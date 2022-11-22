ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
boreal.org

Animal sedative, xylazine, mixed with fentanyl linked to Minnesota deaths

Photo: Bloomington police announced in September they seized 24 pounds of the painkiller fentanyl in what they said was one of the largest fentanyl seizures in Minnesota. Courtesy Bloomington Police Department. Michelle Wiley - MPR News - November 22, 2022. Some Minnesota health officials say they are seeing deaths connected...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fergusnow.com

Minnesota schools struggle to find staff during respiratory illness surge

(Minneapolis, MN) — Minnesota schools are struggling to keep their classrooms staffed as respiratory sicknesses are surging statewide. The Minnesota Department of Health says flu-like outbreaks more than double last week compared to the week before. The outbreak is effecting staff and students alike. The Hinckley-Finlayson School District held...
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Psychiatrist gets more prison time for assaulting patient

MINNEAPOLIS – A former Twin Cities psychiatrist has been sentenced to spend additional time behind bars for repeatedly sexually assaulting a patient. Gavin P. Meany was sentenced to a term of 12¾ years after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct. He was initially sentenced in 2020 to a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

New map restores Native names to northern Minnesota

The names of many lakes, rivers and cities across northern Minnesota have roots in the Ojibwe language — Bemidji, for example, is derived from the word bemijigamaag meaning "Lake with crossing waters" — a reference to how the Mississippi River flows across Lake Bemidji. But the names of...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Birds Found Dead on Minnesota Lake

(Waseca, MN) -- More than 100 Canada geese and 25 mallard ducks were found dead on a Minnesota lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says since the more than 125 dead birds were found last Sunday in Waseca, several hundred geese continue to use the lake. The DNR is testing the dead birds for diseases. Results are pending.
WASECA, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 teens killed in crash on icy road in eastern Minnesota

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. -- Two teenagers were killed in a crash on an icy road in eastern Minnesota early Saturday.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. on Highway 23 near Nickerson. Nineteen-year-old Kaden Tuura was driving and hit ice as he navigated a curve. He lost control and the vehicle went into the ditch.Kaden Tuura was killed in the crash, along with 14-year-old Aubrey Tuura, per the state patrol.No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
MINNESOTA STATE
mahoningmatters.com

‘Cold-blooded killer’ in Halloween mask shoots restaurant customer, Minnesota cops say

Update: A 47-year-old man from Texas was arrested in Oklahoma in connection with a fatal shooting at a Minnesota restaurant, cops say. Aaron Le fled in a white Mercedes Sprinter van, according to police in Bloomington, Minnesota. With help from officers in Kansas and Oklahoma, he was located and arrested at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, about 11 hours after the shooting, police said.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KIMT

Man convicted in federal court for distributing cocaine around SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A federal jury has convicted an Olmsted County man for conspiring to distribute controlled substances and intent to distribute cocaine. Christopher Edwards, 39, was convicted last week for dealing drugs throughout Rochester and southeastern Minnesota in 2021. In October of 2021, law enforcement tracked Edwards’ rental...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
MinnPost

Small town in Kandiyohi County could become center of Minnesota abortion fight

A Michelle Griffith story at the Minnesota Reformer says, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday announced his office is seeking public input on a possible merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services to create a new health care system that spans the Midwest. Ellison said people can submit comments or concerns about the merger through a new online forum. The Attorney General’s office will also hold three or four in-person meetings in Greater Minnesota next year.”
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Minnesota’s limited restrictions on abortion could lead to increased taxes

(The Center Square) – Minnesota is more friendly to abortion than some of its neighbors, and that might impact Minnesota taxpayers. Some abortion clinics are moving from states that are banning or limiting abortions to states such as Minnesota with fewer abortion restrictions. For example, Red River Women’s Clinic moved from Fargo, N.D., to Moorhead, Minn., to continue performing abortions, and says on its website that it offers abortion care and family planning services to all of North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota and South Dakota.
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Minnesota legislators push for gun reform

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The mass shooting in Virginia, the second in four days in the U.S., has renewed some Democrats’ push at the Minnesota Legislature for universal background checks, a “red flag” law, and other anti-gun-violence measures. Shoreview Rep. Kelly Moller, incoming chair of the...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Drunk driver in Chaska had BAC more than 4 times the legal limit: police

CHASKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver in Chaska was arrested after driving drunk Wednesday night with a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit, police said. The Chaska Police Department tweeted about the incident, alleging a man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his driving. He couldn't perform any of the field sobriety tests, and ended up having a 0.34 blood-alcohol content (BAC).
CHASKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

The Louvre Fantastique comes to Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Most museums frown upon too much talking, and there's definitely no touching the priceless art.But a new museum experience at Mall of America not only welcomes it -- it strongly encourages it.In the video above, photojournalist Tony Peterson met a seventh grader and asked him to give us a tour of the world's most famous art in a completely new way.Tickets for the Louvre Fantastique range from $27 to $46, and there are discounts for bigger groups.The hands-on exhibit will be at Mall of America until Jan. 15. Click here for more information.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota priest no longer part of priesthood

(St. Cloud, MN)--A central Minnesota clergyman who pled guilty to sexual abuse is no longer part of the priesthood. Bishop Donald Kettler announced yesterday that Anthony Oelrich had sought his own dismissal from the priesthood, which had been granted. Oelrich spent two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct. A Minnesota woman testified in 2019 that Oelrich sexually abused her. Oelrich was pastor to Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud at the time of his arrest.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Bring Me The News

Ellison seeks public feedback on Fairview-Sanford merger

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is asking for the public’s input on a proposed merger between Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services and another major healthcare company. Earlier this month, Fairview announced it intends to merge with Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health next year. The new entity would operate under the Sanford...
MINNESOTA STATE

