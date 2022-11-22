ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tigerrag.com

LSU opponent preview: Texas A&M Aggies

TEXAS A&M AGGIES (4-7, 1-6 in SEC West) Nov. 26, Kyle Field, 6 p.m. (College Station, Texas) HEAD COACH: JIMBO FISHER (38-21 at Texas A&M, 121-44 overall) LAST CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP: 1998 (Big 12) SEC TITLE GAME RECORD: 0-0 TOTAL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS, LAST: 3, 1939. THIS SEASON: Texas A&M began the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy