European Research Council to provide social psychologist Verena Klein with funding for her research project on the gray zones of sexuality. The European Research Council (ERC) is funding a new research project led by the psychologist Verena Klein through an ERC Starting Grant. The European Research Council uses ERC Starting Grants worth up to 1.5 million euros to support early-career scholars who wish to carry out pioneering research in Europe as "Principal Investigators" while building up their own independent research group. The goal is to support researchers who have already produced excellent supervised work and help them make the transition to carrying out independent research. The project titled "Investigating Bad Sex in Its Socio-Legal Contexts - BADSEX" will be based at the Margherita von Brentano Center for Gender Studies and seeks to investigate the gray zones of sexual experiences that lie outside the remit of criminal law and tend to disproportionally affect women.

2 DAYS AGO