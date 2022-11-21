ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherryfield, ME

Q106.5

Police Find Several ‘Destructive Devices’ in a Maine House Search

Investigators working to solve a Cherryfield homicide have now discovered what they're calling 'destructive devices' in Addison. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says police searched a house at 65 East Side Road in Addison at approximately 10:00 Saturday morning. The search was related to an investigation into a home invasion and homicide that happened Thursday night in Cherryfield. Officials have not revealed what led them to the Addison residence.
ADDISON, ME
coast931.com

Estimated $55,000 in drugs seized in Sullivan trafficking investigation

Three people were arrested and about 330 grams of fentanyl were seized as part of a drug investigation in Hancock County. In recent weeks, drug agents have been looking into the trafficking of fentanyl from a home in Sullivan. On Monday night, agents and police searched the home, located on Morancy Road.
SULLIVAN, ME
wabi.tv

State Police, Ellis Family Market donate Thanksgiving dinners

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 40 local families now have a full dinner to serve this Thanksgiving thanks to State Police and local business. Maine State Police Troop F, along with Ellis Family Market in Patten, delivered 40 baskets to families across northern Penobscot and Southern Aroostook counties. This is a...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Maine State Police investigating home invasion and homicide

CHERRYFIELD — “Law enforcement is asking for assistance in shutting down the road.”. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was called to 62 Tenan Lane in Cherryfield Thursday night after reports of a home invasion. According to Maine Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss, deputies arrived to the scene where...
CHERRYFIELD, ME
foxbangor.com

Man indicted on drug charges

WALDO COUNTY — The Waldo County Grand Jury indicted a Wiscasset man on drug charges. Hector Bohan of Swanville was indicted for aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, assault, refusing to submit to arrest, violation of conditions of release and operating after suspension. During a...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Ellsworth woman accused of intentionally crashing into building

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An Ellsworth woman is accused of purposely crashing her car into a building in Ellsworth. Megan Rich, 40, is facing numerous charges including aggravated criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest, and assault on law enforcement. Police were called Wednesday morning to High Street for a...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WMTW

Maine mother sentenced for death of her 3-year-old daughter

BANGOR, Maine — An Old Town woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of her 3-year-old daughter last year will spend 19 years in prison. Hillary Goding, 29, was sentenced on Friday. A judge imposed a sentence of 26 years but suspended 7 years. Goding will also...
OLD TOWN, ME
foxbangor.com

Gas leak shuts down local road in Bangor

BANGOR–A gas leak in Bangor shut down Naylor Street Monday morning. Crews responded to the area after reports of an odor of gas. Bangor Natural Gas shut down Naylor Street for a couple hours while crews tracked down and secured a leak in the roadway on Monday. Some local...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Orland-based non-profit get $600K from Bezos fund to help homeless

ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - They’re calling it a game-changer. A non-profit based in Orland that helps families in Hancock and Washington Counties who are experiencing homelessness just received a gift of more than a half a million dollars. H.O.M.E Inc. says they have received $600,000 from the Bezos Day...
ORLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Three arrested in Greenbush

GREENBUSH– Back on November 11th, deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office were trying to locate a wanted subject in Greenbush. When they arrived at a residence, they found David Paterson and Latasha Shaffer both had warrants and Nicholas Paterson who has bail conditions. All were placed under arrest.
GREENBUSH, ME
foxbangor.com

Senior housing project under construction

BANGOR–Housing is in high demand and with fluctuating costs of building materials, obtaining that american dream can seem out of reach. However, Bangor Housing is doing what it can to help. The organization is building a new seniors apartment complex on the corner of Davis and Ohio streets in Bangor.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Billion-dollar Flagpole of Freedom project on pause

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Things are on a pause, both sides say, for the Flagpole of Freedom, proposed by the family behind Worcester Wreath Company. The billion-dollar project to honor veterans has been a dream of Morrill Worcester for more than a decade, but it raised a lot of questions when the massive park was proposed inside the small town of Columbia Falls.
COLUMBIA FALLS, ME
I-95 FM

These Beautiful Charcoal Brothers Can’t Wait To Be Your Cats!

This week's Pets of the Week, a duo of dapper cats, are just ready and waiting to snuggle with you!. Meet Dimkee and Hotay, two young adult male cats who are up for adoption. Annie Chalmers, Medical Technician at the SPCA of Hancock County, says despite superstition, anyone would be lucky to have these two black cats!
Q106.5

Bangor Festival of Lights Parade Saturday, December 3

The City of Bangor’s ‘Holiday’ Tree is up as of this morning. Now it is time for the annual Festival of Lights Parade. Something to be thankful for. Get Saturday, December 3rd on your calendar. Rotary Club of Bangor hosts the holiday parade, as in the past...
BANGOR, ME

