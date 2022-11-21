ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox Business

Mortgage rates tumble to 6.61%

Mortgage rates tumbled this week as recent data suggests inflation may have peaked. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.61%, down from last week when it averaged 7.08%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.10%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.98% also down from last week when...
CNET

What Is the Average Interest Rate for Savings Accounts?

The average annual percentage yield (APY) on savings accounts is 0.16% APY, according to data on Bankrate, a sister site of CNET. However, there's no need to settle for a savings account that only pays the national average rate. You can find savings accounts with APYs above 3.5% if you shop around, particularly with online banks.
The Independent

Martin Lewis explains what interest rate hikes mean for mortgage bills

Money expert Martin Lewis has explained what the recent rise in interest rates means for mortgage bills.The Bank of England have increased the base rate used by the bank to charge other lenders when borrowing money to 3%. In an appearance on ITV’s This Morning, Mr Lewis looked to be lost for words when trying to advise viewers on what to do to be able to afford mortgage repayments.This came after former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng revealed his mini-budget to which a number of banks and lenders such Virgin Money, Halifax and Santander began pulling deals over fears for the...
24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
Business Times

Is Your Next Stimulus Check an Inflation-Relief Payment?

Americans got three stimulus payments that were either placed into their bank accounts or delivered by mail during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak. These checks served as stimulus measures intended to keep the economy afloat and protect people from financial ruin as a result of businesses being forced to close in order to contain the new coronavirus.
The Independent

House prices: Should I sell my home before property values plunge?

The Bank of England announced this week that it was raising interest rates to 3 per cent - the biggest hike in the base rate since 1989.Andrew Bailey, the central bank’s governor, said officials had no choice but to increase interest levels by 0.75 per cent to tackle soaring inflation, currently running at 10.1 per cent.The move will have a knock-on effect on savers and anyone who wants to borrow money, as well as impacting mortgage costs.According to Martin Lewis, the Money Saving Expert, some people on tracker deals with £100,000 remaining on their mortgage will see their costs...
TheDailyBeast

Russian Fury After Top Putin Official Is Booted From Diplomats Meeting

Polish officials have been accused of disinviting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Lodz, Poland, next week, just days after questions arose over whether Russia’s war in Ukraine is spilling over into neighboring Poland.Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, accused Poland, the current OSCE chair, of railroading European national security by barring Lavrov from leading a Russian delegation at the 29th Ministerial Council.“Nowadays, the Polish chairmanship is practically demolishing this negotiating venue when they physically prevent a delegation from taking part and speaking,” Zakharova said,...
Daily Beast

Putin Trip Goes Awry With Angry Protests and Awkward Photo Ops

The European Parliament voted a non-binding resolution to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Wednesday, just as Vladimir Putin arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s collective military alliance. “The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by...
CNET

Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, Nov. 18, 2022: Rates Edge Down

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates decrease very slightly over the last week. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance made gains, however. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the...

