Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Rhea Ripley Says Top WWE Star & Her Want To Be The Next Steve Austin And The Rock
Rhea Ripley says a top WWE star and her want to be the next Steve Austin and The Rock. Dating back to their time in NXT, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair have a ton of history together. The two women have gone one-on-one a few times, including being the final...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Provides Update On Rampage Injury Scare
An AEW name has provided an update following a Rampage injury scare. Earlier it was reported that an AEW wrestler was seemingly injured during the taping of AEW Rampage on November 23. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) challenged FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) for the ROH Tag...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Kicked Out Of Faction
On tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite (November 23) an AEW star saw one member return to a faction, while another one got kicked out!. Appearing in a backstage segment to talk about their recent altercation backstage at a Bow Wow meet and greet, Jade Cargill and the Baddies were back at full force.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Comments On Bringing Competitive Mindset To The Company
A top WWE star has commented on bringing their competitive mindset to the company. Even before her signing with WWE, Bianca Belair has long been a premier athlete during her collegiate career at Tennessee. Belair earned All-SEC and All-American honors during her college days. Since then, “The E.S.T. of WWE”...
wrestletalk.com
Returning WWE Star Says It’s An Honor To Be Placed In Big Spot
A returning WWE star says it’s an honor to have a new role with the company. On the November 7 edition of Raw, Mia Yim made her WWE return to align with The O.C. to solve their Rhea Ripley problem with The Judgment Day. Yim spent several years with...
wrestletalk.com
Dominik Mysterio Attacks Rey Mysterio At Home On Thanksgiving (Video)
Dominik Mysterio betrayed his own father Rey Mysterio when he attacked him back at the Clash at the Castle event in September. Since then, Dominik has become a member of the Judgment Day alongside Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Dominik has thrown away his relationship with his father...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Breaks Character To Praise Rival
A name who recently returned to WWE has praised a fellow roster member for their character turn. Mia Yim returned to WWE during the November 7 edition of Raw. She quickly aligned herself with The O.C. and became the equalizer to Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley. In a recent interview,...
wrestletalk.com
Bianca Belair Explains Why She Got Emotional After Recent Title Match
Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has opened up about her WWE Crown Jewel title defence, noting that she got emotional after the bout. At the November 5 premium live event, Belair defeated Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match to retain the Raw Women’s Championship. Speaking with Comicbook...
wrestletalk.com
Real Reason WWE Star Hasn’t Wrestled Recently
The reason why a WWE star has not wrestled recently has been revealed. Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley has not seen much in-ring action in recent months. Despite being an imposing member of Judgment Day, she has often interfered from the sidelines to assist fellow faction members, Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Tag Team Signed To ‘Lucrative Longer Deals’ Despite Lack Of TV Time
A member of an AEW tag team has revealed that they have been signed to ‘lucrative longer deals,’ despite a lack of TV time. The Blonds (formerly the Varsity Blonds), Brian Pillman Jr and Griff Garrison, have mostly been competing on AEW Dark since signing in 2021. Their...
wrestletalk.com
Reason For Top WWE Star’s Rare In-Ring Spots Revealed
A WWE name has revealed the reason behind their rare in-ring spots. Rhea Ripley has become a frontrunner on the WWE women’s roster since aligning with Finn Balor, Damien Priest and later, Dominik Mysterio of Judgment Day. Ripley was out of action for several months after suffering an injury...
wrestletalk.com
Former ROH Star Says They Made Six-Man Wrestling Relevant
A former ROH star says they made six-man wrestling relevant. Following a stint in Ring of Honor, Kaun found his way to All Elite Wrestling and has quickly become aligned with Prince Nana, Toa Liona and Brian Cage in the Embassy. Prior to this run in the Embassy, Kaun was...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Says They Treat Every Match Like It’s WrestleMania
A top WWE star says they treat every match like it’s WrestleMania. Sheamus has been an important fixture on the WWE roster since his debut in 2009. He is a former four-time world champion, Mr. Money In The Bank and King of the Ring. After 13 years on the...
wrestletalk.com
NJPW Star To Challenge For Pro Wrestling NOAH Tag Team Championship
A NJPW star is set to challenge for Pro Wrestling NOAH’s GHC Tag Team Championship. On the November 23 Pro Wrestling NOAH show from Tokyo, Naomichi Marufuji issued a challenge to current GHC Tag Team Champions Takashi Sugiura & Satoshi Kojima. Marufuji revealed that he would be teaming with...
wrestletalk.com
Championship Match Made Official For NXT Deadline
A major NXT Championship match teased previously for NXT’s upcoming premium live event, Deadline was made official tonight. On tonight’s edition of NXT (November 22) the next challenger to Bron Breakker’s NXT Championship was made official. With another vignette featuring Apollo Crews journaling for manifestation of the...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer To Be At Royal Rumble 2023 & Raw 30th Anniversary
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has stated that he will be at two upcoming WWE events slated for early 2023. Following this weekend’s (November 26) Survivor Series show, WWE’s next premium live event will be Royal Rumble, which is scheduled for January 28, 2023. On his ‘To...
wrestletalk.com
ROH Tag Team Championship Match & More Set For November 25 AEW Rampage
A Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship match and more have been announced for this Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage. This week’s episode of Rampage will have a special start time of 4pm EST rather than the usual 10pm. On tonight’s Dynamite, ROH World Tag Team Champions...
wrestletalk.com
Returning WWE Star Discusses Reigniting Their Passion After Release
A returning WWE star has discussed reigniting their passion after their release. In November 2021, Mia Yim was released from WWE after three years with the promotion. After taking time away from the ring, Yim returned to action on the independent scene and came back to IMPACT Wrestling. She spent several months with the company before her departure in October.
wrestletalk.com
Main Roster Star Moved To NXT With Insane Gimmick Change
On tonight’s edition of WWE NXT (November 22) the weeks long mystery of the identity of the sneaky vandal calling themselves SCRYPTS was revealed. When SCRYPTS made their bold entrance in ring attire covering most of their body and face it could be easy to miss who the acrobatic star might be… until looking a bit closer it became clear who it was!
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Stripped Of Their Championship
AEW made a major announcement concerning the AEW Women’s World Championship on tonight’s AEW Dynamite show. At AEW Full Gear, Jamie Hayter defeated Toni Storm to become the new interim AEW Women’s World Champion. Toni became the interim champion back at All Out, winning a four-way with...
Comments / 0