before 7 p.m., when they collided. They said, the sedan driven by a 46-year-old collided with a pick-up truck driven by a...
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Attorney Randolph Proves Calculated Risks to be Key to Success
Attorney Randolph is a graduate of Florida A&M University where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in English Education. She also earned her Juris Doctor degree from Florida A&M University, College of Law. Attorney Randolph began her solo practice in November 2012, where her primary practice areas are family law, personal injury, probate, guardianship, and estate planning.
WCTV
Magbanua back in Tallahassee, awaiting closed door questioning next week
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Katherine Magbanua is back in Tallahassee just months after being convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of FSU law professor Dan Markel. Leon County Detention Center records show a smiling Magbanua being booked into jail just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. A judge’s...
WJHG-TV
Crash in Jackson County, 16-year-old seriously injured
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 16-year-old girl is seriously hurt after being involved in a crash on Sunday night in Jackson County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, four teenage girls were driving in a sedan on State Road 164, just west of Smokey Road, when the 15-year-old driver lost control.
Sneads man flown to hospital after ejected from SUV
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A 36-year-old Sneads man was injured in a single vehicle crash on Messer Road near State Road 69 Monday. According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the man was flown by helicopter from the scene to a hospital. Troopers said the man was driving westbound on Messer Road when the SUV […]
WCTV
State investigating fire at Killearn Country Club
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The state fire marshal is investigating what sparked a fire early Tuesday at Killearn Country Club in Tallahassee. Tallahassee Fire Department says crews were called just after 1:30 am to the building in the 100 block of Tyron Pass. Firefighters arriving on the scene saw heavy...
WCTV
Four injured, including two young children, in Taylor County crash Saturday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Four people were hurt, including two children, following a single-vehicle crash in Taylor County Saturday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a SUV was driving south on Spring Warrior Road near Quail Street around 6:30 p.m. when it traveled off the roadway to the right. The...
