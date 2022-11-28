ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

Your Guide to Christmas in Middle Tennessee: 2022 Christmas Tree Lightings

By Alyssa Hughes
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

Here is a list of Christmas tree lightings throughout Middle Tennessee.

Smyrna Christmas Tree Lighting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gV8U9_0jJYjxYZ00

November 22, 2022, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Smyrna Train Depot, 98 Front St, Smyrna

Please join the Town of Smyrna for our annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 22nd, from 6:00PM – 8:00PM.

This year we’ll be at a new location, the Downtown Train Depot, to kick off the festivities.

There will be Live Christmas Music, Hot Chocolate & Cookies, and photos with Mr. & Mrs. Claus.

Bring the family and join us in ushering in the holiday season together!

For additional information, please contact courtney.morgan@townofsmyrna.org

City of Portland Christmas Tree Lighting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iJuMm_0jJYjxYZ00
November 22, 2022, from 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Portland Chamber of Commerce, 106 Main St, Portland, TN 37148

Join the City of Portland as they light the City’s Christmas Tree on November 22nd at 5:00 pm. Located on Main Street, next to the strawberry crate. There will also be Christmas music by some of the students from Portland Gateview Elementary, and Living Free Fellowship will have hot chocolate, coffee, and cookies.

City of Brentwood Christmas Tree Lighting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45kquA_0jJYjxYZ00
photo from City of Brentwood

December 5, 2022, 5:30 pm

John P. Holt Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road

The Brentwood Mayor and City Commission invite the community to attend Brighten Brentwood: The 24th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting event on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 5:30pm at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, located at 8109 Concord Road. The program will include comments by City leaders, a performance by the Brentwood Academy Singers and the lighting of the Christmas tree. Hot cocoa will be served complimentary of the Friends of the Brentwood Library. There will be an American sign language interpreter present at the tree lighting ceremony.

Spring Hill Christmas Tree Lighting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W0siy_0jJYjxYZ00

December 7, 2022, 5:30 pm

Harvey Park, 4001 Miles Johnson Pkwy, Spring Hill

Enjoy the Spring Hill Christmas Tree Lighting at Harvey Park on Wednesday, December 7th at 5:30 as Mayor Jim Hagaman throws the switch to light up the Christmas tree in Spring Hill and kick off the Holiday Season!

Columbia Main Street Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DYky6_0jJYjxYZ00
December 3, 2022, from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Columbia Town Square, 1 Public Square, Columbia, TN 38401

The City of Columbia, in partnership with the Columbia Main Street Corporation, invites you to attend the annual Columbia Main Street Parade and Tree Lighting! This nighttime parade kicks off at 6:00 PM beginning at the Trotwood/W. 7th Street split and marches eastward into downtown and around the Courthouse Square, lasting approximately 1 1/2 hours. Stay after the parade for the tree lighting with about 20 minutes of live entertainment to allow time for parade participants to return to the Square for the tree lighting.

Christmas Tree Lighting on the Downtown Franklin Square

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DsJvd_0jJYjxYZ00
2021 Franklin Christmas Tree Lighting/Photo by Donna Vissman

December 2, 2022, from 6:00 pm -8:30 pm

Franklin Public Square, Franklin, TN 37064

The city of Franklin is excited to light up the square Friday, December 2nd, for the 2022 Christmas tree lighting, the best tree lighting event in Middle Tennessee!

Freedom Intermediate School Honors Choir will sing. There will be special guest performances from five-time Grammy nominee, and Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year winner Matthew West.

Brentwood Academy Presents ‘Christmas in Brentwood’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BN3JH_0jJYjxYZ00
December 4, 2022, 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Brentwood Academy, 219 Granny White Pike, Brentwood, TN 37027

Brentwood Academy is pleased to announce Christmas in Brentwood, a community-wide celebration featuring Christian recording artist Point of Grace will be a fun and a festive way to ring in the Advent season, celebrating the birth of Jesus! This free event, organized and hosted by Brentwood Academy, will feature family-friendly Christmas activities, culminating with the lighting of the Great Brentwood Academy Christmas Tree. Festivities include Santa and Elves, the lighting of the Great Tree, Live Music featuring Point of Grace, Nativity with Live Animals, Trackless Train, Bounce Houses, Christmas Arts and Crafts, Food Trucks and Coffee Bar.

Brentwood Academy is excited to partner with the Nashville Rescue Mission. Attendees are encouraged to bring new undergarments such as large t-shirts, underwear, and socks to donate to the Nashville Rescue Mission. This is a wonderful opportunity to give to those less fortunate.

Lebanon Christmas Tree Lighting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f00wE_0jJYjxYZ00

December 3, 5 pm

Historic Lebanon Square

While the tree lighting happens at 5pm, there will be activities for the whole family throughout the day Saturday and Sunday. The weekend activities include: “Sandy Claus,” carolers, photos with Santa, live music, carriage rides, ice skating rink, letters with Santa and so much more. Learn more here .

Murfreesboro Tree Lighting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bjwr2_0jJYjxYZ00
December 2, 2022, from 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Murfreesboro Square, 225 W College Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

The lighting of the Christmas Tree will take place in the historic downtown Murfreesboro Square in front of the local courthouse. The annual tradition will be held on Friday, December 2nd starting at 5:30 PM with a LIVE Nativity scene by Southeast Baptist Church, followed by choirs from Providence Christian Academy and MTCS, the event will be great for families both local and visiting.

There will be free games and activities for children, along with carriage rides for only $5 (children under the age of 4 are free). At 6:00, there will be stage performances by Plainview and McFadden Elementary Schools. The Center for the Arts will also perform a condensed version of the Nutcracker and of course, Santa and his Elves will be on hand for the FREE Event!

Hendersonville Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tj0GH_0jJYjxYZ00
December 4, 2022, from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Memorial Park, 151 E Main Street, Hendersonville, TN 37075

HolidayFest and the City of Hendersonville Parks Department are proud to once again partner for the 53rd Annual City of Hendersonville Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Festival. This year’s parade theme is “A Very Frosty Christmas”! The parade begins at 2:00 PM. Christmas Tree Lighting immediately follows.

RELATED: 2022 Christmas Parades in Middle TN

The post Your Guide to Christmas in Middle Tennessee: 2022 Christmas Tree Lightings appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheatham County Source

11 Places to Get a Photo with Santa

If you are looking for Santa this season, we’ve put together a list of places to grab a photo with the jolly guy in the red suit. Below are 11 places your family can get a photo with Santa. 1. Grecian Pizzeria  2003 Wall Street, Spring Hill  Dec. 17, 2 pm – 4 pm  Enjoy a […] The post 11 Places to Get a Photo with Santa appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Music in the Vines Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 3 PM to 7 PM 6211 Patton Rd, Arrington, TN There is no admission. There will be live music and food trucks. Holiday Market Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 10 AM to […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

More Apartments and Condominiums as Murfreesboro and Rutherford County Continue to Grow

(Rutherford County, TN) Rutherford County has grown by over 88-thousand residents since 2010, which equals a 12-year growth rate of more than 30%. With the population growth comes an increased need for housing. Murfreesboro City Manager Craig Tindall said the supply of housing has not been able to keep up with the growth, which is one reason we are seeing more apartments and condominiums…
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

Holiday Entertainment Takes Flight at BNA®

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Dec. 1, 2022) – Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) is kicking off its holiday celebration this week with live music, puppet performances, carolers, balloon artists and three scheduled appearances from Santa Claus through Dec. 23. On Dec. 14, BNA will host Metro Nashville Public Library/Wishing Chair Productions’ Puppet Truck featuring the marionette version of Hansel […] The post Holiday Entertainment Takes Flight at BNA® appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Development eyed for site near Saint Thomas West

A multi-building mixed-use development is being eyed for properties sandwiched by the Publix-anchored Hill Center Belle Meade and Ascension Saint Thomas West Hospital. If the project materializes, the future buildings will rise on properties owned separately by the hospital company and H.G. Hill Realty Co. Part of the overall site previously accommodated modernist apartment tower Imperial House, which Ascension Saint Thomas had razed in 2017 (read here).
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Ice Cream Shop Golly G’s Wins National Honors

“We won. WE WON BIG! All of our classics were awarded ribbons at the North American Ice Cream Association (NAIC) convention earlier this month,” said Golly G’s Facebook page. “At Golly G’s, we always want to bring joy to our customers, but it’s equally important to us that we provide you all with a high-quality […] The post Ice Cream Shop Golly G’s Wins National Honors appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

New Sonic Drive-In on Madison Street joins Clarksville Chamber

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new Sonic as their latest chamber member on Tuesday. Owner and franchisee Beverly Stanfill said the Sonic on Madison Street has a whole new look. “It’s got the new design that Sonic has started recently. It’s...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Sumner County for Nov. 30, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 30, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI98571 Village Green DrGallatin7/6/2022. ALDI98217 Indian Lake Blvd #700Hendersonville2/7/2022. Cash Saver93213 W Main StHendersonville11/21/2022.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

McKenzie Rebels battle Clay County Friday for state championship

The undefeated McKenzie Rebels face Clay County Friday afternoon in Chattanooga for the Class 1A State Football Championship. McKenzie is (14-0) entering Friday’s championship game, and Coach Wade Comer tells Thunderbolt Radio News about how his team has approached this week under the leadership of his 14 senior players.
CLAY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Tennessee drivers react to TDOT’s proposed paid express lanes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee drivers have mixed reactions to Department of Transportation’s “Choice Lanes,” a proposal to improve congestion in the state. Choice Lanes, which is part of TDOT’s public-private partnerships, are paid express lanes that drivers can choose to take at a price to get to their destination quicker.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

5 Local Places to Shop for Holiday Gifts in Cheatham County

There is nothing like shopping locally during the holidays. It stimulates the local economy and creates the character of the community. When you buy from a local business 68% of the money you spend stays in the local economy, verses 43% if you buy from a national chain store. According to fundera.com, Local business generates […] The post 5 Local Places to Shop for Holiday Gifts in Cheatham County appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Sumner County Source

Oldest Silent Theater in Gallatin GettingTech Update

When the Palace Theater opened in Gallatin in 1913, Woodrow Wilson was president, the 50th Anniversary of the Civil War was celebrated at Gettysburg with veterans of the war in attendance, Ford Motor Company had just begun production of the Model T car, and you could see a silent film version of “Ivanhoe” for a nickel.
GALLATIN, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy