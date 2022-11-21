Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph comments on uncertain job status following Nebraska's upset of Iowa
Mickey Joseph was asked about the uncertainty of his job status following an upset win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was interviewed on the turf immediately following Nebraska’s Black Friday victory and asked about his interim coaching status. “I can’t give it to myself,” said Joseph, regarding the head...
2024 QB Daniel Kaelin has a big arm and perfect IQ score
As a junior, Bellevue (Neb.) West quarterback Daniel Kaelin racked up 3,186 passing yards and 36 touchdowns to just seven interceptions, showing off a strong arm, good anticipation, the ability to navigate the pocket and extend plays with accuracy to all levels of the field. Kaelin checks a lot of...
Christopherson: Roster items Nebraska’s new head coach will have to take on fast
IOWA CITY, Iowa– It's that familiar Black Friday feeling, a tradition hopefully the next coach makes us not experience for a good while. Nebraska plays a football game today, and yet we're all plenty distracted by something else, aren't we? But we're pros at this by now. All of us. While the Rhule of thumb in these situations is to not look past the game in front of you, it's pretty stinking hard when the big-picture conversation about the next coach seems of greater matter.
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule recruiting comments could cause concern
Yes, I’m aware that Matt Rhule isn’t even officially the Nebraska football head coach. But all indications are that he will be by the start of next week. So it’s time to start looking at what kind of coach he might be for the Huskers. It’s hard...
Men's Basketball: Nebraska vs. Oklahoma Today
Nebraska men’s basketball is in Orlando for the ESPN Events Invitational this weekend. NU is making its second appearance in the event. In 2017, Nebraska finished fifth with a loss to UCF before wins over Marist and Long Beach State. The 3-2 Huskers take on 3-1 Oklahoma at 4...
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker allows for a rebooted season
The Nebraska basketball team is coming off its second loss of the season. Coincidentally, it’s the year’s second game against a team with a pulse. It’s also the Huskers second double-digit loss in three games. But, as it turns out, there is a reason for optimism on Friday morning. Derrick Walker is returning to the Huskers.
Hawk’s Eye: Experts predict Iowa vs. Nebraska
Each week during the season the Hawkeye Headquarters staff will predict the outcome of the Iowa football game. HawkeyeHQ.comBlake Hornstein (10-1): Iowa’s got a pretty good deal going this week. I mean, we should just go home right now. The Cornhuskers are on a five-game losing streak, and a seven-game series-losing streak against the Hawkeyes. Quite frankly, […]
Corn Nation
How to watch Nebraska vs. Iowa in Week 13
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 2-6) will finish the 2022 season on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3) in Iowa City, Iowa for a Black Friday matchup. The Huskers will look to play the spoiler as a Hawkeye win will punch Iowa’s ticket to Indianapolis for a second straight season and third time overall for the program.
1011now.com
Huskers Finish Regular Season at Home
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - • The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team heads into the final weekend of the regular season with a chance to play for a Big Ten championship. The Huskers host No. 3 Wisconsin on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, and they will finish the regular season on Saturday at 8 p.m. against No. 9 Minnesota at the Devaney Center.
Kenzie Knuckles to Miss Remainder of Season
The Nebraska volleyball senior defensive specialist suffered a knee injury in practice
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin volleyball: Badgers and Huskers meet with Big Ten title on the line
The No. 3 Wisconsin Badgers (17-1 Big Ten, 23-3 overall) will travel to Lincoln to take on the No. 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-2, 24-3) in a match that will help decide the Big Ten championship. The Badgers and Huskers should be used to high stakes matches at this point. From...
CBS Sports
Iowa vs. Nebraska: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Iowa Hawkeyes will face off at 4 p.m. ET on Friday at Kinnick Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunters Keep Shooting Each Other In Nebraska; Wyoming Hunters Say That Can Be Avoided
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Three accidental shootings in three days during Nebraska’s deer season, and the memory of a fatal hunting accident in Wyoming last year, bring home the point that hunters can’t ever take gun safety for granted. “I won’t allow a...
Daily Nebraskan
DN score predictions: Nebraska at Iowa
Gavin Struve, senior sports editor: Iowa 16, Nebraska 10. As has been the case for each of the Huskers’ divisional games this season, they won’t be overmatched talent-wise, which means they have a chance. But this game presents an increasingly uphill battle despite the opponent not being all too superior.
Preview, Prediction: Iowa-Nebraska Football
Missouri River Rivals Finish Up Regular Season Friday at Kinnick Stadium
onekindesign.com
Inside a stunning Nebraska home with a dramatic black and white palette
Haven Design and Construction are responsible for the interiors of this gorgeous newly built home located just outside of Omaha, Nebraska. The beautiful blue skies and rolling hills of Nebraska and Iowa come together in this unique area of the country to provide a rural oasis just outside of the bustling city of Omaha.
klkntv.com
15-year-old accused of leading Nebraska authorities on 2-county chase in minivan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old had several Nebraska agencies chasing after them on Thanksgiving. We’re told the pursuit started in Hamilton County where the teen took off in a Chrysler minivan. The chase then entered Merrick County before ending on...
KSNB Local4
5-Star Performer: Hitchcock County football claims first state title
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Hitchcock County won its first state high school football championship in program history Monday in a 22-12 victory over Howells-Dodge at Memorial Stadium. “Super, super excited for these kids,” Falcons coach Randall Rath said. “Our community, it’s just awesome. I’m speechless. Built itself a culture of...
doniphanherald.com
Former U.S. attorney for Nebraska remembered as fierce champion for women
OMAHA -- Deborah Gilg is remembered as the first woman to hold the position of U.S. attorney for Nebraska. But she achieved much more. Gilg, 70, also was an accomplished pianist, a world traveler who visited all seven continents, a mentor to law students, a voracious reader and a beloved “Nana” to six grandchildren. She also volunteered for many organizations, said her son, Greg Gilg of Omaha.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City native honored for SkillsUSA placing
NEBRASKA CITY - A former Nebraska City High School honor student was recently recognized for winning a bronze medal in technical drafting at SkillsUSA last summer. Noah Russel was honored at the state capitol in Lincoln along with outstanding Nebraska students in DECA, Educators Rising, FBLA, FCCLA, FFA and other SkillsUSA competitors.
