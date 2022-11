RIVERSPORT OKC’s Winter Glow holiday family experience begins today and continues through Dec. 30. The experience includes opportunities to ski or snowboard on the Ski OKC indoor slope, or to ice skate or curl on RIVERSPORT’s synthetic ice-skating rink. Climbing experiences will also be included, with four covered climbing options available – a cavern wall, leap of faith, adventure climb and speed wall. Visitors can also experience a simulated ice climb, decorated for the holiday season.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO