foxwilmington.com
Idaho murders: Police eyeing ‘stalker issue’ as probe enters day 12 without a suspect
MOSCOW, Idaho – Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed in a shocking pre-dawn stabbing attack this month, may have had a stalker. Police are asking anyone with information on the subject to contact them, as their homicide investigation enters day 12 without a suspect. Goncalves,...
foxwilmington.com
Idaho murders: Prosecutor spotted at police headquarters on Thanksgiving as hunt for campus killer intensifies
EXCLUSIVE: MOSCOW, Idaho – Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson visited Moscow police headquarters Thursday as investigators worked through the Thanksgiving holiday on a shocking quadruple murder that shocked the quiet community and the rest of the county. Thompson arrived around 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day as detectives from...
foxwilmington.com
Idaho police ripped for handling of murders after 10 days with no suspect: ‘I give it an F’
MOSCOW, Idaho – Experienced homicide investigators are voicing concerns that initial crime scene management was lacking in the quadruple stabbings of a group of University of Idaho students earlier this month – especially after 10 days have passed without a suspect since the savage slayings and classmates warn the “party house” the victims lived in could contain large amounts of unrelated DNA.
foxwilmington.com
New York man smuggling 4 illegal immigrants leads Texas officers on high-speed chase, flees on foot
A New York man was charged with human smuggling and evading arrest in Texas after he attempted to transport four illegal immigrants from Eagle Pass to San Antonio before leading a Texas DPS trooper in a high-speed chase. On November 18, a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper attempted...
foxwilmington.com
Texas Supreme Court allows Harris County to count 2,000 votes after Election Day extension
The Texas Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Harris County can count more than 2,000 votes that were cast during an extended period of voting on Election Day. Harris County, the most populous county in Texas, experienced ballot shortages and problems with voting machines at some polling places on Election Day, leading a judge to extend hours from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m., one hour after state law says polls must close.
foxwilmington.com
Southeastern North Carolina shoppers hunt for Black Friday deals amid rising inflation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Whether they sought out sporting goods or a new Christmas sweater, shoppers are battling the highest inflation rate in decades to make Christmas as magical as always. “Yeah, I’m actually getting the sale. It’s like two for $30 golf balls,” said Ashley Davis, who woke...
