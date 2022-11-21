Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass ShooterNikColorado Springs, CO
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
Five people died in the shooting at the Club Q, ColoradoNewsing the StatesColorado Springs, CO
Related
Demi Lovato Flaunts Her Toned Tummy In New Thirst Trap, Sparks Concern Over Appearance
Demi Lovato flaunted her toned physique on Instagram. The Disney Channel alum shared a series of mirror selfies, highlighting her active lifestyle. On Thursday, November 17, the songstress showed off their pixie cut and rock-hard abs in a new photo. Although the Camp Rock star looked stunning, fans quickly took to Twitter to express their concerns.One person wrote, "Guys am I the only one that IS concerned about this photo of Demi? @ddlovato are you okay?" Twitter users weren't just worried about the actress' well-being, but they wondered if the post was altered. One person wrote, "This looks so edited,...
Kim Petras, Dove Cameron and Melissa Etheridge Talk Importance of LGBTQ Nightclubs Following Deadly Colorado Springs Shooting
Melissa Etheridge will never forget the first time she stepped into a gay bar. She was 18 years old when she walked through the doors of a Boston nightclub called The Prelude in 1979. “It was frightening,” the music icon tells me. “But the second time I went in, I was like, ‘OK, my people. I’m home.’” I talked to Etheridge on the carpet at the American Music Awards on Sunday afternoon. It’s not even 24 hours since we learned the horrific news that a gunman killed five people and injured at least 25 others during a late-night mass shooting at Club...
Dove Cameron Makes AMAs Debut With 'Boyfriend' Performance, Pays Tribute to Colorado Springs Shooting Victims
Schmigadoon!‘s own Dove Cameron took the American Music Awards stage for the first time on Sunday, treating viewers to a debut performance of her hit song “Boyfriend.” Cameron earned her first American Music Award nomination this year for New Artist of the Year, a category she won earlier in the broadcast. “Every award that I ever win will always first and foremost be dedicated to the queer community at large,” she said after accepting her trophy from Sheryl Lee Ralph. “You guys have carved out such a space for me to be honest and to write music about it, and I’ve never...
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Taylor Dumped At The Altar-- Ridge Moves Out After Learning The Truth
Thomas's secret will shatter Ridge and Taylor's chances at happiness.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will be blown away when he learns Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was responsible for making the fake CPS call and framing Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). She Knows Soaps reported that when the truth comes out, it will put Ridge and Taylor Hayes's (Krista Allen) marriage at risk, as Ridge will rush to Brooke's side.
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
Nick Lachey Accused of Dragging Ex-Wife Jessica Simpson During ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Reunion
If there’s one thing we learned from Love Is Blind Season 3, it’s that men just don’t know when to stop talking. And this time it wasn’t a contestant, it was Nick Lachey, who co-hosts the Netflix reality series with his “second wife” Vanessa Lachey (née Milano).
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Longtime Lovers Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Officially Split After Nearly 2 Years Of Dating
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are officially over — and apparently have been since last month. The celebrity couple has decided to end their longterm relationship after they simply couldn't make it work any longer."Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source explained to a news publication, while another insider confirmed, "they [still] have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."The decision to part ways was reportedly mutual, as it came down to bad timing and their decision to prioritize their demanding...
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
BET
Lizzo Pushes Back At Haters Who Fat-Shamed Her Chrisean Rock Halloween Costume
Lizzo clapped back at haters who tried to fat shame the “About Damn Time” singer over her Halloween outfit. On Oct. 28, Lizzo posted a video to Instagram dressed as Chrisean Rock in a white t-shirt, cut-off jeans and missing front tooth. Trying to keep a straight face, Lizzo mimics Rock and says, “I don’t know who to slap.”
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
ETOnline.com
Selma Blair Returns to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Stage for Stunning Finale Dance
A stunning and stylish return to the dance floor! Selma Blair hit the stage for the Dancing With the Stars finale on Monday and showed the world that she could have easily been a contender for the Mirrorball trophy. Blair -- who had to withdraw from the competition earlier this...
ETOnline.com
Heidi Montag Reveals Newborn Son's Unique Name After Spencer Pratt's TikTok of Her in Labor in Traffic
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcomed their second son on Thursday, documenting Heidi's dramatic delivery just 45 minutes after arriving at the hospital. After confirming the baby boy's birth to ET, Heidi, 36, took to her Snapchat account in the middle of the night to share that her son's name is Ryker Pratt and that he weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces at birth and was 21 inches long. The couple are also parents to 5-year-old son, Gunner Pratt.
ETOnline.com
'Love Is Blind' Star Raven Shares How She's Coping Amid SK Split, Cheating Allegations: 'Movement Is Medicine'
Love Is Blind star Raven Ross is moving forward following her split from her former fiancé, SK Alagbada. After confirming in a joint statement that they were going their separate ways amid cheating allegations, the 29-year-old Pilates instructor took to her Instagram Stories to share one of the ways she's coping.
ETOnline.com
'Love is Blind' Star SK Confirms Breakup from Raven Amid Cheating Allegations
Going their separate ways. Love Is Blind stars SK Alagbada and Raven Ross have called it quits amid allegations of infidelity. Alagbada took to his Instagram stories on Sunday to confirm that they had broken up following accusations posted to TikTok by two women claiming they had been romantically invovled with Alagbada during his time with Ross.
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Call It Quits Again
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have called it quits according to People, who confirmed the news on Nov. 21. According to the publication, the Phoenix Suns star, 26, and the model, 27, ended their relationship back in October. A source told the outlet that the split was thanks to their "incredibly busy schedules." Booker is a forward for the Phoenix Suns, who kicked off another season this fall, while Jenner is balancing her modeling career and her 818 tequila line. A source told People that the break up was mutual and that they plan on staying in touch. "They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best," another source told the outlet. Jenner's reps did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR request for additional comment on the reported split.
Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash recreate one of the most iconic scenes in ‘Clueless’
There is no doubt that ‘Clueless’ is one of the most iconic films from the 90s, and even the cast of the cult classic knows it. Fans were thrilled to see Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash reunited after almost 30 years of the premiere of the film, as...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Has Incredibly Close Ties With the Actor Who Plays Young Lloyd
In the flashback featured in the ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 premiere, Fore J. Smith’s own son played a young Lloyd Pierce.
Anitta Stuns In See-Through Mugler Dress At The AMAs
When it comes to serving good looks, Brazilian singer, Anitta has always set the standards while others follow. Recently, the Paradinha singer stepped out for the American Music Awards looking striking. Coupled with stealing the hearts of millions and turning countless heads at the celebrity-filled event, the 29-year-old enjoyed quite a spectacular night, that resonated in her career.
wonderwall.com
'Grey's Anatomy' actress sparks split rumors with husband of 15 years amid whispers he strayed, plus more celeb love news
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebs who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-November 2022, starting with this pair… On Nov. 15 — two days before Ellen Pompeo confirmed rumors she's set to leave "Grey's Anatomy" following nearly two decades on the long-running medical drama — her husband, Chris Ivery, was photographed leaving Nobu in Malibu with a pretty blonde mystery woman. (See photos here.) The hangout sparked questions about the status of their marriage of 15 years. A few days later, Deux Moi shared a blind item about "a network actress" who recently talked about "closing a chapter professionally." According to the blind — which is clearly about Ellen but should be taken with a hefty grain of salt — the actress and the music producer "have been separated for a while, and though it is not their first time [separating], most of her friends hope it's finally the official one." The blind item also notes that while Chris isn't cheating on Ellen with the mystery blonde, "he has" cheated on her in the past.
Comments / 0