International research prize goes to biophysicist Daniel J. Müller on proposal of Ruperto Carola. In order to strengthen innovative research and transfer in the field of Molecular Systems Engineering at Heidelberg University, biophysicist Daniel J. Müller has been chosen for a Humboldt Professorship endowed with up to five million euros. It is granted by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation and financed by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research. Such professorships go to internationally leading scholars working in other countries so that they can pursue long-term cutting-edge research at German universities. At the newly founded Faculty of Engineering Sciences and at the Institute for Molecular Systems Engineering and Advanced Materials (IMSEAM), Prof. Müller - an initiator and pioneer of an engineering approach in biology - is to work on significant issues in bionanotechnology. Currently based at ETH Zurich (Switzerland), the scientist is Ruperto Carola’s nominee for Germany’s most highly endowed international research prize.

1 DAY AGO