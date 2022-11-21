ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nolensville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
wvlt.tv

WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M

Real estate investment firm Northwood Investors LLC announced its acquisition of Fifth + Broadway, a newly developed 6.2-acre mixed-use, open-air center in downtown Nashville. According to Nashville Business Journal, a deed shows the mixed-use development sold for $714,999,999. The property was developed and operated by Brookfield Properties, which completed construction in 2021. Northwood has purchased […] The post Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake Shop In Tennessee

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tenn., Ky. AGs seek to help customers of Pink Energy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nine state attorneys general, including Tennessee’s Attorney General, are going after five solar lending companies saying customers were sold a product that is “not functioning.”. The company at the center of the investigation is Pink Energy, also the subject of several stories by the...
TENNESSEE STATE
matadornetwork.com

8 Nashville Bars Where You Can See the Next Big Country Star

Nashville is called Music City because this city’s musical legacy stretches back over a hundred years and has hosted all types of music, from gospel to jazz to, of course, country. And the best Nashville bars all honor that legacy. Nashville’s music history starts in earnest with the Fisk...
NASHVILLE, TN
chattanoogacw.com

What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Fishing Spots in East Tennessee

Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. Fishing Spots in East Tennessee. Tennessee is among the best places in the United States...
TENNESSEE STATE
matadornetwork.com

Every Celebrity-Owned Honky Tonk in Nashville, Ranked

Country music and Nashville, Tennessee, have long gone hand-in-hand. While many flock to the Tennessee to catch a live music at one of Nashville’s iconic venues, the very superstars they’re seeing have likely been discovered in one of the many Nashville honky tonk bars around town. Country artists...
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $5.75M Stately Home in Brentwood, TN Captures the Beauty of Simplicity and Elegance

The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home accessed by a fabulous courtyard now available for sale. This home located at 1557 Sunset Rd Lot 6, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,685 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina (615-300-5996) – Fridrich & Clark Realty (615-263-4800) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
BRENTWOOD, TN
chainstoreage.com

Mixed-use center planned for Mars Petcare’s HQ site in Tennessee

Toro Development Company (TDC), which announced its first project in September, is ready to get started on No. 2. The company, whose executive team developed Alpharetta, Ga.’s ground-breaking Avalon center while with North American Properties, has teamed up with Highwoods Properties and Ignite Realty Partners to develop a mixed-use community called Ovation on the campus of Mars Petcare’s headquarters in the Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn.
FRANKLIN, TN

