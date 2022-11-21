Money expert Martin Lewis has explained what the recent rise in interest rates means for mortgage bills.The Bank of England have increased the base rate used by the bank to charge other lenders when borrowing money to 3%. In an appearance on ITV’s This Morning, Mr Lewis looked to be lost for words when trying to advise viewers on what to do to be able to afford mortgage repayments.This came after former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng revealed his mini-budget to which a number of banks and lenders such Virgin Money, Halifax and Santander began pulling deals over fears for the...

2 DAYS AGO