Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Ransomware Attack at Dallas Central Appraisal District ContinuesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Should Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?Ash JurbergTexas State
RAM Set for Free 2-day Clinic in Dallas, TexasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
dallasexpress.com
Galleria Dallas Says ‘Let It Snow’
In a show of holiday cheer, Galleria Dallas will let it snow at the entrance of the mall for six-minute intervals, starting Black Friday and continuing every day until Christmas Eve. The snow resembles real snow but is made to withstand any climate. Moreover, the snow, made by MagicSnow, is...
dallasexpress.com
DART Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule Changes
DART announced that it would have limited service over the Thanksgiving holiday this year. The buses, light-rail trains, and streetcars will operate on a weekend schedule on Thursday and Friday this week. Additionally, the TRE line will not run on Thursday and will run on a weekend schedule on Friday.
dallasexpress.com
Christmas Enchantment Awaits After Thanksgiving
Enchant at Fair Park, presented by The Hallmark Channel, is a beautiful Christmas experience for the whole family that will open on November 25, right after Thanksgiving Day. Dubbed the world’s largest Christmas maze and village, visitors are able to choose from several activities, such as enjoying live entertainment, interactive games, dining, holiday shopping, Santa & Mrs. Claus, and so much more.
dallasexpress.com
Residential Highrise Breaks Ground Near Uptown Dallas
A huge development broke ground recently near Uptown and Knox-Henderson off US-75, reported Culture Map Dallas. The 19-story apartment building with 351 units is part of a collaboration between a Dallas developer and a Japanese real estate company. It is set to open in 2025. The new development called “The...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas, Broadnax Struggle with Permitting; Other Cities Explore Solutions | Part 2
As Dallas faces significant permit delays, posing an impediment to businesses and frustrating real estate and construction experts, other cities across the country are exploring solutions to their own permitting challenges. As previously reported by The Dallas Express, the backlogged process for building permits costs developers and business owners time and money, hindering the city’s growth.
dallasexpress.com
Thanksgiving Happenings to Enjoy in Dallas
As Thanksgiving weekend draws closer, there are plenty of exciting opportunities for fun with the family in Dallas. On Tuesday, November 22, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., join avid Friends fans for Friends-Giving Trivia at Legacy Hall. Trivia buy-in is $30 per team of up to six players, seating is first come, first served. Only one ticket needs to be purchased for the whole team.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas YMCA to Host 55th Annual Turkey Trot
Anyone hoping to work off their turkey and stuffing before they even start eating can sign up for a fun-filled Turkey Trot 5K in Dallas. The 55th Annual Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot, on November 24, offers several races of varying lengths. Participants can choose between an 8-mile run, a 5K run/walk, a Junior Trot 1K for children 6 to 12 years old, and a virtual trot for those running at home.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas, What Are You Thankful For?
Thanksgiving is when people come together and celebrate what they are thankful for. It is meant to be a time to give thanks for your blessings and to practice gratitude. At the Galleria mall in Dallas, plenty of people, family, and friends gathered to shop, have fun and enjoy the atmosphere, including the giant Christmas tree in the middle of their ice rink to enjoy.
dallasexpress.com
New Cinema to Open in Dallas
Violet Crown Cinema is set to open its first Dallas location in early December. This will be the company’s fourth location in the U.S. The theater will be located in West Village in what was once the Magnolia Theater. The Magnolia Theater closed down during the pandemic and, unfortunately, was never able to reopen.
dallasexpress.com
Son of Dallas Roofing Contractor Allegedly Sends Threats to Dallas Express
Additional information concerning the person suspected to be behind a string of violent threats recently received by The Dallas Express suggests that the threats came from the son of a well-connected Dallas business owner with extensive left-wing political donations. Last week, The Dallas Express and figures associated with the publication...
dallasexpress.com
Local Firefighters Receive Electric Vehicle Emergency Training
First responders and firefighters from around the metroplex are receiving special training on how to deal with electric vehicles in emergency scenarios. General Motors (GM) has partnered with OnStar and the Illinois Fire Institute to create the EV First Responder Training program as an education and outreach program designed to offer emergency responders, mainly firefighters, information about battery electric vehicle technology and share best practices for handling electric and hybrid vehicles in various emergency scenarios.
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Participates in Another Artemis Mission
NASA successfully launched Artemis I into space last Wednesday with the help of multiple North Texas companies. One of the contributors to the historic NASA mission was SeyTec, located in North Richland Hills. The company has been operating for over 30 years and serves the aerospace and defense industries by supplying aerospace fasteners and ancillary hardware.
dallasexpress.com
Police Chase Ends in Fatal Dallas Crash
One person is dead and two more are hospitalized after they were ejected from a vehicle that crashed while fleeing police on Saturday night. On November 19, at around 10:06 pm, Garland police officers attempted to stop a white Tahoe believed to be involved in a string of burglaries throughout the Metroplex, according to a news release posted to the Garland Police Department’s Twitter account.
dallasexpress.com
Developer Seeks Approval for Renovations in North Dallas Block
One of the largest retail blocks in North Dallas’ Preston Center district, the Preston Center Pavillion, is seeking to add office and apartment buildings to the area. The Preston Center Pavilion, located on Westchester Drive south of Northwest Highway in one of Dallas’ wealthiest neighborhoods, currently contains more than 230,000 square feet of retail space.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas District 7 Plagued by Violent Homicides & Assaults
As previously reported in The Dallas Express, violent crime was on the rise last month in City Councilman Adam Bazaldua’s district in South Dallas. District 7 saw a significant uptick in Homicides, Robberies, and Assaults year-over-year in October under Bazaldua’s watch. Even though he was not named Crime Boss of the Month this go around, the councilman’s district has been suffering at the hands of violent criminals for too long.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Central Appraisal District Attacked by Ransomware
The Dallas Central Appraisal District’s (DCAD) systems are still down, two weeks after a ransomware attack took them offline on Election Day. The attack disrupted DCAD’s computer system, servers, email, and website. DCAD is responsible for appraising property in Dallas County for tax purposes and publishing the data....
dallasexpress.com
Hispanic Community Disapproves of Homeless Shelter Planned Near School
At a Dallas Independent School District board meeting last week, Oak Cliff residents spoke out against a proposed facility for the homeless in their neighborhood. The facility would be located at an old hospital directly across the street from an elementary school. In January, the Dallas City Council voted during...
dallasexpress.com
Round Two Dallas Area High School Football Playoff Recap
Here are results and recaps of some of the marquee games featuring Dallas area teams from round two of the UIL high school football playoffs. Even though Arlington Martin (10-2) outgained Lewisville 237 to 130, Lewisville’s defense held firm to come away with the shutout victory over a team that averaged 45 points per game, eliminating Martin in the second round for the second consecutive year.
dallasexpress.com
Teen Shot in Alleged Road Rage Incident Dies
A 14-year-old Dallas high school student died Saturday after he was shot in a road rage incident two months ago. Gabriel Zamora was shot at CF Hawn Freeway and St. Augustine Drive in an incident that police have described as a road rage shooting. Zamora was put into a coma by his injuries and later died in hospice.
dallasexpress.com
Local Parents Upset over School Lunch Quality
The Grand Prairie Independent School District (GPISD) Board of Trustees got a surprise at its monthly public meeting Thursday night, where parents showed up to raise awareness about the allegedly poor quality of school lunches their children are being served. “It needs to be addressed,” said GPISD parent Cynthia Orozzo,...
Comments / 0