Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old
The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
Camden Chat
It’s Official: Astronomers Discovered Another Earth
It’s Official: Scientists Discovered A "Second Earth" Astronomers have discovered a planet nearly the same size as Earth that orbits in its star’s habitable zone, where liquid water could exist on its surface, a new study said. The presence of liquid water also indicates the planet could support...
myscience.org
A prototype system which warns of natural phenomena dangerous for aviation developed
The ALARM research team, a European scientific project coordinated by Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M), has developed a new prototype early warning system to monitor natural phenomena that threaten the safety and efficiency of aviation. This system, currently capable of predicting the dispersion of volcanic ash or the progress of certain thunderstorms, also identifies the areas where the passage of aircraft has the greatest impact on climate change.
myscience.org
ERC Starting Grant Awarded to ’BADSEX’ Research Project at Freie Universität Berlin
European Research Council to provide social psychologist Verena Klein with funding for her research project on the gray zones of sexuality. The European Research Council (ERC) is funding a new research project led by the psychologist Verena Klein through an ERC Starting Grant. The European Research Council uses ERC Starting Grants worth up to 1.5 million euros to support early-career scholars who wish to carry out pioneering research in Europe as "Principal Investigators" while building up their own independent research group. The goal is to support researchers who have already produced excellent supervised work and help them make the transition to carrying out independent research. The project titled "Investigating Bad Sex in Its Socio-Legal Contexts - BADSEX" will be based at the Margherita von Brentano Center for Gender Studies and seeks to investigate the gray zones of sexual experiences that lie outside the remit of criminal law and tend to disproportionally affect women.
myscience.org
Biodiversity in drylands can mitigate climate change
International team of researchers completes first global field study on the ecological impact of grazing in drylands. Grazing is a form of land use which sustains the livelihood for billions of people. It is especially important in drylands, which cover around 41 percent of the Earth’s land surface, hosts one in three humans inhabiting our planet and over 50 % of all livestock live.
myscience.org
Fellows formally admitted to Australian Academy of Science
The Australian Academy of Science has welcomed three rounds of University of Sydney fellows into its ranks in admission ceremonies at this year’s Science at the Shine Dome event in Canberra. The special event on Tuesday saw elected fellows from 2022, 2021 and 2020 receive their moment in the...
myscience.org
Four ERC Starting Grants for KU Leuven researchers
The European Research Council (ERC) has awarded its Starting Grants. Among this year’s recipients are literary scholar Núria Codina Solà, engineer Benjamin Gorissen, bioscience engineer Koenraad Van Meerbeek, and chemical engineer Xing Yang. ERC Starting Grants provide funding for promising early-career researchers with two to seven years...
myscience.org
Five ERC Starting Grants Go to Universität Heidelberg
Five ERC Starting Grants, highly endowed grants of the European Research Council (ERC), have been allocated to Ruperto Carola in the latest approval round. They go to Junior Professor Dr Daniela Duarte Campos, Kerstin Göpfrich and Dr Stefan Pfeffer, all scientists at the Center for Molecular Biology of Heidelberg University (ZMBH). An ERC Starting Grant has also been awarded to Dr Victoria Ingham from the Medical Faculty Heidelberg, who does malaria research with her research group at the Heidelberg University Hospital. Another grant goes to a research project led by Dr Kathryn Kreckel, based at the Centre for Astronomy of Heidelberg University. The ERC is making a total of approx. 7.5 million euros available for the research projects - 1.5 million euros for each ERC Starting Grant. The funding period covers five years.
myscience.org
Low-cost sensor records the level of rivers
Measurement method developed at the University of Bonn could be suitable for flood warning systems. Researchers at the University of Bonn have developed a method that allows the water level of rivers to be monitored around the clock. The cost-effective sensor is for instance suitable for area-wide flood warning systems. The study has been published in the journal Water Resources Research.
myscience.org
Shock waves trigger black holes’ powerful jets
Powerful jets of material released by black holes are accelerated far into space by shock waves within the jets, an international collaboration involving UCL researchers has found. The study, published in Nature, helps to solve a decades-old mystery about how these jets are produced. The research team was able to...
myscience.org
SARS-CoV-2 detection in 30 minutes using gene scissors
Researchers of the University of Freiburg introduce biosensor for the nucleic acid amplification-free detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA. CRISPR-Cas is versatile: Besides the controversial genetically modified organisms (GMOs), created through gene editing, various new scientific studies use different orthologues of the effector protein ’Cas’ to detect nucleic acids such as DNA or RNA.
myscience.org
Intensive grassland management hampers the recovery of soil food webs from drought
New research led by a team of scientists from The University of Manchester has shown that intensive grassland management impairs the capacity of soils to buffer extreme droughts, which are becoming more frequent and intense. The study investigated how management of grasslands across northern England modifies the transfer of recently...
myscience.org
Developing AI-based therapies to fix the nervous system
- Researcher and UdeM professor Guillaume Lajoie is working on projects that use AI to optimize direct interaction with the nervous system for targeted clinical interventions. Electrodes to prevent arrhythmia. Implants to stimulate lost movement after a stroke. An intracranial device to control the tremors produced by Parkinson’s disease. These are just a few examples of brain-machine interfaces powered by artificial intelligence that are making narrowly targeted treatment of certain diseases possible.
myscience.org
Research Center for Science Communication
The University of Tübingen is boosting research and development into science communication by establishing a specialist research center. -Over recent years, the dialog in scientific policy has focused on the issue of how universities and research institutes can not only produce excellent science but also convey this to society more effectively,- says president of the university, Professor Karla Pollmann. -It has become extremely clear that science communication is itself becoming an increasingly important field of research, and the University of Tübingen wants to play a key part in this.- The research center has been founded in response to these developments.
myscience.org
The development of ion therapy against cancer is debated at the House of Science in Valencia
The conference opens a debate on the benefits of this new technique against cancer and addresses the technological challenges necessary to achieve its application in the medical field. Organised by the Institute of Corpuscular Physics (IFIC-UV/CSIC), the Centre for Energy, Environmental and Technological Research (CIEMAT) and the Castellón Provincial Hospital Foundation, the debate will take place at the CSIC House of Science in Valencia.
myscience.org
Hidden universe of uncertainty
The Department of Social Sciences contributed to a large-scale replication study that aimed to understand the role of decisions scientists make during the research process. Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study highlights the importance of Open Science and collaboration among scientists. During the COVID...
myscience.org
Protein shapes indicate Parkinson’s disease
Researchers have found that a set of proteins have different shapes in the spinal fluid of healthy individuals and Parkinson’s patients. These could be used in the future as a new type of biomarker for this disease. Many human diseases can be detected and diagnosed using biomarkers in blood...
myscience.org
Two ERC Starting Grants awarded to University of Freiburg
Awarded for research into photochemical processes at a molecular level and into social interactions in the digital space. Two researchers from the University of Freiburg are each receiving a Starting Grant from the European Research Council (ERC): physicist Dr. Lukas Bruder and psychologist Dr. Bastian Schiller will receive funding of around 1.5 million euros each over five years. The award is one of the most prestigious for research in the European Union. With it, the ERC supports young scientists who are starting an independent career some years after their PhD and want to build up their own work group.
myscience.org
Catching the dynamic Coronal Web
Researchers discover an important clue as to what mechanism drives the solar wind. Using observational data from the U.S. weather satellites GOES, a team of researchers led by the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research (MPS) in Germany has taken an important step toward unlocking one of the Sun-s most persevering secrets: How does our star launch the particles constituting the solar wind into space? The data provide a unique view of a key region in the solar corona to which researchers have had little access so far. There, the team has for the first time captured a dynamic web-like network of elongated, interwoven plasma structures. Together with data from other space probes and extensive computer simulations, a clear picture emerges: where the elongated coronal web structures interact, magnetic energy is discharged - and particles escape into space.
myscience.org
I Hass to have you - researchers unpick the perfect avocado
In a world-first, University of Queensland scientists have mapped the genome of the popular fruit, a resource that can drive future research and innovation opportunities for Australian avocado growers. After years of research at the Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation (QAAFI) under Hort Innovation ’s National Tree Genomics...
Comments / 0