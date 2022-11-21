Read full article on original website
Related
crescentcitysports.com
Southeastern men’s basketball returns home against William Carey
HAMMOND – Finally home from a five-game road trip, the Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team returns to Hammond looking for the best start to a season since the 2017-18 season as the Lions welcome NAIA side William Carey to the University Center at noon Saturday to kick off a day full of action on the SLU campus.
crescentcitysports.com
Tulane to host American Athletic Conference football title game
IRVING, Texas – Tulane University will host the American Athletic Conference Football Championship Game for the first time after the No. 19-ranked Green Wave (10-2, 7-1 American) took a 27-24 win against No. 24 Cincinnati Friday afternoon to finish atop The American’s regular-season standings. The American Football Championship...
crescentcitysports.com
Doughty’s best career outing fuels UNO past IUPUI, 87-84
NEW ORLEANS, La. – K’mani Doughty recorded a career-high 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists in 23 minutes of play to help lead the University of New Orleans men’s basketball program past IUPUI 87-84 Wednesday on the Lakefront. “Coach told me, when I go in, I...
crescentcitysports.com
Brother Martin rides record night from Lambert past Northwood to state semifinals
With your season on the line, put it in the hands of your best player. You can also say to put it on the legs of that player. In the case of Brother Martin, that player is senior running back Torey Lambert. For the second straight week, Lambert answered the...
crescentcitysports.com
No. 17 Southeastern welcomes No. 18 Idaho for FCS playoff matchup
No. 17/23 Southeastern (8-3) vs. No. 18/24 Idaho (7-4) | NCAA FCS Playoffs | First Round. Nov. 26, 2022 | 6 p.m. | Strawberry Stadium | Hammond, La. Television: ESPN+ (Announcers: Jack Benjamin, LaDarrin McLane) Radio: Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM, The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM (Announcers: Mark...
crescentcitysports.com
Giving Thanks to All on Thanksgiving
Today is a day to be retrospective. Yes, I have written my prep basketball report for the day. Yes, I have written my Saints injury report for Wednesday and will do so today as well. Yes, I have written my piece on the New Orleans Pelicans winning easily at San...
Comments / 0