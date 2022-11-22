Read full article on original website
Azerbaijan says no to Armenian peace talks if Macron present
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said Friday he would not meet the prime minister of arch-foe Armenia as planned in Brussels next month because Yerevan demanded French leader Emmanuel Macron mediate. Azerbaijan accuses France of backing Armenia in the two countries' decades-long conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Aliyev said...
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
Haitians deported from Dominican Republic in 'cage-like' trucks
Authorities in the Dominican Republic deported 15,000 Haitians in October 2022 alone, despite the call of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to halt these forced removals because of the precarious health and security situation in Haiti. One group in Haiti that provides help to deportees says that Dominican authorities are targeting all Haitians, no matter their immigration status.
France's answer on abortion: Should constitution include a woman's right to choose?
Who would have thought that a Supreme Court ruling in the United States could trigger a constitutional amendment in France? After all, there is zero threat here to a woman's right to terminate a pregnancy, a right that has been on the books since 1975. Earlier this month we saw blowback in the US to that June decision by the high bench in Washington, with midterm election results pointing to record mobilisation by young people. For them, women's rights were on the ballot.
French lawmakers to vote on bullfighting ban
Though public opinion is in favour of outlawing the practice, the bill is expected to be rejected by a majority of lawmakers who are wary about stirring up the bullfighting heartlands in the south of the country. There is also a chance that the legislation, proposed by a vegan left-wing...
Live: Russia and Ukraine each free 50 POWs in latest prisoner swap
Moscow and Kyiv carried out the latest in a series of prisoner of war exchanges on Thursday, with both sides handing over 50 POWs. It took place as Ukrainian energy workers raced to restore power after Russian missile strikes destroyed energy infrastructure across the country, leaving millions without power. US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield has accused Moscow of “weaponising winter” and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for urgent UN action against the Russian “formula of terror”. Follow FRANCE 24's live coverage of the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
'Vladimir, answer us': Russian soldier mothers challenge Putin
Anger and concern have built across Russia since September, when the Kremlin announced that hundreds of thousands of well-trained and well-equipped men would be conscripted and sent to the battlefield to bolster Moscow's struggling campaign in Ukraine. But chaos ensued, with widespread reports of exempted men -- the elderly or...
Pakistan Taliban racketeering hits borderlands
"We hope you won't disappoint," read the chilling text from a shady go-between of the Pakistan chapter of the Islamists, known as Tehreek–e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). A second message pinged on-screen: "Refusal to provide financial support will make you a problem," it warned. "We believe a wise man will understand...
M23 rebels 'not really concerned' by Rwanda-DR Congo ceasefire deal
The M23 rebel group said Thursday that a ceasefire announced a day earlier "doesn't really concern us," while calling for "direct dialogue" with Democratic Republic of Congo's government. "M23 has seen the document on social media... There was nobody in the summit (from M23) so it doesn't really concern us,"...
Maskless World Cup scenes spark anger in zero-Covid China
China is the last major economy still attempting to stamp out the domestic spread of Covid-19, and has continued to shut down entire cities, seal off neighbourhoods and impose mandatory tests on millions. Driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, daily cases in the country hit 29,157 on Wednesday -- low...
Pentagon condemns rocket attack near US base in Syria
The Pentagon on Friday condemned a rocket attack that targeted a U.S. base in northeastern Syria, which resulted in no injuries or damage. Two rockets were fired at the base in al-Shaddadi, Syria, at 10:31 p.m. local time, while a third unfired rocket was found at the rockets’ origin site, U.S. Central Command said in…
Faced with threat from mainland China, Taiwan holds its breath
After decades of threats from mainland China, tensions over Taiwan are arguably higher than at any time since 1949. As Chinese President Xi Jinping considers the use of force to invade the island and steps up military preparations, the threat of war hangs over 23 million Taiwanese citizens. FRANCE 24's team went to Taiwan to experience first-hand how people are coping. They met citizens tempted by independence, young politicians on the campaign trail and billionaire warmonger Robert Tsao, who is spending his fortune on preparing the defence of Taiwan.
UN rights council condemns Iran crackdown, orders international probe
The United Nations Human Rights Council on Thursday condemned Iran's repression of peaceful demonstrators following the death of Mahsa Amini, and voted to create a high-level investigation into the deadly crackdown. With 25 votes in favour, six opposed and 16 countries abstaining, the UN's highest rights body agreed to create...
French bid to ban bullfighting dropped amid 'obstruction' in parliament
A bid to ban bullfighting in France was abandoned on Thursday after a bill that would have made the blood sport illegal was withdrawn by the campaigning left-wing lawmaker behind it. Aymeric Caron from the left-wing party La France insoumise (France Unbowed) blamed "obstruction" from fellow lawmakers who filed more...
Taiwanese politicians flaunt good luck veggies on campaign trail
The reason is Taiwan's love of homonyms: words that sound identical or similar but can carry multiple meanings. In a political culture infused with good luck symbols and superstition -- where candidates often seek advice from feng-shui masters when deciding the location or opening date of their campaign headquarters -- photo-ops with the right vegetable are routine.
How EU-made shotgun cartridges ended up being used to repress protests in Iran
An investigation by the FRANCE 24 Observers team has found evidence that shotgun cartridges manufactured by French-Italian manufacturer Cheddite have been used in the repression of protests in Iran. Shotgun cartridges using Cheddite components have been widely used for hunting purposes in Iran since at least 2011, an apparent violation of EU sanctions that went into place that year.
Tributes for migrants as France admits it should have prevented Channel tragedy
Tributes and demonstrations took place in France on Thursday for the 27 migrants who died exactly a year ago in a Channel boat disaster that France's interior minister admitted should have been prevented. Several boats packed with rescuers and local elected figures took to sea off the coast of Dunkirk...
Wildlife summit to vote on 'historic' shark protections
The proposal would place dozens of species of the requiem shark and the hammerhead shark families on Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES). That appendix lists species that may not yet be threatened with extinction but may become so unless their trade is closely...
