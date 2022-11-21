Read full article on original website
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millions
Next week, the man considered to be the father of Nashville's massive healthcare industry, Dr. Thomas Frist Jr., is being honored with the Nashville Business Journal's Legacy Award.
wvlt.tv
WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
Chicago brands Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone to open in surrounding Nashville communities
New Buona/Rainbow Cone locations will open in Nolensville, Franklin, Spring Hill and Smyrna communities in 2023.
Efforts to make Tennessee the Hollywood of the South
Cast and crew said they love filming in Tennessee; the variety of the terrain, the weather, hospitality and delicious food are among the reasons, and with a little more help from the state, they said Tennessee could become the Hollywood of the South.
Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M
Real estate investment firm Northwood Investors LLC announced its acquisition of Fifth + Broadway, a newly developed 6.2-acre mixed-use, open-air center in downtown Nashville. According to Nashville Business Journal, a deed shows the mixed-use development sold for $714,999,999. The property was developed and operated by Brookfield Properties, which completed construction in 2021. Northwood has purchased […] The post Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M appeared first on Sumner County Source.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Cake Shop In Tennessee
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
WSMV
Tenn., Ky. AGs seek to help customers of Pink Energy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nine state attorneys general, including Tennessee’s Attorney General, are going after five solar lending companies saying customers were sold a product that is “not functioning.”. The company at the center of the investigation is Pink Energy, also the subject of several stories by the...
matadornetwork.com
8 Nashville Bars Where You Can See the Next Big Country Star
Nashville is called Music City because this city’s musical legacy stretches back over a hundred years and has hosted all types of music, from gospel to jazz to, of course, country. And the best Nashville bars all honor that legacy. Nashville’s music history starts in earnest with the Fisk...
Tennessee’s EV industry is growing lightning fast
We wanted to find out why Tennessee is fast-becoming the capital of electric vehicles.
chattanoogacw.com
What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
Nashville ranks #1 for the worst potholes in the US
A new ranking has put Music City at the top of the charts. Unfortunately, the number one spot comes with costly consequences for drivers in Nashville.
TWRA: ‘Don’t veer for a deer’ when driving on Tennessee roadways
TWRA spokesman Officer Matt Cameron took to social media this week to remind drivers "don't veer for a deer."
Longest mat slide in world coming to Nashville Shores
Nashville Shores has announced a new multi-million dollar mat slide will be joining the park in 2023.
WATE
Fishing Spots in East Tennessee
Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. Fishing Spots in East Tennessee. Tennessee is among the best places in the United States...
matadornetwork.com
Every Celebrity-Owned Honky Tonk in Nashville, Ranked
Country music and Nashville, Tennessee, have long gone hand-in-hand. While many flock to the Tennessee to catch a live music at one of Nashville’s iconic venues, the very superstars they’re seeing have likely been discovered in one of the many Nashville honky tonk bars around town. Country artists...
State of Tennessee Christmas events open to the public
Governor Bill Lee and First Lady, Marie, are inviting Tennesseans to take part in a couple of free upcoming Christmas events.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.75M Stately Home in Brentwood, TN Captures the Beauty of Simplicity and Elegance
The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home accessed by a fabulous courtyard now available for sale. This home located at 1557 Sunset Rd Lot 6, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,685 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina (615-300-5996) – Fridrich & Clark Realty (615-263-4800) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Three Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
Tennessee homeowner says fungus from Jack Daniels barrel house killing trees, shrubs
A homeowner in Lincoln County says that Jack Daniels, the popular liquor distillery, is building warehouses that are creating an uncontrollable whiskey fungus that’s killing his plants and trees.
chainstoreage.com
Mixed-use center planned for Mars Petcare’s HQ site in Tennessee
Toro Development Company (TDC), which announced its first project in September, is ready to get started on No. 2. The company, whose executive team developed Alpharetta, Ga.’s ground-breaking Avalon center while with North American Properties, has teamed up with Highwoods Properties and Ignite Realty Partners to develop a mixed-use community called Ovation on the campus of Mars Petcare’s headquarters in the Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn.
