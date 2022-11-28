Your Guide to Christmas in Middle Tennessee: 2022 Christmas Tree Lightings

Here is a list of Christmas tree lightings throughout Middle Tennessee.

Smyrna Christmas Tree Lighting

November 22, 2022, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Smyrna Train Depot, 98 Front St, Smyrna

Please join the Town of Smyrna for our annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 22nd, from 6:00PM – 8:00PM.

This year we’ll be at a new location, the Downtown Train Depot, to kick off the festivities.

There will be Live Christmas Music, Hot Chocolate & Cookies, and photos with Mr. & Mrs. Claus.

Bring the family and join us in ushering in the holiday season together!

For additional information, please contact courtney.morgan@townofsmyrna.org

City of Portland Christmas Tree Lighting



November 22, 2022, from 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Portland Chamber of Commerce, 106 Main St, Portland, TN 37148

Join the City of Portland as they light the City’s Christmas Tree on November 22nd at 5:00 pm. Located on Main Street, next to the strawberry crate. There will also be Christmas music by some of the students from Portland Gateview Elementary, and Living Free Fellowship will have hot chocolate, coffee, and cookies.

City of Brentwood Christmas Tree Lighting

December 5, 2022, 5:30 pm

John P. Holt Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road

The Brentwood Mayor and City Commission invite the community to attend Brighten Brentwood: The 24th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting event on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 5:30pm at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, located at 8109 Concord Road. The program will include comments by City leaders, a performance by the Brentwood Academy Singers and the lighting of the Christmas tree. Hot cocoa will be served complimentary of the Friends of the Brentwood Library. There will be an American sign language interpreter present at the tree lighting ceremony.

Spring Hill Christmas Tree Lighting

December 7, 2022, 5:30 pm

Harvey Park, 4001 Miles Johnson Pkwy, Spring Hill

Enjoy the Spring Hill Christmas Tree Lighting at Harvey Park on Wednesday, December 7th at 5:30 as Mayor Jim Hagaman throws the switch to light up the Christmas tree in Spring Hill and kick off the Holiday Season!

Columbia Main Street Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting



December 3, 2022, from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Columbia Town Square, 1 Public Square, Columbia, TN 38401

The City of Columbia, in partnership with the Columbia Main Street Corporation, invites you to attend the annual Columbia Main Street Parade and Tree Lighting! This nighttime parade kicks off at 6:00 PM beginning at the Trotwood/W. 7th Street split and marches eastward into downtown and around the Courthouse Square, lasting approximately 1 1/2 hours. Stay after the parade for the tree lighting with about 20 minutes of live entertainment to allow time for parade participants to return to the Square for the tree lighting.

Christmas Tree Lighting on the Downtown Franklin Square

December 2, 2022, from 6:00 pm -8:30 pm

Franklin Public Square, Franklin, TN 37064

The city of Franklin is excited to light up the square Friday, December 2nd, for the 2022 Christmas tree lighting, the best tree lighting event in Middle Tennessee!

Freedom Intermediate School Honors Choir will sing. There will be special guest performances from five-time Grammy nominee, and Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year winner Matthew West.

Brentwood Academy Presents ‘Christmas in Brentwood’



December 4, 2022, 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Brentwood Academy, 219 Granny White Pike, Brentwood, TN 37027

Brentwood Academy is pleased to announce Christmas in Brentwood, a community-wide celebration featuring Christian recording artist Point of Grace will be a fun and a festive way to ring in the Advent season, celebrating the birth of Jesus! This free event, organized and hosted by Brentwood Academy, will feature family-friendly Christmas activities, culminating with the lighting of the Great Brentwood Academy Christmas Tree. Festivities include Santa and Elves, the lighting of the Great Tree, Live Music featuring Point of Grace, Nativity with Live Animals, Trackless Train, Bounce Houses, Christmas Arts and Crafts, Food Trucks and Coffee Bar.

Brentwood Academy is excited to partner with the Nashville Rescue Mission. Attendees are encouraged to bring new undergarments such as large t-shirts, underwear, and socks to donate to the Nashville Rescue Mission. This is a wonderful opportunity to give to those less fortunate.

Lebanon Christmas Tree Lighting

December 3, 5 pm

Historic Lebanon Square

While the tree lighting happens at 5pm, there will be activities for the whole family throughout the day Saturday and Sunday. The weekend activities include: “Sandy Claus,” carolers, photos with Santa, live music, carriage rides, ice skating rink, letters with Santa and so much more. Learn more here .

Murfreesboro Tree Lighting



December 2, 2022, from 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Murfreesboro Square, 225 W College Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

The lighting of the Christmas Tree will take place in the historic downtown Murfreesboro Square in front of the local courthouse. The annual tradition will be held on Friday, December 2nd starting at 5:30 PM with a LIVE Nativity scene by Southeast Baptist Church, followed by choirs from Providence Christian Academy and MTCS, the event will be great for families both local and visiting.

There will be free games and activities for children, along with carriage rides for only $5 (children under the age of 4 are free). At 6:00, there will be stage performances by Plainview and McFadden Elementary Schools. The Center for the Arts will also perform a condensed version of the Nutcracker and of course, Santa and his Elves will be on hand for the FREE Event!

Hendersonville Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting



December 4, 2022, from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Memorial Park, 151 E Main Street, Hendersonville, TN 37075

HolidayFest and the City of Hendersonville Parks Department are proud to once again partner for the 53rd Annual City of Hendersonville Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Festival. This year’s parade theme is “A Very Frosty Christmas”! The parade begins at 2:00 PM. Christmas Tree Lighting immediately follows.

RELATED: 2022 Christmas Parades in Middle TN

The post Your Guide to Christmas in Middle Tennessee: 2022 Christmas Tree Lightings appeared first on Wilson County Source .