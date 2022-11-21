ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Southeastern men’s basketball returns home against William Carey

HAMMOND – Finally home from a five-game road trip, the Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team returns to Hammond looking for the best start to a season since the 2017-18 season as the Lions welcome NAIA side William Carey to the University Center at noon Saturday to kick off a day full of action on the SLU campus.
HAMMOND, LA
Tulane to host American Athletic Conference football title game

IRVING, Texas – Tulane University will host the American Athletic Conference Football Championship Game for the first time after the No. 19-ranked Green Wave (10-2, 7-1 American) took a 27-24 win against No. 24 Cincinnati Friday afternoon to finish atop The American’s regular-season standings. The American Football Championship...
TEXAS STATE
Doughty’s best career outing fuels UNO past IUPUI, 87-84

NEW ORLEANS, La. – K’mani Doughty recorded a career-high 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists in 23 minutes of play to help lead the University of New Orleans men’s basketball program past IUPUI 87-84 Wednesday on the Lakefront. “Coach told me, when I go in, I...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
No. 17 Southeastern welcomes No. 18 Idaho for FCS playoff matchup

No. 17/23 Southeastern (8-3) vs. No. 18/24 Idaho (7-4) | NCAA FCS Playoffs | First Round. Nov. 26, 2022 | 6 p.m. | Strawberry Stadium | Hammond, La. Television: ESPN+ (Announcers: Jack Benjamin, LaDarrin McLane) Radio: Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM, The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM (Announcers: Mark...
POCATELLO, ID
Giving Thanks to All on Thanksgiving

Today is a day to be retrospective. Yes, I have written my prep basketball report for the day. Yes, I have written my Saints injury report for Wednesday and will do so today as well. Yes, I have written my piece on the New Orleans Pelicans winning easily at San...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

