wrestletalk.com
Rhea Ripley Says Top WWE Star & Her Want To Be The Next Steve Austin And The Rock
Rhea Ripley says a top WWE star and her want to be the next Steve Austin and The Rock. Dating back to their time in NXT, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair have a ton of history together. The two women have gone one-on-one a few times, including being the final...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Comments On Bringing Competitive Mindset To The Company
A top WWE star has commented on bringing their competitive mindset to the company. Even before her signing with WWE, Bianca Belair has long been a premier athlete during her collegiate career at Tennessee. Belair earned All-SEC and All-American honors during her college days. Since then, “The E.S.T. of WWE”...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer To Be At Royal Rumble 2023 & Raw 30th Anniversary
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has stated that he will be at two upcoming WWE events slated for early 2023. Following this weekend’s (November 26) Survivor Series show, WWE’s next premium live event will be Royal Rumble, which is scheduled for January 28, 2023. On his ‘To...
wrestletalk.com
Shocking Return To Close WWE NXT
A shock return closed out tonight’s edition of WWE NXT (November 22) to attack North American Champion Wes Lee. After successfully defending his NXT North American Championship, Wes Lee had an even bigger problem than opponent Carmelo Hayes on his hands. Mid-celebration, the graphic featuring Lee’s name changed to...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Set For Pro Wrestling NOAH Event
AEW star Darby Allin has been announced to take part in the Great Muta’s retirement match for Pro Wrestling NOAH on January 22. Earlier this year at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, Japanese wrestling icon the Great Muta reunited with AEW’s Sting. Shortly afterwards, it was announced that the...
wrestletalk.com
Dominik Mysterio Attacks Rey Mysterio At Home On Thanksgiving (Video)
Dominik Mysterio betrayed his own father Rey Mysterio when he attacked him back at the Clash at the Castle event in September. Since then, Dominik has become a member of the Judgment Day alongside Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Dominik has thrown away his relationship with his father...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Provides Update On Rampage Injury Scare
An AEW name has provided an update following a Rampage injury scare. Earlier it was reported that an AEW wrestler was seemingly injured during the taping of AEW Rampage on November 23. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) challenged FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) for the ROH Tag...
wrestletalk.com
Report: WWE Raw Star ‘Forced’ To Miss Show
A new report has emerged regarding the reason for WWE star Elias’s absence from a recent episode of WWE Raw. Elias returned as a full-time WWE character on the October 17 edition of WWE Raw, after being mostly absent since late-2021. Jeffrey Sciullo, who plays Elias, also wrestled as...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Wants Kanye West Track As Their Theme Music
AEW’s use of licensed music has reaped benefits for wrestlers and fans alike and one AEW wrestler is hoping to make use of a Kanye West track. Now, Ricky Starks is hoping to make a music request into a reality. During an appearance on the Watching The Throne podcast,...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Teases Major Character Change?
Has a major character change just been teased on tonight’s (November 22) WWE NXT after a loveable character suffered a loss?. When Wendy Choo took on Cora Jade on WWE NXT tonight, it was a culmination of a period of bullying by the younger star. With Cora Jade continually...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Needs Career-Threatening Surgery
AEW star Dustin Rhodes has revealed that he needs surgery that might be career-threatening. Dustin Rhodes has recently contemplated how much time he has left as an in-ring performer. During an appearance on ‘Talk is Jericho’, Dustin Rhodes opened up about his wrestling future, noting that he wants to step...
wrestletalk.com
Saraya Reveals Moves She Will Be ‘Cautious’ With Following Return
Saraya has revealed the moves that she won’t be taking following her in-ring return the at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. At the November 19 pay-per-view, Saraya defeated Britt Baker in her first match since December 2017. After announcing her wrestling retirement in April 2018, Saraya was cleared to...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Explains Why He Left Full Gear Early
Jim Ross has commented on leaving AEW Full Gear early and being replaced by Tony Schiavone for the second half of the event. JR was dissecting Full Gear during the latest episode of Grilling JR. He praised the main event of the show, which saw MJF defeat Jon Moxley to...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Says They Treat Every Match Like It’s WrestleMania
A top WWE star says they treat every match like it’s WrestleMania. Sheamus has been an important fixture on the WWE roster since his debut in 2009. He is a former four-time world champion, Mr. Money In The Bank and King of the Ring. After 13 years on the...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Kicked Out Of Faction
On tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite (November 23) an AEW star saw one member return to a faction, while another one got kicked out!. Appearing in a backstage segment to talk about their recent altercation backstage at a Bow Wow meet and greet, Jade Cargill and the Baddies were back at full force.
wrestletalk.com
Next Championship Contenders Revealed On WWE NXT
In the opening segment on WWE NXT, the next in line for a championship opportunity seemed to be made clear as a feud kicked up again. With Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, the WWE NXT Women’s Champions having retained their titles against the since dissolved tag team of Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark, it seems Toxic Attraction is back for another turn.
wrestletalk.com
Former AEW Star Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
Former AEW star Alan Angels has officially signed with IMPACT Wrestling. Alan Angels, now simply going by the name ‘Angels’ recently joined the Violent By Design faction in IMPACT alongside members Deaner, Joe Doering, Kon and leader Eric Young. Angels recently took part in an interview with Paltrocast,...
wrestletalk.com
Three Matches Set For November 26 NXT Level Up
WWE has announced three matches for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up (November 26). The matches for the show were taped prior to this week’s episode of NXT. The first match set for the show pits Tank Ledger, a recent NXT Level Up regular, against Xyon Quinn.
wrestletalk.com
Bianca Belair Explains Why She Got Emotional After Recent Title Match
Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has opened up about her WWE Crown Jewel title defence, noting that she got emotional after the bout. At the November 5 premium live event, Belair defeated Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match to retain the Raw Women’s Championship. Speaking with Comicbook...
