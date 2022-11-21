Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
Raw footage shows largest U.S. military plane in action
Raw footage shows more than 10 minutes of the U.S. military’s largest plane, the C-5M Super Galaxy, in action. The mission of this plane is to transport Defense Department cargo and manpower, according to the Air Force. With a maximum cargo of 281,001 pounds, the plane can negotiate relatively short runways and fly oversized cargo at intercontinental ranges.
National Guard chief's military plane returns to Chicago airport after hitting flock of birds during takeoff
A military plane carrying Gen. Daniel Hokanson, the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, struck a flock of birds upon takeoff in Chicago
Comments / 0