The Age of Social Media Is Ending
It’s over. Facebook is in decline, Twitter in chaos. Mark Zuckerberg’s empire has lost hundreds of billions of dollars in value and laid off 11,000 people, with its ad business in peril and its metaverse fantasy in irons. Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has caused advertisers to pull spending and power users to shun the platform (or at least to tweet a lot about doing so). It’s never felt more plausible that the age of social media might end—and soon.
Truth Social’s Influence Grows Despite Its Business Problems
Dan Bongino addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Feb. 26, 2021. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times) Truth Social, the right-wing social network, has faced one business calamity after the next since it launched in February. Two executives resigned after its app launch was mired with problems. Another executive was fired after filing a whistleblower complaint, claiming that Truth’s parent company was relying on “fraudulent misrepresentations.” Two federal investigations are putting $1.3 billion in much-needed financing in jeopardy.
White House's Jha: Social media platform owners should consider role in COVID misinformation
WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Owners of social media platforms should consider their personal responsibility regarding health disinformation, and the public should choose reputable sources to trust, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha said on Tuesday. "You can decide to trust America's physicians, or you can trust some random...
Media outlets lament Musk reinstating banned Twitter accounts: 'Superspreaders of hate'
Several major news outlets reported that Musk's decision to reinstate banned Twitter accounts will lead to a "rise in harassment" and "hate speech" on the platform.
How Twitter became one of the world's preferred platforms for sharing ideas
As the social media platform struggles to find a way forward, NPR surveys key moments in its history.
‘F---ing nightmare’: Trump team does damage control after he dines with Ye and white supremacist Nick Fuentes
Former President Donald Trump distanced himself Friday from a pre-Thanksgiving dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and white supremacist Nick Fuentes, claiming he didn’t know the identity of the far-right activist who was unexpectedly brought along with the rapper. “This past...
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
Joy Behar Interrupts Whoopi Goldberg’s Comments on Virginia Mass Shooting By Crunching on a TicTac on ‘The View’
Joy Behar accidentally interrupted a somber topic during today’s episode of The View. The uncomfortable moment came as Behar audibly crunched down on a Tic Tac in the middle of Whoopi Goldberg’s comments about the developing mass shooting in Virginia, in which a gunman killed at least six people at a Walmart. Goldberg introduced today’s episode with the terrible news about the shooting, which took place Tuesday night (Nov. 22) in Chesapeake, Virginia. As she began the Thanksgiving-themed episode, Goldberg reminded the audience and her co-hosts that the tragedy happened just “as the country prepares to come together with loved ones”...
Trump posts angry Thanksgiving message: ‘Give me freedom or give me death’
Former president Donald Trump launched a Thanksgiving rant on social media and lashed out at one of the prosecutors investigating allegations of misconduct, including tax fraud.“The Manhattan DA Case should never have been brought,” the 45th president posted on Truth Social on Thursday, adding that it was a “total witch hunt”.Mr Trump rued: “The DA’s 'Star' witness, who has been harassed and brutalised, and is scared beyond belief, has nevertheless totally confirmed our story and defence.”“This case should be dismissed immediately, and the large, highly paid and ‘prestigious’ accounting firm that we relied on to do their job, but...
Facebook employees react to being laid off
After Facebook laid off thousands of workers, some are turning to LinkedIn or Twitter to share their accounts of the layoffs and search for new jobs.
Musk took over Twitter. Then some users began testing chaos
NEW YORK (AP) — Shortly after Elon Musk took control of Twitter, some conservative personalities wasted no time to jump on the platform and recirculate long-debunked conspiracy theories in a tongue-in-cheek attempt to “test” whether Twitter’s policies on misinformation were still being enforced. Twitter has made...
CNN Host's Reaction to Learning Anderson Aldrich Is Non-Binary Goes Viral
CNN host Alisyn Camerota and her guests discussed the possibility this announcement is to prevent the suspected shooter of being charged with a hate crime.
AOC eviscerates Lauren Boebert for ‘thoughts and prayers’ response to Colorado Springs mass shooting
Democrat representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tore into conservative Republican Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert for her statement showing concern for the victims of a mass shooting at an LGBT+ nightclub.At least five people were killed and 25 others sustained injuries after a 22-year-old man wearing body armour stormed inside Club Q in Colorado Springs and opened fire before being subdued by “heroic” patrons.Following the Saturday midnight shooting, Ms Boebert tweeted that the “news out of Colorado Springs is absolutely awful”. “This morning the victims and their families are in my prayers. This lawless violence needs to end and end quickly,” she...
Meta stock climbs as the Facebook parent reportedly joins Twitter and other tech firms with massive layoff plans
Shares of Meta rose Monday after The Wall Street Journal reported mass layoffs are hitting the Facebook parent this week. The job cuts are expected to impact thousands of employees and could be announced as soon as Wednesday, per the report. Meta joins Twitter, Lyft, Amazon and other tech companies...
US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says
The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
Twitter and other social media sites slipped on removing hate speech in 2022, EU review says
Twitter took longer to review hateful content and removed less of it in 2022 compared with the previous year, according to European Union data released Thursday. The EU figures were published as part of an annual evaluation of online platforms' compliance with the 27-nation bloc's code of conduct on disinformation.
Tampax’s Tweet Sexualizing Women on Their Periods Is Revolting
Tampax, one of the world’s foremost tampon brands, apparently wanted to join in on the seemingly endless conversation on Twitter about how the platform is going to die at the hands of its new overlord owner, Elon Musk. However, what was probably intended as a snarky joke has ended up being the newest addition to the creepy and gross tweets hall of fame.
Elon Musk just decided to bring the worst people on the internet back to Twitter
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has decided to offer “general amnesty” to suspended accounts starting next week — a gentler way of saying that he’s decided to welcome back some of the site’s worst and most toxic people. It’s the second major moderation decision he’s made since taking over after unbanning former President Donald Trump; both decisions were made after Musk ran an informal poll from his personal Twitter account.
Elon Musk Keeps Taking Twitter Advice From Right-Wing Trolls
One week after taking Twitter private in a $44 billion deal, Elon Musk tweeted that the social media giant “needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world,” describing this as “our mission.” Many were quick to point out that just days earlier, he’d shared a conspiracy theory from a right-wing fake news site about the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, in the couple’s San Francisco home.
50 of Twitter's top 100 advertisers have pulled out of the platform since Elon Musk took over, report says
Some of the 50 companies publicly announced they were stopping adverts on Twitter, but research center Media Matters says others are "quiet quitters."
