Magnitude 7.0 earthquake shocks Solomon Islands but no major damage

By The Newsroom
 5 days ago
World News

A powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake rattled the Solomon Islands on Tuesday afternoon, overturning tables and sending people racing for higher ground.

There were no immediate reports of widespread damage or injuries, and an initial tsunami warning was withdrawn after the threat passed.

Government spokesman George Herming said he was in his office on the second floor of a building in the capital, Honiara, when the quake rocked the city. He said he crawled underneath his table.

“It’s a huge one that just shocked everybody,” Mr Herming said.

“We have tables and desks, books and everything scattered all over the place as a result of the earthquake, but there’s no major damage to structure or buildings,” he said.

Mr Herming said the Solomon Islands, which is home to about 700,000 people, does not have any big high-rises that might be vulnerable to a quake. He said there was some panic around the town and traffic jams as everybody tried to drive to higher ground.

Freelance journalist Charley Piringi said he was standing outside near schools on the outskirts of Honiara when the quake sent the children running.

“The earthquake rocked the place,” he said. “It was a huge one. We were all shocked, and everyone is running everywhere.”

The quake’s epicentre was in the ocean about 35 miles (56km) south-west of Honiara at a depth of eight miles (13km), according to the US Geological Survey.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre initially warned of possible hazardous waves for the region but later downgraded a tsunami warning as the threat passed.

The Solomon Islands sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc along the Pacific Ocean rim where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

Michael van Gerwen hits nine-darter on way to Players Championship title

Michael van Gerwen produced a nine-dart finish and a maximum check-out as he laid down a marker for the World Championship by claiming a seventh Cazoo Players Championship title. Van Gerwen started and finished in stunning style to defeat England’s Rob Cross, who landed 11 180s, 11-6 in the final...
