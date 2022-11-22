ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Review: Charming “Sam and Kate” is A Left Field Hit with Dustin Hoffman, Sissy Spacek from First Time Director Darren LeGallo

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Showbiz411

Oscars: Brendan Fraser and “The Whale” Were Snubbed by Spirit Awards, Freaking Out Film Twitter

I don’t think much of the Spirit Awards, but they did something right for once: they iced out a movie highly touted by bloggers which I didn’t like at all. The movie is “The Whale” and the star is Brendan Fraser. For some reason, bloggers on Twitter who cover Hollywood just went nuts over this movie. They loved it, and they started promoting Fraser as the next winner of the Oscars’ best actor.
Showbiz411

Jennifer Lopez is Releasing a New Album in 2023 Whether You Like it Or Not

Jennifer Lopez, aka JLo, won’t get the message. She’s a great dancer, an ok actress, but recording star?. Her last album, released in 2014, sold just 81,000 copies. That should have been a sign. But no, JLo persists. She announced today she will release a new album in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy