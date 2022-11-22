ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

foxwilmington.com

Idaho murders: Prosecutor spotted at police headquarters on Thanksgiving as hunt for campus killer intensifies

EXCLUSIVE: MOSCOW, Idaho – Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson visited Moscow police headquarters Thursday as investigators worked through the Thanksgiving holiday on a shocking quadruple murder that shocked the quiet community and the rest of the county. Thompson arrived around 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day as detectives from...
MOSCOW, ID
foxwilmington.com

Idaho police ripped for handling of murders after 10 days with no suspect: ‘I give it an F’

MOSCOW, Idaho – Experienced homicide investigators are voicing concerns that initial crime scene management was lacking in the quadruple stabbings of a group of University of Idaho students earlier this month – especially after 10 days have passed without a suspect since the savage slayings and classmates warn the “party house” the victims lived in could contain large amounts of unrelated DNA.
MOSCOW, ID
foxwilmington.com

Texas Supreme Court allows Harris County to count 2,000 votes after Election Day extension

The Texas Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Harris County can count more than 2,000 votes that were cast during an extended period of voting on Election Day. Harris County, the most populous county in Texas, experienced ballot shortages and problems with voting machines at some polling places on Election Day, leading a judge to extend hours from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m., one hour after state law says polls must close.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

