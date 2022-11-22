The Texas Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Harris County can count more than 2,000 votes that were cast during an extended period of voting on Election Day. Harris County, the most populous county in Texas, experienced ballot shortages and problems with voting machines at some polling places on Election Day, leading a judge to extend hours from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m., one hour after state law says polls must close.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO