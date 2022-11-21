Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebs who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-November 2022, starting with this pair… On Nov. 15 — two days before Ellen Pompeo confirmed rumors she's set to leave "Grey's Anatomy" following nearly two decades on the long-running medical drama — her husband, Chris Ivery, was photographed leaving Nobu in Malibu with a pretty blonde mystery woman. (See photos here.) The hangout sparked questions about the status of their marriage of 15 years. A few days later, Deux Moi shared a blind item about "a network actress" who recently talked about "closing a chapter professionally." According to the blind — which is clearly about Ellen but should be taken with a hefty grain of salt — the actress and the music producer "have been separated for a while, and though it is not their first time [separating], most of her friends hope it's finally the official one." The blind item also notes that while Chris isn't cheating on Ellen with the mystery blonde, "he has" cheated on her in the past.

1 DAY AGO