Read full article on original website
Related
worldboxingnews.net
Ex-boxing champion shocks by sharing image of deer killed on hunt
Former super middleweight world boxing champion Anthony Dirrell caused outrage by killing a deer and posting the slain animal on social media. Dirrell, who got knocked out by Caleb Plant in his last fight, engaged in a polarizing past-time that is yet to get banned in the United States. The...
Viral sensation Tai Emery set for second BKFC Thailand bout
Tai Emery has her second BKFC challenge lined up. Emery (1-0) returns to face Po Denman (0-0) in a flyweight matchup at BKFC Thailand 4 on Dec. 10 from Spaceplus Bangkok, the promotion announced. Emery scored a flash knockdown in her BKFC debut, but that wasn’t the flash that sent...
Comments / 0