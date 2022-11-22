Read full article on original website
Caleb Grill, Iowa State topples No. 1 North Carolina 70-65
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Caleb Grill hit seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points and Iowa State rallied in the final five minutes to stun No. 1 North Carolina 70-65 on Friday in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. Iowa State (5-0) picked up just its third...
The Red-Hot Boston Celtics are Expected to Be Aided By an Early Christmas Present
The Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA and might get even better right around Christmas. The post The Red-Hot Boston Celtics are Expected to Be Aided By an Early Christmas Present appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news
Entering this season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen by many as one of the top quarterbacks in the entire NFL and was widely considered a preseason candidate for the league’s MVP award. And while the Bills’ offense has been among the most dominant in the league this season, statistically, Allen has certainly had Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Utah hosts Tommies in last nonleague tune-up
With its Pac-12 schedule quickly approaching, the University of Utah men’s basketball team will host St. Thomas (Minn.) on Saturday
KARE
Vikings to host first-ever Thanksgiving home game vs. Patriots
MINNEAPOLIS — Football is a Thanksgiving Day tradition, and the Minnesota Vikings have been part of that tradition many times. However, this year's Thursday night game against the New England Patriots will be the first Thanksgiving Day home game in Vikings history. They're 6-2 on the football-fueled holiday, last playing at Detroit in 2017. The Patriots are 3-2, all on the road. Their previous appearance was a win over the Jets in 2012.
