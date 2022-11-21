Read full article on original website
Related
It’s Official: Astronomers Discovered Another Earth
It’s Official: Scientists Discovered A "Second Earth" Astronomers have discovered a planet nearly the same size as Earth that orbits in its star’s habitable zone, where liquid water could exist on its surface, a new study said. The presence of liquid water also indicates the planet could support...
myscience.org
A prototype system which warns of natural phenomena dangerous for aviation developed
The ALARM research team, a European scientific project coordinated by Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M), has developed a new prototype early warning system to monitor natural phenomena that threaten the safety and efficiency of aviation. This system, currently capable of predicting the dispersion of volcanic ash or the progress of certain thunderstorms, also identifies the areas where the passage of aircraft has the greatest impact on climate change.
myscience.org
Consortium wins funding for project on ORD practices
A consortium with researchers from the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI), Empa and ETH Zurich has won funding of almost CHF1.3 million for a three-year project on open and reproducible materials science research. The project is part of the initiative of the ETH Board to further develop existing Open Research Data (ORD) management.
myscience.org
Four ERC Starting Grants for KU Leuven researchers
The European Research Council (ERC) has awarded its Starting Grants. Among this year’s recipients are literary scholar Núria Codina Solà, engineer Benjamin Gorissen, bioscience engineer Koenraad Van Meerbeek, and chemical engineer Xing Yang. ERC Starting Grants provide funding for promising early-career researchers with two to seven years...
myscience.org
Obesity linked to higher rate of knee replacement revisions
Three University of Queensland research teams have been awarded $2.4 million from the Australian Research Council (ARC) to support their innovative research programs. UQ is among 21 universities to be awarded research funding under the ARC’s $39 million Linkage Infrastructure, Equipment and Facilities scheme. The funding will be used...
myscience.org
A research identifies gender biases in Internet algorithms and proposes specific training to eliminate them
A research led by the Open University of Catalonia (UOC) and with the participation of researchers from the University of Valencia (UV), the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV) and the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC), among other centres, proposes measures to eliminate gender bias in Internet algorithms. Among others, that the people involved in creating an algorithm know the measures that can be taken to minimise possible biases and apply them. The research has been published in the Algorithms magazine.
myscience.org
Low-cost sensor records the level of rivers
Measurement method developed at the University of Bonn could be suitable for flood warning systems. Researchers at the University of Bonn have developed a method that allows the water level of rivers to be monitored around the clock. The cost-effective sensor is for instance suitable for area-wide flood warning systems. The study has been published in the journal Water Resources Research.
myscience.org
Catching the dynamic Coronal Web
Researchers discover an important clue as to what mechanism drives the solar wind. Using observational data from the U.S. weather satellites GOES, a team of researchers led by the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research (MPS) in Germany has taken an important step toward unlocking one of the Sun-s most persevering secrets: How does our star launch the particles constituting the solar wind into space? The data provide a unique view of a key region in the solar corona to which researchers have had little access so far. There, the team has for the first time captured a dynamic web-like network of elongated, interwoven plasma structures. Together with data from other space probes and extensive computer simulations, a clear picture emerges: where the elongated coronal web structures interact, magnetic energy is discharged - and particles escape into space.
myscience.org
ERC Starting Grants for six research projects, including bullying, AI and brain mechanisms
Six researchers at Radboud University receive a Starting Grant of the European Rersearch Council (ERC). This 1.5 milion euro grant gives them the opportunity to form their own research groups. ERC Starting Grants are annually awarded to talented young scientists, with over three and up to eight years of experience...
myscience.org
From young researcher to asset manager: a technology track!
After 12.5 years Leo van Dongen (Faculty of Engineering Technology) is bidding farewell to the University of Twente. His main research was on effective management of capital goods, on which he also lectured in the Master track Mechanical Engineering. He also brought the world of business closer to UT, with organisations such as NS, ProRail, Alliander, Strukton and the Ministry of Defence. Van Dongen gave his farewell speech on 17 November 2022.
myscience.org
Podcast: Winter viruses, being an engineer, and improving energy efficiency
In this edition: What flu and COVID-19 might do this winter, being an engineer, and how the UK can improve energy efficiency to fight fuel poverty. Play the complete podcast (above) You can catch the podcast on all your favourite platforms. Just click on any of the icons below. View...
myscience.org
Hidden universe of uncertainty
The Department of Social Sciences contributed to a large-scale replication study that aimed to understand the role of decisions scientists make during the research process. Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study highlights the importance of Open Science and collaboration among scientists. During the COVID...
myscience.org
ERC Starting Grant for three UT scientists
The European Research Council honoured the applications of three UT researchers for an ERC ’Starting Grant’. The ’early career’ grants go to Dr Guillaume Lajoinie, Dr Tim Segers and Dr Saskia Kelders, who are all part of UT-s TechMed Centre . Each researcher will receive an amount of €1.5 million for a five-year period. A total of 408 starting grants have been awarded in Europe with a total value of €636 million.
myscience.org
’’Being tagged’: digitally reorganising the world’
A Paderborn-led research project is examining the opportunities and challenges of chipless RFID technology. RFID (radio-frequency identification) technology often remains invisible in our everyday lives, yet is virtually everywhere: chips can for example be found in ID cards, vehicles, clothing, the environment, animals, and sometimes even people. These chips store information such as production data, supply chains and prices, names, dates of birth, or biometrics. However, a new technology has emerged in recent years that enables the production of RFID tags without chips and their incorporation into almost any item at an affordable cost.
myscience.org
Developing AI-based therapies to fix the nervous system
- Researcher and UdeM professor Guillaume Lajoie is working on projects that use AI to optimize direct interaction with the nervous system for targeted clinical interventions. Electrodes to prevent arrhythmia. Implants to stimulate lost movement after a stroke. An intracranial device to control the tremors produced by Parkinson’s disease. These are just a few examples of brain-machine interfaces powered by artificial intelligence that are making narrowly targeted treatment of certain diseases possible.
myscience.org
I Hass to have you - researchers unpick the perfect avocado
In a world-first, University of Queensland scientists have mapped the genome of the popular fruit, a resource that can drive future research and innovation opportunities for Australian avocado growers. After years of research at the Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation (QAAFI) under Hort Innovation ’s National Tree Genomics...
myscience.org
With a Humboldt Professorship to Universität Heidelberg
International research prize goes to biophysicist Daniel J. Müller on proposal of Ruperto Carola. In order to strengthen innovative research and transfer in the field of Molecular Systems Engineering at Heidelberg University, biophysicist Daniel J. Müller has been chosen for a Humboldt Professorship endowed with up to five million euros. It is granted by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation and financed by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research. Such professorships go to internationally leading scholars working in other countries so that they can pursue long-term cutting-edge research at German universities. At the newly founded Faculty of Engineering Sciences and at the Institute for Molecular Systems Engineering and Advanced Materials (IMSEAM), Prof. Müller - an initiator and pioneer of an engineering approach in biology - is to work on significant issues in bionanotechnology. Currently based at ETH Zurich (Switzerland), the scientist is Ruperto Carola’s nominee for Germany’s most highly endowed international research prize.
myscience.org
Suddenly related
You can’t choose kinship. This also applies to a special group of fungi that could not be more different: Whether they grow in native forests, live in the guts of insects or are found in trees in the Amazon. Until now, they were not considered to be related to each other because of their different appearance and their dissimilar life strategies. Yet they have common ancestors, as an international team of scientists from the University of Graz has discovered. They have discovered a great similarity in the genetic information of these fungi and are now rewriting their "family history".
myscience.org
What does artificial intelligence do to us?
Kick-Off for the project "Desirable Digitalization". Sponsored by Stiftung Mercator. Artificial intelligence is on everyone’s lips. But what does AI do to us and our society? How does it change our view of humanity? How can AI applications be steered in an ethically desirable direction? In the project "Desirable Digitalization" of the Center for Science and Thought at the University of Bonn and the Leverhulme Centre for the Future of Intelligence at the University of Cambridge, which is funded by Stiftung Mercator, researchers take a look at the challenges of AI for society as a whole. Participants discussed these topics at the kickoff in Bonn.
myscience.org
They manage to acoustically control individual photons integrated into a chip for quantum technologies applications
An international research team in which the Institute of Materials Science of the University of Valencia (ICMUV) participates has managed to control individual photons integrated into a chip with great precision aiming at applications in quantum acoustic technologies or integrated photonic networks. The method, carried out using nanoscale sound waves, will be a step forward on the path to hybrid quantum technologies. The finding was published in the journal Nature Communications.
