Research Center for Science Communication
The University of Tübingen is boosting research and development into science communication by establishing a specialist research center. -Over recent years, the dialog in scientific policy has focused on the issue of how universities and research institutes can not only produce excellent science but also convey this to society more effectively,- says president of the university, Professor Karla Pollmann. -It has become extremely clear that science communication is itself becoming an increasingly important field of research, and the University of Tübingen wants to play a key part in this.- The research center has been founded in response to these developments.
ERC Starting Grants for six research projects, including bullying, AI and brain mechanisms
Six researchers at Radboud University receive a Starting Grant of the European Rersearch Council (ERC). This 1.5 milion euro grant gives them the opportunity to form their own research groups. ERC Starting Grants are annually awarded to talented young scientists, with over three and up to eight years of experience...
Save the Date: Societal Impact of AI & Data Science, 24 March 2023
The Data Science Centre, part of the University Library, is excited to host this event in Amsterdam with our International Advisory Board members on Friday 24 March 2023. The Data Science Centre (DSC) International Advisory Board consists of world-leading researchers in the data science community. Their connection to the wider data science community and their expertise in different aspects of the field provides strategic guidance to the DSC.
ERC Starting Grant for four TU Delft researchers
The European Research Council (ERC) has announced the ERC Starting Grants for young researchers. Four of them are scientists from TU Delft. This European grant of €1.5 million for a five-year programme is intended to enable individual scientists to build their own teams and conduct groundbreaking research. The four...
Developing AI-based therapies to fix the nervous system
- Researcher and UdeM professor Guillaume Lajoie is working on projects that use AI to optimize direct interaction with the nervous system for targeted clinical interventions. Electrodes to prevent arrhythmia. Implants to stimulate lost movement after a stroke. An intracranial device to control the tremors produced by Parkinson’s disease. These are just a few examples of brain-machine interfaces powered by artificial intelligence that are making narrowly targeted treatment of certain diseases possible.
From young researcher to asset manager: a technology track!
After 12.5 years Leo van Dongen (Faculty of Engineering Technology) is bidding farewell to the University of Twente. His main research was on effective management of capital goods, on which he also lectured in the Master track Mechanical Engineering. He also brought the world of business closer to UT, with organisations such as NS, ProRail, Alliander, Strukton and the Ministry of Defence. Van Dongen gave his farewell speech on 17 November 2022.
The development of ion therapy against cancer is debated at the House of Science in Valencia
The conference opens a debate on the benefits of this new technique against cancer and addresses the technological challenges necessary to achieve its application in the medical field. Organised by the Institute of Corpuscular Physics (IFIC-UV/CSIC), the Centre for Energy, Environmental and Technological Research (CIEMAT) and the Castellón Provincial Hospital Foundation, the debate will take place at the CSIC House of Science in Valencia.
A prototype system which warns of natural phenomena dangerous for aviation developed
The ALARM research team, a European scientific project coordinated by Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M), has developed a new prototype early warning system to monitor natural phenomena that threaten the safety and efficiency of aviation. This system, currently capable of predicting the dispersion of volcanic ash or the progress of certain thunderstorms, also identifies the areas where the passage of aircraft has the greatest impact on climate change.
Continuing the founder journey from student to full-time
Velocity welcomes six new companies to its downtown Kitchener innovation hub. With technology ranging from saltwater batteries, autonomous on-wire robots, and voice-activated monitoring devices, six early-stage companies are joining Velocity full-time through Venture Ready, a program for full-time founders to assess their company’s market preparedness. A day where a...
ERC Starting Grant for three UT scientists
The European Research Council honoured the applications of three UT researchers for an ERC ’Starting Grant’. The ’early career’ grants go to Dr Guillaume Lajoinie, Dr Tim Segers and Dr Saskia Kelders, who are all part of UT-s TechMed Centre . Each researcher will receive an amount of €1.5 million for a five-year period. A total of 408 starting grants have been awarded in Europe with a total value of €636 million.
McGill receives $4.8 million to advance climate change science and technology
Three projects will fill knowledge gaps about the environmental and economic impacts of greenhouse gas emissions and strengthen Canada’s capacity to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The Government of Canada’s Environmental Damages Fund, administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), is investing more than $4 million in three...
Technologies to improve human performance raise ethical concerns
Dr Y. J. Erden and Philip Brey recently published a set of ethical guidelines for human enhancement research and development. Their guidelines were published in the scientific journal Science and included in a guidance document of the European Commission. "It is most important that a person using technologies and treatment to enhance their skills must not limit their ability and freedom to make their own choices", says Erden.
Possible organic compounds found in Mars crater rocks
Rock samples from the Jezero crater analysed by the Perseverance rover show evidence of liquid water and signatures that could be organic compounds. A study published in Science analyses multiple rocks found at the bottom of Jezero Crater on Mars, where the Perseverance rover landed in 2020, revealing significant interaction between the rocks and liquid water. Those rocks also contain evidence consistent with the presence of organic compounds.
A research identifies gender biases in Internet algorithms and proposes specific training to eliminate them
A research led by the Open University of Catalonia (UOC) and with the participation of researchers from the University of Valencia (UV), the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV) and the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC), among other centres, proposes measures to eliminate gender bias in Internet algorithms. Among others, that the people involved in creating an algorithm know the measures that can be taken to minimise possible biases and apply them. The research has been published in the Algorithms magazine.
Production and properties of porous metals - especially aluminum foams
Topic: Production and properties of porous metals - in particular aluminum foams. Speaker: Dr. Günther Lange, TU Ilmenau, Department of Mechanical Engineering, acting head of the Group of Metallic Materials and Composites. Time: Friday, 02.12.2022, 3:00 p.m. Place: TU Ilmenau, Faradaybau, Weimarer Straße 32. Admission: 5 Euro. Nature...
20 years Bonn-Aachen International Center for Information Technology
Academic teaching and research with an international reputation. The Bonn-Aachen International Center for Information Technology (b-it) celebrated its twentieth anniversary these days. Since 2002, it has uniquely combined excellence in research with internationally renowned teaching in three master’s degree programs in computer science. Thus, the b-it qualifies students from all over the world for future-oriented professional fields in the areas of life sciences, media informatics and autonomous systems. With the support of the federal and state governments, an institution with a worldwide reputation has emerged over the past 20 years, which at the same time has an impact on the region with innovative research results and highly qualified graduates.
Two ERC Starting Grants awarded to University of Freiburg
Awarded for research into photochemical processes at a molecular level and into social interactions in the digital space. Two researchers from the University of Freiburg are each receiving a Starting Grant from the European Research Council (ERC): physicist Dr. Lukas Bruder and psychologist Dr. Bastian Schiller will receive funding of around 1.5 million euros each over five years. The award is one of the most prestigious for research in the European Union. With it, the ERC supports young scientists who are starting an independent career some years after their PhD and want to build up their own work group.
Three Starting Grants for VU Amsterdam
Biological psychologist Elsje van Bergen, Ecologist Vasilis Kokkoris and of VU Amsterdam received a Starting Grant of at least 1.5 million euros from the European Research Council (ERC). Growing up among bright books and generous genes. Elsje van Bergen will use the Starting Grant to conduct research into the interplay...
U-M Innovation Partnerships reports 433 inventions, 16 new startups during fiscal year 2022
The University of Michigan generated 433 new inventions and 16 new startup companies-including genetic data accessibility to internet interfaces for the visually impaired-during fiscal year 2022. U-M startups raised $760 million in capital and continued to make substantial strides in commercialization. One such startup, Genomenon, an AI-driven genomics company, raised...
