FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksTimberville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Dukes’ Jefferson named Sun Belt Player of the Week
NEW ORLEANS – After a pair of dominant performances, senior guard Kiki Jefferson was voted Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday. Jefferson has averaged 28.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per outing in the past two games, shooting 18-of-28 (64.3%) from the floor and 7-of-11 (63.6%) from deep. At Longwood, the guard led all scorers with 26 points on 9-of-12 (75.0%) from the floor and 3-of-5 (60.0%) from downtown on Nov. 17. The Lancaster, Pa. native then recorded a season-high 30 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out five assists in a 76-65 loss to #13 North Carolina on Nov. 20 The senior now boasts 13 career double-doubles and four games scoring 30 or more.
Nine Bridgewater Eagles earn All-ODAC Football honors
FOREST, Va. – The Bridgewater College football team saw nine student-athletes named to the 2022 All-ODAC teams, which was released by the league office on Tuesday afternoon. Four Eagles earned spots on the first team defense including senior punter Garrett Graves, sophomore defensive lineman Tucker Harris, senior linebacker Shawn Harris and redshirt junior defensive back Aaron Moore, while sophomore Jackson Hendren earns a first-team nod as the top kicker in the ODAC.
EMU Men’s Basketball defeats Goucher, 71-59
HARRISONBURG, Va. – With their first three games all decided by four points or less, the EMU men’s basketball team made sure that didn’t happen for a fourth straight game. The Royals held a 16-point lead at the break and finished it off with a double-digit, 71-59,...
Royals’ Women’s Basketball rolls past Regent, 58-31
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The EMU women’s basketball kicked off the holiday weekend with a bang. Mya Hamlet notched a double-double, Lauryn Moore dropped 13 points and the EMU defense held Regent to single-digit points in each quarter as the Royals of EMU downed the visiting Royals of Regent, 58-31.
Harrisonburg deputy manager appointed
Harrisonburg’s city manager has a new acting Number Two. Amy Snider was elevated on Wednesday to acting Deputy City Manager. She had previously held the role of assistant to the city manager since 2019. Snider’s new standing in the city government makes her the chief advisor to city manager...
Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia
While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
Staunton crash under investigation
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday night in the Staunton area. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reports the accident occurred at around 11 o’clock on Interstate 81 at mile marker 225. Geller stated that a 2020 Ford passenger shuttle bus was traveling north on I-81 in...
Council works on spending rescue funds
Harrisonburg City Council continues to work to try and spend the city’s nearly 24 million-dollar allotment of the American Rescue Plan Act funding. The council held its third work session Tuesday evening and concentrated on the five investment priority areas that were outlined in the last work session. One...
