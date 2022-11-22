Read full article on original website
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
boreal.org
Animal sedative, xylazine, mixed with fentanyl linked to Minnesota deaths
Photo: Bloomington police announced in September they seized 24 pounds of the painkiller fentanyl in what they said was one of the largest fentanyl seizures in Minnesota. Courtesy Bloomington Police Department. Michelle Wiley - MPR News - November 22, 2022. Some Minnesota health officials say they are seeing deaths connected...
fergusnow.com
Minnesota schools struggle to find staff during respiratory illness surge
(Minneapolis, MN) — Minnesota schools are struggling to keep their classrooms staffed as respiratory sicknesses are surging statewide. The Minnesota Department of Health says flu-like outbreaks more than double last week compared to the week before. The outbreak is effecting staff and students alike. The Hinckley-Finlayson School District held...
KELOLAND TV
Psychiatrist gets more prison time for assaulting patient
MINNEAPOLIS – A former Twin Cities psychiatrist has been sentenced to spend additional time behind bars for repeatedly sexually assaulting a patient. Gavin P. Meany was sentenced to a term of 12¾ years after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct. He was initially sentenced in 2020 to a...
mprnews.org
New map restores Native names to northern Minnesota
The names of many lakes, rivers and cities across northern Minnesota have roots in the Ojibwe language — Bemidji, for example, is derived from the word bemijigamaag meaning "Lake with crossing waters" — a reference to how the Mississippi River flows across Lake Bemidji. But the names of...
willmarradio.com
Birds Found Dead on Minnesota Lake
(Waseca, MN) -- More than 100 Canada geese and 25 mallard ducks were found dead on a Minnesota lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says since the more than 125 dead birds were found last Sunday in Waseca, several hundred geese continue to use the lake. The DNR is testing the dead birds for diseases. Results are pending.
2 teens killed in crash on icy road in eastern Minnesota
CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. -- Two teenagers were killed in a crash on an icy road in eastern Minnesota early Saturday.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. on Highway 23 near Nickerson. Nineteen-year-old Kaden Tuura was driving and hit ice as he navigated a curve. He lost control and the vehicle went into the ditch.Kaden Tuura was killed in the crash, along with 14-year-old Aubrey Tuura, per the state patrol.No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
mahoningmatters.com
‘Cold-blooded killer’ in Halloween mask shoots restaurant customer, Minnesota cops say
Update: A 47-year-old man from Texas was arrested in Oklahoma in connection with a fatal shooting at a Minnesota restaurant, cops say. Aaron Le fled in a white Mercedes Sprinter van, according to police in Bloomington, Minnesota. With help from officers in Kansas and Oklahoma, he was located and arrested at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, about 11 hours after the shooting, police said.
KIMT
Man convicted in federal court for distributing cocaine around SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A federal jury has convicted an Olmsted County man for conspiring to distribute controlled substances and intent to distribute cocaine. Christopher Edwards, 39, was convicted last week for dealing drugs throughout Rochester and southeastern Minnesota in 2021. In October of 2021, law enforcement tracked Edwards’ rental...
MinnPost
Small town in Kandiyohi County could become center of Minnesota abortion fight
A Michelle Griffith story at the Minnesota Reformer says, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday announced his office is seeking public input on a possible merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services to create a new health care system that spans the Midwest. Ellison said people can submit comments or concerns about the merger through a new online forum. The Attorney General’s office will also hold three or four in-person meetings in Greater Minnesota next year.”
KIMT
Minnesota’s limited restrictions on abortion could lead to increased taxes
(The Center Square) – Minnesota is more friendly to abortion than some of its neighbors, and that might impact Minnesota taxpayers. Some abortion clinics are moving from states that are banning or limiting abortions to states such as Minnesota with fewer abortion restrictions. For example, Red River Women’s Clinic moved from Fargo, N.D., to Moorhead, Minn., to continue performing abortions, and says on its website that it offers abortion care and family planning services to all of North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota and South Dakota.
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 22
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and once again the number of cases confirmed through laboratory testing remains fairly level. Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case...
boreal.org
Minnesota 3A recount between Skraba and Ecklund expected in early December
Marshall Helmberger - The Timberjay News - November 23, 2022. The recount of one of the state’s closest election contests this year is likely to take place the first week of December, although a firm date and locations won’t be known until after the state canvassing board meets next Tuesday, Nov. 29.
740thefan.com
Minnesota legislators push for gun reform
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The mass shooting in Virginia, the second in four days in the U.S., has renewed some Democrats’ push at the Minnesota Legislature for universal background checks, a “red flag” law, and other anti-gun-violence measures. Shoreview Rep. Kelly Moller, incoming chair of the...
North Dakota man's stolen customized mobility van has been found
MINNEAPOLIS — *UPDATE: Minneapolis Police located the van Friday in north Minneapolis. Officials say the van appears to be operational. No arrests have been made. In this season of Thanksgiving, lifelong Minnesota Vikings fan Joel Zenker, has a lot to be thankful for. "They told me my life expectancy...
fox9.com
Drunk driver in Chaska had BAC more than 4 times the legal limit: police
CHASKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver in Chaska was arrested after driving drunk Wednesday night with a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit, police said. The Chaska Police Department tweeted about the incident, alleging a man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his driving. He couldn't perform any of the field sobriety tests, and ended up having a 0.34 blood-alcohol content (BAC).
mprnews.org
Hundreds of Minneapolis mourners come together to remember Colorado's Club Q shooting victims
Hundreds of people marked the mass shooting in Colorado Springs with a vigil Wednesday in downtown Minneapolis, and heard speakers both offer comfort and decry the violence that claimed more lives and affects LGBTQ people regularly. People mourned the killing of five and the shooting and injuring of 17 more...
2 Minnesota towns among most 'magical' winter locations in the country
Two of the most “magical” winter towns in the country are in Minnesota, according to a recent ranking. A list published earlier this month by Trips Discover highlighted 50 towns across the country with the best winter festivities and atmosphere. Among the towns listed were Stillwater and Winona.
The Louvre Fantastique comes to Minnesota
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Most museums frown upon too much talking, and there's definitely no touching the priceless art.But a new museum experience at Mall of America not only welcomes it -- it strongly encourages it.In the video above, photojournalist Tony Peterson met a seventh grader and asked him to give us a tour of the world's most famous art in a completely new way.Tickets for the Louvre Fantastique range from $27 to $46, and there are discounts for bigger groups.The hands-on exhibit will be at Mall of America until Jan. 15. Click here for more information.
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota priest no longer part of priesthood
(St. Cloud, MN)--A central Minnesota clergyman who pled guilty to sexual abuse is no longer part of the priesthood. Bishop Donald Kettler announced yesterday that Anthony Oelrich had sought his own dismissal from the priesthood, which had been granted. Oelrich spent two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct. A Minnesota woman testified in 2019 that Oelrich sexually abused her. Oelrich was pastor to Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud at the time of his arrest.
Ellison seeks public feedback on Fairview-Sanford merger
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is asking for the public’s input on a proposed merger between Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services and another major healthcare company. Earlier this month, Fairview announced it intends to merge with Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health next year. The new entity would operate under the Sanford...
