Review: Charming “Sam and Kate” is A Left Field Hit with Dustin Hoffman, Sissy Spacek from First Time Director Darren LeGallo

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Ben Platt And Noah Galvin Revealed That They're Engaged In A Pair Of Instagram Posts
The couple both revealed the news on Friday morning, and it looks like they couldn't be happier.
Oscars: Brendan Fraser and “The Whale” Were Snubbed by Spirit Awards, Freaking Out Film Twitter
I don’t think much of the Spirit Awards, but they did something right for once: they iced out a movie highly touted by bloggers which I didn’t like at all. The movie is “The Whale” and the star is Brendan Fraser. For some reason, bloggers on Twitter who cover Hollywood just went nuts over this movie. They loved it, and they started promoting Fraser as the next winner of the Oscars’ best actor.
Box Office Carnage for Timothee Chalamet Cannibal Movie: Audience Finds ChompCom Indigestible for Holidays
FRIDAY UPDATE: Thanksgiving diners found the movie indigestible. Dropped a whopping 53%, took in only $430,000 on Thursday. EARLIER: “Bones and All” is dead at the box office. Did I say in my review that Timothee Chalamet reveals in the film that he killed and ate his own...
Hugh Grant Has A Very Funny Reason Why Filming His "Love Actually" Dancing Scene Was "Excruciating"
"I saw it in the script and I thought, 'Well, I'll hate doing that.' I didn't fancy doing the dance at all, let alone rehearsing it."
Jennifer Lopez is Releasing a New Album in 2023 Whether You Like it Or Not
Jennifer Lopez, aka JLo, won’t get the message. She’s a great dancer, an ok actress, but recording star?. Her last album, released in 2014, sold just 81,000 copies. That should have been a sign. But no, JLo persists. She announced today she will release a new album in...
Dad entertains 2-year-old daughter with ambitious nursery rhymes
We all know some dads who would do anything for their daughters. One Brentwood dad's creativity is off the charts. You've got to see it for yourself.
