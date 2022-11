After a rough shooting game on Thanksgiving, the Blue Devils needed to come out with some offensive verve in the Phil Knight Legacy Semifinals matchup against Xavier on Friday afternoon. Jon Scheyer rightly dialed up plays for his star freshman, Kyle Filipowski, in the early going to give him the hot start he had been needing through the season's first six games. The 7-footer made his first three shots from the floor, scoring the team's first seven points.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO