Did We Really Land on the Moon?
Neil Armstrong became the first man to land on the moon in 1969. However, today over 50 years later, some people online and on television programs still say that NASA faked the lunar landing on the moon.
Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit
The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
WATCH: NASA’s Artemis Rocket Captures Breathtaking Footage of Earth
After a month of delays and two historic hurricanes, NASA was finally able to launch its Artemis I moon rocket. The launch took place on Wednesday, November 16th. Even though the rocket has just begun its journey, it has already started to record some incredible views. Artemis I captured breathtaking footage of our Earth during liftoff. See some of the craft’s earliest footage below.
This mysterious Space Force plane has been in orbit for 900 days
The craft has now been circling the earth for around two and a half years. Boeing SpaceThe small space plane, called the X-37Bm, has been conducting a series of experiments from the upper atmosphere for the last two years.
After 3 Months in Space, China's Mysterious Spaceplane Ejects Unknown Object
The saga of China’s spaceplane continues as the experimental vehicle just released a mystery object that’s now closely trailing behind in low Earth orbit. On Monday, the United States Space Force’s 18th Space Defense Squadron tracked an object in a similar orbit to the spaceplane, SpaceNews first reported. The object appeared to be very close to the spaceplane. So close, in fact, that the Space Force unit had to make sure it was a separate object before it was entered into the database as such. The object may have been ejected earlier from the spaceplane, perhaps between October 24 to 30, but it got added to the database on October 31, according to a tweet by Robert Christy from Orbital Focus.
A Chinese rocket will fall to Earth Friday, and it could be headed for the US
A massive, 23-ton hunk of Chinese space junk orbiting Earth is expected to make a chaotic return to the home planet Friday, but it's unknown exactly when or where it will come down.
Here’s When NASA Expects Humans Will Live on the Moon
With seemingly endless engine issues and tropical storms, it felt as though the Artemis 1 launch would never happen. Four failed attempts later, however, the day finally came. The uncrewed rocket successfully departed NASA‘s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, November 16, beginning its nearly 300,000-mile journey to the Moon.
Artemis I Retrograde Orbit: NASA’s Orion Spacecraft Will Travel 40,000 Miles Beyond the Moon
This morning at 1:47 a.m. EST, NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) launched the agency’s Orion spacecraft on its way to the Moon as part of the Artemis I mission. During this mission, which will pave the way for missions with astronauts, NASA’s Orion spacecraft will journey thousands of miles beyond the Moon in what is called a Distant Retrograde Orbit (DRO) to evaluate the spacecraft’s capabilities. DRO provides a highly stable orbit where little fuel is required to stay for an extended trip in deep space to put Orion’s systems to the test in an environment far from Earth.
"Yellow Brick Road" Resembling The One In The Wizard of Oz Discovered On Ancient Undersea Mountain
A team of marine biologists made a surprising discovery. They found a 'yellow brick road' looking like the one in the movie The Wizard of Oz. It was on top of an ancient undersea mountain. (source)
NASA's Orion spacecraft reaches far side of moon, completes first such attempt since 1972
NASA's Artemis I Orion spacecraft completed its outbound powered flyby burn around the moon on Monday morning, Nov. 21.
Why NASA wants to return to the moon before sending humans to Mars
Before landing the first humans on Mars, NASA wants to return to the lunar surface and establish a sustained human presence on the moon. The lessons learned from the beginning of the Artemis program could impact when and how humans explore Mars.
NASA capsule buzzes moon in last big step before lunar orbit
NASA’s Orion capsule reached the moon Monday, whipping around the far side and buzzing the lunar surface on its way to a record-breaking orbit with test dummies sitting in for astronauts.
Humans will live on the moon "in this decade," NASA official says
Last week, NASA launched its long-awaited Artemis 1 flight, the first of several missions to establish a human presence on and around the moon. But even though it's just the beginning of this long mission, one official says major steps could be seen sooner rather quickly. Howard Hu, the program manager for the Orion spacecraft onboard the Artemis 1 flight, told the BBC that the agency plans to have humans living on the moon sooner rather than later. "Certainly in this decade, we're going to have people living [on the moon]," he told the BBC. "The durations, you know, depending on how...
Artemis 1 flies away from the launch pad in epic Orion spacecraft video
The Artemis 1 launch on Nov. 16 cataloged fresh footage of the launch pad down below, receding as NASA's huge Space Launch System rocket flew into space over a dark pad.
NASA Regains Communication With Orion Spacecraft After Unexpected Glitch
Test flights are test flights for a reason. NASA was aiming for a trouble-free Artemis I mission that's sending its uncrewed Orion capsule around the moon and back, but the spacecraft encountered a communications glitch overnight. Orion talks with Earth through the Deep Space Network, an array of antennas across...
LightSail 2 spacecraft ends its solar-sailing mission in a blaze of glory
LightSail 2's 3.5-year mission came to an end on Nov. 17 when the sunshine-riding craft burned up upon reentry to Earth's atmosphere.
Human-powered aircraft: A plane with ‘impossible engineering’ and no engine
Students at the University of Southampton have a special project they have been working on for years together. That is, to power flight using only the muscle power of a single pilot, technically known as human-powered aircraft (HPA). Earlier this year, the team won their first Formula Flight competition with their design dubbed Lazarus.
Watch this Earth rise as seen from the Orion spacecraft
Following its spectacular launch atop NASA’s new Space Launch System (SLS) rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, November 16, the non-crewed Orion spacecraft on Monday performed a flyby of the moon that took it to within just 81 miles of the lunar surface. During what...
Space startup Stells wants to put spacecraft-charging covers on the moon
Toronto-based Stells, founded by CEO Alex Kapralov and CTO Vital Ioussoupov in 2021, is developing a rover called Mobile Power Rover (MPR-1) that would be able to provide power to lunar spacecraft via wireless charging. The company has secured a launch date in November 2024 via a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and an Intuitive Machines lander, with a tentative landing on the moon in January 2025.
