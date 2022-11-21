ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

World Cup Viewer's Guide: Ronaldo and Neymar seek history

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Two of the best players in soccer start World Cup competition Thursday as Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar both seek history in Qatar. Ronaldo is attempting to become the first male soccer player to score in five different World Cups when he leads Portugal against Ghana. Marta of Brazil has scored in five Women’s World Cups. Neymar, meanwhile, is the leader of a Brazil team seeking a record-extending sixth World Cup title but first in 20 years. Brazil plays Serbia in its first match. All attention is on Ronaldo, though, following his messy but mutual split this week with Manchester United.
CNBC

Manchester United's American owners consider selling club

Manchester United said on Tuesday it was commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives, including a new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after the Glazer family bought the Premier League soccer club. Fans of the team have been clamoring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo next club: The favourites to sign him after exit from Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United with immediate effect, the club have confirmed.The club issued a statement on Tuesday evening announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract.The move comes a week after Ronaldo unsettled the club in an outspoken TV interview with Piers Morgan.The club statement read: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.“Everyone at Manchester...
BBC

World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break

The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid ‘snub’ chance of January reunion with Manchester United star

Cristiano Ronaldo has one less option ahead of his imminent Manchester United exit. A report from Marca claims Real Madrid are out of the running to sign their legendary former player. Los Blancos have turned down the chance to reunite with the Portuguese. It comes amid the sensational interview from the 37-year-old, who outlined his unhappiness at Old Trafford.But Real are reportedly not looking to bring the club’s all-time record goalscorer back to the Bernabeu in January.The same paper also writes United are after 26-year-old Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae, but the Red Devils face competition for the South Korea international...
AFP

Manchester United owners consider sale as Ronaldo exits

Manchester United's owners said Tuesday they were ready to sell the club, potentially bringing down the curtain on an acrimonious 17 years under the Glazer family. News of the Glazers inviting investment comes just weeks after Liverpool's American owners, the Fenway Sports Group, indicated they were willing to sell.
theScore

Glazer family to explore Manchester United sale

The Glazer family is shifting its attention to selling Manchester United now that the Cristiano Ronaldo fiasco is over. Manchester United said Tuesday that the American family will explore options, which could include selling the Premier League club outright. United's owners will also consider a partial sale or a strategic partnership with third parties.
ABC News

Ronaldo out to impress in Portugal's first game at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar -- Cristiano Ronaldo is in the shop window as he starts his fifth and probably final World Cup with Portugal. As of late Tuesday, the 37-year-old forward was without a club after Manchester United canceled his contract as a result of his explosive interview criticizing manager Erik ten Hag, the club’s owners and many of his United teammates.
Yardbarker

Police release Juventus youngster as he prepares to return to the club

Troubled Juventus youngster Mohamed Ihattaren has been released by the Dutch police and will return to the club. The attacker joined the Bianconeri last season and was sent on loan to Sampdoria and Ajax in both halves of the campaign. However, he didn’t play for the Serie A club and...
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Dortmund Don’t Want to Sell Bellingham to Man City

For a while now, there’s been nothing really new in the Jude Bellingham transfer saga. We know Liverpool want him, but that other clubs may be interested as well—including clubs like Manchester City. And we know Borussia Dortmund don’t want to sell but are likely to do so for the right price in 2023.
Yardbarker

Juventus battling London giants for 50m euros defender

Juventus is one of the clubs scouting RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol as he develops into one of the best defenders in the world. The Croatian is expected to be a key player for his country at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup and Juve considers him a good player to buy.
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: PEP STAYS!!, The Case for Phil, Jack Plan, and more...

Manchester City Women are looking toward a League Cup match against Sunderland at the weekend, and the Men are away for the World Cup break. Sky Blue News carries on with all the latest headlines. Pep Guardiola close to signing new Man City contract - Tyrone Marsall - Manchester Evening...

