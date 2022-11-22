Warming temperatures through the day; Rain chances return Thanksgiving night, Black Friday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Breezy and sunny today

Warm for Thanksgiving

Some rain Thursday Night and Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: It is sunny, dry, but breezy with highs in the low 50s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini.

It will remain dry and clear tonight.

WEDNESDAY: A warmer day. Highs in the middle 50s with sunshine.

THANKSGIVING: A dry and cold morning on Thanksgiving for any Turkey Trots. We will be in the low 30s. Clouds increase becoming breezy during the day. Highs in the upper 50s. Scattered rain showers return late at night.

FRIDAY: Scattered rain showers continue through the first part of the day.

Highs in the middle 50s. Breezy with some dry time towards the second half of the day.

SATURDAY: A cold morning in the 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Scattered showers return at night.

SUNDAY: Scattered rain showers continue. Breezy and mild in the middle 50s.

MONDAY: A dry start to the week. Highs in the upper 40s.

