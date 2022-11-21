ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gretna, NE

247Sports

2024 QB Daniel Kaelin has a big arm and perfect IQ score

As a junior, Bellevue (Neb.) West quarterback Daniel Kaelin racked up 3,186 passing yards and 36 touchdowns to just seven interceptions, showing off a strong arm, good anticipation, the ability to navigate the pocket and extend plays with accuracy to all levels of the field. Kaelin checks a lot of...
BELLEVUE, NE
247Sports

Christopherson: Roster items Nebraska’s new head coach will have to take on fast

IOWA CITY, Iowa– It's that familiar Black Friday feeling, a tradition hopefully the next coach makes us not experience for a good while. Nebraska plays a football game today, and yet we're all plenty distracted by something else, aren't we? But we're pros at this by now. All of us. While the Rhule of thumb in these situations is to not look past the game in front of you, it's pretty stinking hard when the big-picture conversation about the next coach seems of greater matter.
LINCOLN, NE
AllHuskers

Men's Basketball: Nebraska vs. Oklahoma Today

Nebraska men’s basketball is in Orlando for the ESPN Events Invitational this weekend. NU is making its second appearance in the event. In 2017, Nebraska finished fifth with a loss to UCF before wins over Marist and Long Beach State. The 3-2 Huskers take on 3-1 Oklahoma at 4...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker allows for a rebooted season

The Nebraska basketball team is coming off its second loss of the season. Coincidentally, it’s the year’s second game against a team with a pulse. It’s also the Huskers second double-digit loss in three games. But, as it turns out, there is a reason for optimism on Friday morning. Derrick Walker is returning to the Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
KCAU 9 News

Hawk’s Eye: Experts predict Iowa vs. Nebraska

Each week during the season the Hawkeye Headquarters staff will predict the outcome of the Iowa football game. HawkeyeHQ.comBlake Hornstein (10-1): Iowa’s got a pretty good deal going this week. I mean, we should just go home right now. The Cornhuskers are on a five-game losing streak, and a seven-game series-losing streak against the Hawkeyes. Quite frankly, […]
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

How to watch Nebraska vs. Iowa in Week 13

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 2-6) will finish the 2022 season on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3) in Iowa City, Iowa for a Black Friday matchup. The Huskers will look to play the spoiler as a Hawkeye win will punch Iowa’s ticket to Indianapolis for a second straight season and third time overall for the program.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Huskers Finish Regular Season at Home

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - • The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team heads into the final weekend of the regular season with a chance to play for a Big Ten championship. The Huskers host No. 3 Wisconsin on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, and they will finish the regular season on Saturday at 8 p.m. against No. 9 Minnesota at the Devaney Center.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

DN score predictions: Nebraska at Iowa

Gavin Struve, senior sports editor: Iowa 16, Nebraska 10. As has been the case for each of the Huskers’ divisional games this season, they won’t be overmatched talent-wise, which means they have a chance. But this game presents an increasingly uphill battle despite the opponent not being all too superior.
LINCOLN, NE
onekindesign.com

Inside a stunning Nebraska home with a dramatic black and white palette

Haven Design and Construction are responsible for the interiors of this gorgeous newly built home located just outside of Omaha, Nebraska. The beautiful blue skies and rolling hills of Nebraska and Iowa come together in this unique area of the country to provide a rural oasis just outside of the bustling city of Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

5-Star Performer: Hitchcock County football claims first state title

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Hitchcock County won its first state high school football championship in program history Monday in a 22-12 victory over Howells-Dodge at Memorial Stadium. “Super, super excited for these kids,” Falcons coach Randall Rath said. “Our community, it’s just awesome. I’m speechless. Built itself a culture of...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Former U.S. attorney for Nebraska remembered as fierce champion for women

OMAHA -- Deborah Gilg is remembered as the first woman to hold the position of U.S. attorney for Nebraska. But she achieved much more. Gilg, 70, also was an accomplished pianist, a world traveler who visited all seven continents, a mentor to law students, a voracious reader and a beloved “Nana” to six grandchildren. She also volunteered for many organizations, said her son, Greg Gilg of Omaha.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska City native honored for SkillsUSA placing

NEBRASKA CITY - A former Nebraska City High School honor student was recently recognized for winning a bronze medal in technical drafting at SkillsUSA last summer. Noah Russel was honored at the state capitol in Lincoln along with outstanding Nebraska students in DECA, Educators Rising, FBLA, FCCLA, FFA and other SkillsUSA competitors.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE

